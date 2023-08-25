Shenandoah Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Taste of Thai

917 S. High St., Harrisonburg

Taste-of-Thai.com, 540-801-8878

From the streets of Thailand to the heart of Harrisonburg, Taste of Thai serves up authentic, handcrafted dishes from this culinarily rich Southeast Asian country. Menu items include chicken satay, spring rolls, pad Thai, papaya salad, penang, tom yum goong, and more. The longest-standing Thai restaurant in the area, it also serves other regionally inspired dishes for lunch and dinner. With catering too.

2nd: Napa Thai, Lexington

NapaThai.com, 540-600-2115

3rd: Mashita Food Truck, Harrisonburg

EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Hank’s Grille & Catering

49 Bloomer Springs Rd., McGaheysville

HanksGrilleandCatering.com, 540-289-7667

Pride without pretension is the culinary philosophy of Hank’s Grille in McGaheysville, where taste rules supreme and everything is made from scratch using only top-of-the-line ingredients. With an enormous menu, breads and desserts are baked in house, sides are home-cooked, and meats are smoked slowly over hardwood. Hank’s catering and the Fly’n Pig food truck are available for events of all sizes.

2nd: The Fishin’ Pig, Waynesboro

FishinPig.comWaynesboro, 540-943-3474

3rd: Bar-B-Q Ranch, Harrisonburg

Bar-B-QRanch.com, 540-434-3296

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg

MagpieDiner.com, 540-383-4813

One look at Magpie’s weekend brunch menu and your head just might explode. Off-the-chart deliciousness is their winning formula—from a Guinness Chocolate Cake Waffle, poutines, tartines, frittatas, and more. This corner service station-turned diner also has a bakery with fresh breads and pastries and is open for all-day breakfasts and lunch with equally delicious and frequently changing menus. A relaxing outdoor patio is dog-friendly.

2nd: Kathy’s Restaurant, Staunton

Kathys-Restaurant.com, 540-885-4331

3rd: Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli, 3 locations in Harrisonburg

MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416

Burger Joint

1st: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

80 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-433-5225

This burger joint-bar has a passion for craft beer and terrific burgers. And they serve both really well. Their 100 percent Wagyu beef burgers can be ordered plain or wildly tricked up. The Elvis comes with peanut butter, mayo, bacon, and American cheese, and the Dr. Gonzo is piled with sauteed ‘shrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and house-made JB sauce.

2nd: Wright’s Dairy-Rite, Staunton

Dairy-Rite.com, 540-886-0435

3rd: Cuban Burger, Harrisonburg

CubanBurger.com, 540-820-6486

Caterer

1st: C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company

302 Stoneridge Ln., Lexington

CHEFSLex.com, 540-462-7182

From themed menus to barbecue blow-outs, intimate dinner parties and formal soirees, the experts at C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company create the most memorable events around. Menus can be personalized by incorporating a favorite recipe or they can showcase a certain regional cuisine. Offering hors d’oeuvres, lunches, cookouts, buffets, bar menus, and more, there are packages that work for all events and tastes.

2nd: Mashita, Harrisonburg

EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875

3rd: Hank’s Grille & Catering, McGaheysville

HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Roadmap CoffeeWorks

2345 Lee Hwy., Lexington

RoadmapCoffeeWorks.com, 540-462-3990

Roadmap Coffee Works, a stop just off I-81, has racked up so many accolades, it’s hard to keep track. Touted by heavies like Forbes, USA Today, and Food & Wine, Roadmap consistently wins competitions for its superior beans. Enjoy a tasting flight or a cuppa joe, plus pastries, sandwiches, and more in their tasting room, outside the coffee garden, or from the drive-thru.

2nd: Bridgewater Coffee Co., Bridgewater

BridgewaterCoffee.com, 540-237-4408

3rd: Pronto Caffè & Gelateria, Lexington

ProntoGelateria.com, 540-464-1472

Fine Dining

1st: Mill Street Grill

1 Mill St., Staunton

MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

This 19th-century mill in downtown Staunton was reinvented in the 1990s as a restaurant, specializing in good comfort food with variety and friendly service. Mouth-watering ribs, plus steak, chicken, and seafood entrees guarantee plenty of returning customers. Their slogan says it all: “At the Mill, no one is a stranger. We treat you better than family, and we don’t ask you to do the dishes.”

2nd: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg

LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

3rd: The Waterwheel at Gristmill Inn, Warm Springs

GristmillSquare.com, 540-839-2231

Food Truck

1st: Mashita

105 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg

EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875

Meaning “delicious” in Korean, Mashita has made a seismic impact in Harrisonburg, expanding from a humble food truck to a bona fide restaurant. But the food truck still makes its rounds and is available for catering gigs—from neighborhood block parties to corporate events. Menus are customizable, featuring traditional Korean food including japchae, bulgogi, and bibimbap.

2nd: Grilled Cheese Mania, Harrisonburg

GrilledCheeseMania.com, 540-746-7515

3rd: Gloria’s Pupuseria, Staunton

GloriasPupuseria.com, 540-487-2428

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Smiley’s Ice Cream

797 Old Bridgewater Rd., Mt. Crawford

SmileysIceCream.com, 540-271-2805

Smiley’s ice cream starts out with fresh cream and milk from nearby Mt. Crawford Creamery. Then, using cane sugar, plus the best locally sourced ingredients available, ice cream and sorbet flavors start taking shape. From strawberry to pineapple, lemon and lime, to butter pecan, chocolate, salted caramel chocolate chunk and vanilla, everyday and special flavors make Smiley’s a Valley favorite.

2nd: Kline’s Dairy Bar, Multiple locations

KlinesDairyBar.com, 540-434-4014

3rd: The Split Banana, Staunton

TheSplitBanana.com, 540-712-0721

Indian Restaurant

1st: Taste of India

106 S. New St., Staunton

StauntonTasteOfIndia.com, 540-213-8882

Fragrant, zesty, and warm, the iconic spices of India are delicately blended to create a memorable culinary experience at Taste of India. Delicacies from northern and southern India—from cumin to cardamom, turmeric, and coriander—combine to create dishes like tandoori, jalfrezi, and tikka masala. Each dish boasts its own distinctive flavor and aroma thanks to the fresh spices that are prepared every day.

2nd: Taste of India, Harrisonburg

TasteOfIndiaHarrisonburg.com, 540-213-8882

3rd: Taj of India, Harrisonburg

TajOfIndiaHarrisonburg.com, 540-615-5888

Italian Restaurant

1st: Vito’s Italian Kitchen

1047 Port Republic Rd., Harrisonburg

VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

Born in a small town in the Italian province of Palermo, Vito Pellerito and his wife, Katharine, started Vito’s Italian Kitchen in 2007. The restaurant offers Italian favorites made from the highest quality ingredients in a warm and welcoming environment. Popular menu items include shrimp scampi, garlic knots, and the wide selection of hot and fresh pizzas.

2nd: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza, Harrisonburg

BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

3rd: Little Maria’s, Verona

Little-Marias.com, 540-248-0026

Mexican Restaurant

1st: El Charro

Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg

EatElCharro.com, 540-828-4027

With a mission to bring Mexican food and the vibrancy of its culture and cuisine to the Shenandoah Valley and beyond, El Charro now operates six locations throughout Virginia in a family-friendly atmosphere. The substantial menu includes quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, tortas, chalupas, and other traditional Mexican fare, in addition to extensive cocktail and beer offerings.

2nd: Chicano Boy Taco, Staunton

ChicanoBoyTaco.com, 540-569-2105

3rd: Don Tequila, Locations in Buena Vista, Lexington

DonTequilaMexicanVa.com, 540-463-3289

Outdoor Dining

1st: Stable Craft Brewing

375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro

StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

Visitors get the inside track to a farm and brewery experience at Stable Craft Brewing. Housed in a stable that once raised and trained Tennessee Walkers, the brewery is now an event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. From its scenic setting at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the horse and the hops fields, Stable Craft offers an authentic experience.

2nd: Byers Street Bistro, Staunton

ByersStreetBistro.com, 540-887-6100

3rd: The Cracked Pillar Pub, Bridgewater

TheCrackedPillar.com, 540-237-4563

Pizzeria

1st: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza

80 W. Water St., Harrisonburg

BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

Bella Luna’s wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh salads and sandwiches, and delectable desserts are hallmarks of this Harrisonburg favorite. Center stage is the 900℉ degree oven that uses white oak as its fuel source. The result is ultra-delicious, thin-crust pizzas in true Napolese fashion, using a technique that’s unmatched by conventional pizza ovens. With local microbrews, ciders, hand-selected wines, and artisan cocktails.

2nd: Vito’s Italian Kitchen, Harrisonburg

VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

3rd: Shenandoah Pizza & Tap House, Staunton

ShenPizza.com, 540-213-0008

Sandwich Shop

1st: Lola’s Delicatessen

122 S. Main St., Suite. 103, Harrisonburg

LolasDelicatessen.com, 540-908-3253

Lola’s co-founder Logan Strawderman says that whenever he travels, he always ends up at a deli. So he teamed up with Lauren Penrod to open Lola’s in Harrisonburg, the closest we may all get to Carnegie Deli. The menu is epic, with fresh grilled sandwiches like the Treuben (a turkey reuben) and signature sammies and hoagies, all available in small to large sizes.

2nd: Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli, Multiple locations

MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416

3rd: Macado’s, Harrisonburg

Macados.net, 540-434-2106

Seafood Restaurant

1st: BLU Point Seafood Co.

123 W. Beverley St., Staunton

BluPointSeafoodCo.com, 540-712-0291

With daily deliveries from its purveyors and farm partners, freshness is always on the menu at BLU Point Seafood Co. Seafaring types will love the seafood-centric menu options—from lobster rolls to oysters and seasonal catches, and land lovers will appreciate plenty of options too, including classic burgers, salads, and sandwiches. BLU Point will please eaters of all kinds with its coast-in-the-valley vibe.

2nd: The Fishin’ Pig, Waynesboro

FishinPig.comWaynesboro, 540-943-3474

3rd: Mill Street Grill, Staunton

MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

Steakhouse

1st: Mill Street Grill

1 Mill St., Staunton

MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

For over three decades, Mill Street Grill has served foodies of Staunton with a consistently delicious menu. Favorites include their famous ribs, the New York strip, oysters, and prime rib. Offering a cozy atmosphere in a turn-of-the-century flour mill, Mill Street’s quality food and efficient service have firmly secured its position as one of the Valley’s standout steakhouses.

2nd: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg

LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

3rd: The Depot Grille, Staunton

DepotGrille.com, 540-885-7332

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare

1st: Bowl of Good

831 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg

ABowlOfGood.com, 540-437-9020

Prioritizing local and all-natural ingredients and healthy cuisine, A Bowl of Good brings international flavors and a community-minded spirit to Harrisonburg. Dishes from Thailand, Nigeria, India, Greece, Vietnam, Mexico, and more are featured on the café’s healthy menu. Heat at Home dinners to go are available, too—single portioned or family-size frozen meals for convenient freezer-stocking.

2nd: Globowl Cafe, Lexington

GlobowlCafe.com, 540-464-1200

3rd: Cranberry’s Grocery & Eatery, Staunton

GoCranberrys.com, 540-885-4755

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Sweet Treats Bakery

19 W. Washington St., Lexington

SweetTreatsBakery.net, 540-463-3611

This bakery and eatery in Lexington is open for breakfast and lunch, offering a sumptuous menu—from traditional breakfast fare to delicious soups, sandwiches, and burgers for lunch. Cakes are Sweet Treats’ signature—from special occasion cakes to wedding cakes, all custom-made in a wide range of flavors and decorating options—and perfect for celebrating life’s important moments.

2nd: Reunion Bakery & Espresso, Staunton

ReunionBakery.com, 540-569-2819

3rd: Anita’s Decadent Delights Bake Shoppe, Bridgewater

Anitas-Decadent-Delights.business.site, 540-828-3155

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Mill Chocolate

Locations in Lexington, Staunton

CocoaMill.com, 540-464-8400

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company® has been recognized as one of the country’s leading artisan chocolatiers. Applauded by publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, and more for producing confections with superior quality and taste and for its fair-trade policy, Cocoa Mill is particularly known for its truffles, chocolate-dipped fruits, caramels, bark, and assorted boxes.

2nd: Warfel’s Sweet Shoppe, Dayton

Warfels.biz, 540-879-9598

3rd: Giancarlo Fine European Pastries, Staunton

EuropeanPastry.com, 540-885-8919

Farmers Market

1st: Staunton Farmers’ Market

Byers St., Staunton

StauntonFarmersMarket.org, 540-448-1937

The bustling Staunton Farmers’ Market is a hub of activity downtown that showcases local produce and handmade goods from Shenandoah Valley farms. The market contributes to a prosperous and vibrant downtown, promoting a sense of community within the city. From fresh veggies and just-picked flowers to artisanal breads and cheese, vendors at this market showcase the best of the Valley.

2nd: Harrisonburg Farmers Market, Harrisonburg

HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-476-3377

3rd: Lexington Farmers Market, Lexington

LexVaFM.wixsite.com, 540-460-2516

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop Country Market & Deli

2366 Tinkling Spring Rd., Stuarts Draft

TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-4224

What started on the original owner’s back porch in the 1960s has grown into an expansive community market, showcasing a wide variety of high-quality and unique cheeses, deli meats, gluten-free products, jams and jellies, old-fashioned candies, snacks, bulk foods, and hard-to-find-baking ingredients. A sandwich shop, which opened in 2018, includes a seating area, perfect for relaxing over lunch.

2nd: Friendly City Food Co-op, Harrisonburg

FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882

3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave

ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168

Wine Shop

1st: Yelping Dog Wine

9 E. Beverley St., Staunton

YelpingDogWine.com, 540-885-2275

Named for the owners three dachshunds—Charlie, Franklin, and Oscar—Yelping Dog, in the heart of downtown Staunton, is the quintessential neighborhood wine bar and bottle shop. Featuring a wide range of local, domestic, and international wines, along with craft beers, and non-alcoholic beverages, Yelping Dog also offers a delectable selection of charcuterie boards, cheese plates, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more.

2nd: Purveyors on Main, Lexington

PurveyorsOnMain.com, 540-464-9463

3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave

ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168

DRINK

Brewery

1st: Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen

50 Northwind Ln., Lexington

DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-817-6071

Devils Backbone founders Steve and Heidi Crandall fell in love with craft beer years ago on a skiing vacation in the Alps. They returned home and launched Devils Backbone, an authentic brewpub that serves European-style beers. The name, an homage to the surveyors who named this hard-to-summit mountain region, now has a Nelson County Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows and the Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen in Lexington.

2nd: Stable Craft Brewing & Cidery, Waynesboro

StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

3rd: Pale Fire Brewing Co., Harrisonburg

PaleFireBrewing.com, 540-217-5452

Cidery

1st: Sage Bird Ciderworks

325 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg

SageBirdCiderworks.com, 540-607-8084

After a deep dive into researching the cider-making process, Amberlee and Doug Carlson launched Sage Bird Ciderworks in 2020 in a former tire store in downtown Harrisonburg. With apples being their most important ingredient, they use many lesser-known varieties—big on flavor, if not so luscious to look at—in their recipes. Mr. Scout, an SPCA alum, joins in as Sage Bird’s official overeager greeter.

2nd: Ciders From Mars, Staunton

CidersFromMars.com, 540-416-2120

3rd: Showalter’s Orchard, Timberville

ShowaltersOrchard.com, 540-896-7582

Cocktails

1st: Zynodoa

115 E. Beverley St., Staunton

Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775

Cocktails are a dynamic part of Zynodoa’s menu, especially over weekend brunch. Morning Buzz, with Crucible cold brew, Belle Isle cold brew moonshine, Frangelico, hickory syrup, and sweet cream, is a guaranteed wakeup call; Spicy Mary, made with cucumber turmeric-infused, Virginia-made Cirrus vodka, bacon, aji amarillo hot sauce, and tipsy onion, is a cranked-up version of a Bloody Mary, only hotter.

2nd: TAPS at The Georges, Lexington

TheGeorges.comTAPS, 540-463-2500

3rd: Jimmy Madison’s, Harrisonburg

JimmyMadisons.com, 540-432-1000

Distillery

1st: Filibuster Distillery

80 Maurertown Mill Rd., Maurertown

FilibusterBourbon.com, 540-436-3900

Naturally spirited conversation is in the blood of the brains behind Filibuster. What began as a liquor store near Capitol Hill morphed into a new chapter: Filibuster Distillery was born. An innovative approach to the blending and finishing process—illustrated with Filibuster’s unique flavor profiles— reflects an homage to freedom of expression. Enjoy Filibuster spirits neat, on the rocks, or as a cocktail base.

2nd: Blue Shepherd Spirits, Luray

BlueShepherdSpirits.com, 540-316-0056

3rd: River Hill Distillery, Luray

RiverHillDistillery.com, 540-843-0890

Winery

1st: Bluestone Vineyard

4828 Spring Creek Rd., Bridgewater

BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

The Shenandoah Valley provides the climate, topography, and soil to grow great European wine grape varietals. With its picturesque countryside, it’s also the perfect destination for wine aficionados. This family-owned and operated winery is committed to crafting small-batch wines from its locally sourced and estate-grown fruit. The vineyard’s outside tasting room is a wonderful place to sip a glass of wine and watch the sunset.

2nd: CrossKeys Vineyards, Mt. Crawford

CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505

3rd: Barren Ridge Vineyards, Fishersville

BarrenRidgeVineyards.com, 540-248-3300