Shenandoah Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANTS
Asian Restaurant
1st: Taste of Thai
917 S. High St., Harrisonburg
Taste-of-Thai.com, 540-801-8878
From the streets of Thailand to the heart of Harrisonburg, Taste of Thai serves up authentic, handcrafted dishes from this culinarily rich Southeast Asian country. Menu items include chicken satay, spring rolls, pad Thai, papaya salad, penang, tom yum goong, and more. The longest-standing Thai restaurant in the area, it also serves other regionally inspired dishes for lunch and dinner. With catering too.
2nd: Napa Thai, Lexington
NapaThai.com, 540-600-2115
3rd: Mashita Food Truck, Harrisonburg
EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Hank’s Grille & Catering
49 Bloomer Springs Rd., McGaheysville
HanksGrilleandCatering.com, 540-289-7667
Pride without pretension is the culinary philosophy of Hank’s Grille in McGaheysville, where taste rules supreme and everything is made from scratch using only top-of-the-line ingredients. With an enormous menu, breads and desserts are baked in house, sides are home-cooked, and meats are smoked slowly over hardwood. Hank’s catering and the Fly’n Pig food truck are available for events of all sizes.
2nd: The Fishin’ Pig, Waynesboro
FishinPig.comWaynesboro, 540-943-3474
3rd: Bar-B-Q Ranch, Harrisonburg
Bar-B-QRanch.com, 540-434-3296
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg
MagpieDiner.com, 540-383-4813
One look at Magpie’s weekend brunch menu and your head just might explode. Off-the-chart deliciousness is their winning formula—from a Guinness Chocolate Cake Waffle, poutines, tartines, frittatas, and more. This corner service station-turned diner also has a bakery with fresh breads and pastries and is open for all-day breakfasts and lunch with equally delicious and frequently changing menus. A relaxing outdoor patio is dog-friendly.
2nd: Kathy’s Restaurant, Staunton
Kathys-Restaurant.com, 540-885-4331
3rd: Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli, 3 locations in Harrisonburg
MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416
Burger Joint
1st: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
80 S. Main St., Harrisonburg
JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-433-5225
This burger joint-bar has a passion for craft beer and terrific burgers. And they serve both really well. Their 100 percent Wagyu beef burgers can be ordered plain or wildly tricked up. The Elvis comes with peanut butter, mayo, bacon, and American cheese, and the Dr. Gonzo is piled with sauteed ‘shrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and house-made JB sauce.
2nd: Wright’s Dairy-Rite, Staunton
Dairy-Rite.com, 540-886-0435
3rd: Cuban Burger, Harrisonburg
CubanBurger.com, 540-820-6486
Caterer
1st: C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company
302 Stoneridge Ln., Lexington
CHEFSLex.com, 540-462-7182
From themed menus to barbecue blow-outs, intimate dinner parties and formal soirees, the experts at C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company create the most memorable events around. Menus can be personalized by incorporating a favorite recipe or they can showcase a certain regional cuisine. Offering hors d’oeuvres, lunches, cookouts, buffets, bar menus, and more, there are packages that work for all events and tastes.
2nd: Mashita, Harrisonburg
EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875
3rd: Hank’s Grille & Catering, McGaheysville
HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Roadmap CoffeeWorks
2345 Lee Hwy., Lexington
RoadmapCoffeeWorks.com, 540-462-3990
Roadmap Coffee Works, a stop just off I-81, has racked up so many accolades, it’s hard to keep track. Touted by heavies like Forbes, USA Today, and Food & Wine, Roadmap consistently wins competitions for its superior beans. Enjoy a tasting flight or a cuppa joe, plus pastries, sandwiches, and more in their tasting room, outside the coffee garden, or from the drive-thru.
2nd: Bridgewater Coffee Co., Bridgewater
BridgewaterCoffee.com, 540-237-4408
3rd: Pronto Caffè & Gelateria, Lexington
ProntoGelateria.com, 540-464-1472
Fine Dining
1st: Mill Street Grill
1 Mill St., Staunton
MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656
This 19th-century mill in downtown Staunton was reinvented in the 1990s as a restaurant, specializing in good comfort food with variety and friendly service. Mouth-watering ribs, plus steak, chicken, and seafood entrees guarantee plenty of returning customers. Their slogan says it all: “At the Mill, no one is a stranger. We treat you better than family, and we don’t ask you to do the dishes.”
2nd: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg
LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505
3rd: The Waterwheel at Gristmill Inn, Warm Springs
GristmillSquare.com, 540-839-2231
Food Truck
1st: Mashita
105 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg
EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875
Meaning “delicious” in Korean, Mashita has made a seismic impact in Harrisonburg, expanding from a humble food truck to a bona fide restaurant. But the food truck still makes its rounds and is available for catering gigs—from neighborhood block parties to corporate events. Menus are customizable, featuring traditional Korean food including japchae, bulgogi, and bibimbap.
2nd: Grilled Cheese Mania, Harrisonburg
GrilledCheeseMania.com, 540-746-7515
3rd: Gloria’s Pupuseria, Staunton
GloriasPupuseria.com, 540-487-2428
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Smiley’s Ice Cream
797 Old Bridgewater Rd., Mt. Crawford
SmileysIceCream.com, 540-271-2805
Smiley’s ice cream starts out with fresh cream and milk from nearby Mt. Crawford Creamery. Then, using cane sugar, plus the best locally sourced ingredients available, ice cream and sorbet flavors start taking shape. From strawberry to pineapple, lemon and lime, to butter pecan, chocolate, salted caramel chocolate chunk and vanilla, everyday and special flavors make Smiley’s a Valley favorite.
2nd: Kline’s Dairy Bar, Multiple locations
KlinesDairyBar.com, 540-434-4014
3rd: The Split Banana, Staunton
TheSplitBanana.com, 540-712-0721
Indian Restaurant
1st: Taste of India
106 S. New St., Staunton
StauntonTasteOfIndia.com, 540-213-8882
Fragrant, zesty, and warm, the iconic spices of India are delicately blended to create a memorable culinary experience at Taste of India. Delicacies from northern and southern India—from cumin to cardamom, turmeric, and coriander—combine to create dishes like tandoori, jalfrezi, and tikka masala. Each dish boasts its own distinctive flavor and aroma thanks to the fresh spices that are prepared every day.
2nd: Taste of India, Harrisonburg
TasteOfIndiaHarrisonburg.com, 540-213-8882
3rd: Taj of India, Harrisonburg
TajOfIndiaHarrisonburg.com, 540-615-5888
Italian Restaurant
1st: Vito’s Italian Kitchen
1047 Port Republic Rd., Harrisonburg
VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113
Born in a small town in the Italian province of Palermo, Vito Pellerito and his wife, Katharine, started Vito’s Italian Kitchen in 2007. The restaurant offers Italian favorites made from the highest quality ingredients in a warm and welcoming environment. Popular menu items include shrimp scampi, garlic knots, and the wide selection of hot and fresh pizzas.
2nd: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza, Harrisonburg
BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366
3rd: Little Maria’s, Verona
Little-Marias.com, 540-248-0026
Mexican Restaurant
1st: El Charro
Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg
EatElCharro.com, 540-828-4027
With a mission to bring Mexican food and the vibrancy of its culture and cuisine to the Shenandoah Valley and beyond, El Charro now operates six locations throughout Virginia in a family-friendly atmosphere. The substantial menu includes quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, tortas, chalupas, and other traditional Mexican fare, in addition to extensive cocktail and beer offerings.
2nd: Chicano Boy Taco, Staunton
ChicanoBoyTaco.com, 540-569-2105
3rd: Don Tequila, Locations in Buena Vista, Lexington
DonTequilaMexicanVa.com, 540-463-3289
Outdoor Dining
1st: Stable Craft Brewing
375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro
StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609
Visitors get the inside track to a farm and brewery experience at Stable Craft Brewing. Housed in a stable that once raised and trained Tennessee Walkers, the brewery is now an event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. From its scenic setting at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the horse and the hops fields, Stable Craft offers an authentic experience.
2nd: Byers Street Bistro, Staunton
ByersStreetBistro.com, 540-887-6100
3rd: The Cracked Pillar Pub, Bridgewater
TheCrackedPillar.com, 540-237-4563
Pizzeria
1st: Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza
80 W. Water St., Harrisonburg
BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366
Bella Luna’s wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh salads and sandwiches, and delectable desserts are hallmarks of this Harrisonburg favorite. Center stage is the 900℉ degree oven that uses white oak as its fuel source. The result is ultra-delicious, thin-crust pizzas in true Napolese fashion, using a technique that’s unmatched by conventional pizza ovens. With local microbrews, ciders, hand-selected wines, and artisan cocktails.
2nd: Vito’s Italian Kitchen, Harrisonburg
VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113
3rd: Shenandoah Pizza & Tap House, Staunton
ShenPizza.com, 540-213-0008
Sandwich Shop
1st: Lola’s Delicatessen
122 S. Main St., Suite. 103, Harrisonburg
LolasDelicatessen.com, 540-908-3253
Lola’s co-founder Logan Strawderman says that whenever he travels, he always ends up at a deli. So he teamed up with Lauren Penrod to open Lola’s in Harrisonburg, the closest we may all get to Carnegie Deli. The menu is epic, with fresh grilled sandwiches like the Treuben (a turkey reuben) and signature sammies and hoagies, all available in small to large sizes.
2nd: Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli, Multiple locations
MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416
3rd: Macado’s, Harrisonburg
Macados.net, 540-434-2106
Seafood Restaurant
1st: BLU Point Seafood Co.
123 W. Beverley St., Staunton
BluPointSeafoodCo.com, 540-712-0291
With daily deliveries from its purveyors and farm partners, freshness is always on the menu at BLU Point Seafood Co. Seafaring types will love the seafood-centric menu options—from lobster rolls to oysters and seasonal catches, and land lovers will appreciate plenty of options too, including classic burgers, salads, and sandwiches. BLU Point will please eaters of all kinds with its coast-in-the-valley vibe.
2nd: The Fishin’ Pig, Waynesboro
FishinPig.comWaynesboro, 540-943-3474
3rd: Mill Street Grill, Staunton
MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656
Steakhouse
1st: Mill Street Grill
1 Mill St., Staunton
MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656
For over three decades, Mill Street Grill has served foodies of Staunton with a consistently delicious menu. Favorites include their famous ribs, the New York strip, oysters, and prime rib. Offering a cozy atmosphere in a turn-of-the-century flour mill, Mill Street’s quality food and efficient service have firmly secured its position as one of the Valley’s standout steakhouses.
2nd: Local Chop & Grill House, Harrisonburg
LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505
3rd: The Depot Grille, Staunton
DepotGrille.com, 540-885-7332
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare
1st: Bowl of Good
831 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg
ABowlOfGood.com, 540-437-9020
Prioritizing local and all-natural ingredients and healthy cuisine, A Bowl of Good brings international flavors and a community-minded spirit to Harrisonburg. Dishes from Thailand, Nigeria, India, Greece, Vietnam, Mexico, and more are featured on the café’s healthy menu. Heat at Home dinners to go are available, too—single portioned or family-size frozen meals for convenient freezer-stocking.
2nd: Globowl Cafe, Lexington
GlobowlCafe.com, 540-464-1200
3rd: Cranberry’s Grocery & Eatery, Staunton
GoCranberrys.com, 540-885-4755
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Sweet Treats Bakery
19 W. Washington St., Lexington
SweetTreatsBakery.net, 540-463-3611
This bakery and eatery in Lexington is open for breakfast and lunch, offering a sumptuous menu—from traditional breakfast fare to delicious soups, sandwiches, and burgers for lunch. Cakes are Sweet Treats’ signature—from special occasion cakes to wedding cakes, all custom-made in a wide range of flavors and decorating options—and perfect for celebrating life’s important moments.
2nd: Reunion Bakery & Espresso, Staunton
ReunionBakery.com, 540-569-2819
3rd: Anita’s Decadent Delights Bake Shoppe, Bridgewater
Anitas-Decadent-Delights.business.site, 540-828-3155
Chocolatier
1st: Cocoa Mill Chocolate
Locations in Lexington, Staunton
CocoaMill.com, 540-464-8400
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Cocoa Mill Chocolate Company® has been recognized as one of the country’s leading artisan chocolatiers. Applauded by publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, and more for producing confections with superior quality and taste and for its fair-trade policy, Cocoa Mill is particularly known for its truffles, chocolate-dipped fruits, caramels, bark, and assorted boxes.
2nd: Warfel’s Sweet Shoppe, Dayton
Warfels.biz, 540-879-9598
3rd: Giancarlo Fine European Pastries, Staunton
EuropeanPastry.com, 540-885-8919
Farmers Market
1st: Staunton Farmers’ Market
Byers St., Staunton
StauntonFarmersMarket.org, 540-448-1937
The bustling Staunton Farmers’ Market is a hub of activity downtown that showcases local produce and handmade goods from Shenandoah Valley farms. The market contributes to a prosperous and vibrant downtown, promoting a sense of community within the city. From fresh veggies and just-picked flowers to artisanal breads and cheese, vendors at this market showcase the best of the Valley.
2nd: Harrisonburg Farmers Market, Harrisonburg
HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-476-3377
3rd: Lexington Farmers Market, Lexington
LexVaFM.wixsite.com, 540-460-2516
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: The Cheese Shop Country Market & Deli
2366 Tinkling Spring Rd., Stuarts Draft
TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-4224
What started on the original owner’s back porch in the 1960s has grown into an expansive community market, showcasing a wide variety of high-quality and unique cheeses, deli meats, gluten-free products, jams and jellies, old-fashioned candies, snacks, bulk foods, and hard-to-find-baking ingredients. A sandwich shop, which opened in 2018, includes a seating area, perfect for relaxing over lunch.
2nd: Friendly City Food Co-op, Harrisonburg
FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882
3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave
ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168
Wine Shop
1st: Yelping Dog Wine
9 E. Beverley St., Staunton
YelpingDogWine.com, 540-885-2275
Named for the owners three dachshunds—Charlie, Franklin, and Oscar—Yelping Dog, in the heart of downtown Staunton, is the quintessential neighborhood wine bar and bottle shop. Featuring a wide range of local, domestic, and international wines, along with craft beers, and non-alcoholic beverages, Yelping Dog also offers a delectable selection of charcuterie boards, cheese plates, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more.
2nd: Purveyors on Main, Lexington
PurveyorsOnMain.com, 540-464-9463
3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market, Weyers Cave
ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168
DRINK
Brewery
1st: Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen
50 Northwind Ln., Lexington
DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-817-6071
Devils Backbone founders Steve and Heidi Crandall fell in love with craft beer years ago on a skiing vacation in the Alps. They returned home and launched Devils Backbone, an authentic brewpub that serves European-style beers. The name, an homage to the surveyors who named this hard-to-summit mountain region, now has a Nelson County Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows and the Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen in Lexington.
2nd: Stable Craft Brewing & Cidery, Waynesboro
StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609
3rd: Pale Fire Brewing Co., Harrisonburg
PaleFireBrewing.com, 540-217-5452
Cidery
1st: Sage Bird Ciderworks
325 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg
SageBirdCiderworks.com, 540-607-8084
After a deep dive into researching the cider-making process, Amberlee and Doug Carlson launched Sage Bird Ciderworks in 2020 in a former tire store in downtown Harrisonburg. With apples being their most important ingredient, they use many lesser-known varieties—big on flavor, if not so luscious to look at—in their recipes. Mr. Scout, an SPCA alum, joins in as Sage Bird’s official overeager greeter.
2nd: Ciders From Mars, Staunton
CidersFromMars.com, 540-416-2120
3rd: Showalter’s Orchard, Timberville
ShowaltersOrchard.com, 540-896-7582
Cocktails
1st: Zynodoa
115 E. Beverley St., Staunton
Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775
Cocktails are a dynamic part of Zynodoa’s menu, especially over weekend brunch. Morning Buzz, with Crucible cold brew, Belle Isle cold brew moonshine, Frangelico, hickory syrup, and sweet cream, is a guaranteed wakeup call; Spicy Mary, made with cucumber turmeric-infused, Virginia-made Cirrus vodka, bacon, aji amarillo hot sauce, and tipsy onion, is a cranked-up version of a Bloody Mary, only hotter.
2nd: TAPS at The Georges, Lexington
TheGeorges.comTAPS, 540-463-2500
3rd: Jimmy Madison’s, Harrisonburg
JimmyMadisons.com, 540-432-1000
Distillery
1st: Filibuster Distillery
80 Maurertown Mill Rd., Maurertown
FilibusterBourbon.com, 540-436-3900
Naturally spirited conversation is in the blood of the brains behind Filibuster. What began as a liquor store near Capitol Hill morphed into a new chapter: Filibuster Distillery was born. An innovative approach to the blending and finishing process—illustrated with Filibuster’s unique flavor profiles— reflects an homage to freedom of expression. Enjoy Filibuster spirits neat, on the rocks, or as a cocktail base.
2nd: Blue Shepherd Spirits, Luray
BlueShepherdSpirits.com, 540-316-0056
3rd: River Hill Distillery, Luray
RiverHillDistillery.com, 540-843-0890
Winery
1st: Bluestone Vineyard
4828 Spring Creek Rd., Bridgewater
BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099
The Shenandoah Valley provides the climate, topography, and soil to grow great European wine grape varietals. With its picturesque countryside, it’s also the perfect destination for wine aficionados. This family-owned and operated winery is committed to crafting small-batch wines from its locally sourced and estate-grown fruit. The vineyard’s outside tasting room is a wonderful place to sip a glass of wine and watch the sunset.
2nd: CrossKeys Vineyards, Mt. Crawford
CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505
3rd: Barren Ridge Vineyards, Fishersville
BarrenRidgeVineyards.com, 540-248-3300