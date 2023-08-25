Resort Shopping

Splendid stores and beautiful boutiques in Hot Springs.

The Omni Homestead Resort isn’t just known for being one of the country's most elegant hotels. Or for its legendary hot springs and picturesque setting in the Allegheny Mountains. Yes, it’s hosted U.S. presidents, and it’s the state’s first alpine ski resort. But it’s known for serious shopping too.

Consider the Homestead’s Great Hall, from which a promenade of posh and practical boutiques radiate down the giant West Wing Corridor. There’s the 1766 Shop, full of custom logo apparel like shirts, hats, and fleece jackets, along with toiletries and tote bags. Allegheny Outfitters carries all manner of outerwear, footwear, and women's casualwear for your next mountain hike or fireside chat. First Lady, with its generation-spanning chic and trendy fashions, plus accessories and jewelry, can take you from casual lunch to cocktail party in style. Charming children’s toys, gifts, and books are at Hobby Horse. Satisfy sweet tooth cravings at Maybelle’s with a mouth-watering array of chocolates, vintage candies, and lollipops. Shop for kitchenware and seasonal gifts at Seasons. Pick up savory or salty Homestead snacks, jams or jellies, or a bottle of Virginia wine at The Homestead Market. Brands like Vineyard Vines, Peter Millar, and Bills Khaki are at William S. Flynn, a gentleman’s shop. The Classic Bath offers luxurious bath and body products, candles, and sleepwear.

Tucked in and around the Homestead proper, the Virginia Wine Experience combines a retail shop and a tasting parlor where only Virginia wines are showcased. Peruse the Shooting Club where you’ll find Barbour jackets, Beretta clothing, and gloves and sweaters to keep you warm. Homestead signature spa products, along with exercise wear, are at The Spa Boutique, conveniently adjacent to the resort’s luxurious spa. The Cascades Golf Shop has everything a golfer could dream of for the best 18-holes ever. Stop by Martha’s Market for grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, coffee and fresh pastries (tip: don’t miss her donuts. They’re legendary). The Mountain Lodge Ski Shop is the perfect place for skiing apparel and accessories, while golf and tennis equipment is available at the resort’s Casino Sports Shop. OmniHotels.com/Hotels/Homestead-Virginia