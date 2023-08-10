Puppy Dog Eyes

This Virginia Beach veterinarian is keeping an eye on your pups.

Does your dog need an eye exam? Ask Dr. Heather Brookshire, veterinarian of the Animal Vision Center of Virginia in Virginia Beach, and she’ll likely say yes.

When Dr. Brookshire was in vet school, Whiskey, her basset hound, was diagnosed with glaucoma and quickly lost vision in both eyes. Whiskey’s journey prompted Dr. Brookshire’s interest in veterinary ophthalmology and now dedicates her practice to treating pets experiencing vision loss.

“Dogs and cats really live in a different sensory world than we do,” Brookshire explains. “When one sense falls short, they simply pick up the slack with another one.” As for scheduling an eye exam, Dr. Brookshire says the earlier the better. An eye exam in a young pet can pick up on predispositions and can help vets treat diseases before a window of opportunity closes. AnimalVisionCenterVa.com