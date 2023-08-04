Pawprints and Paint Cans

This local paint manufacturer finds inspiration in canines and Virginia.

× Expand Niki

Pups and people alike are howling for Hound Paint, a family-owned paint manufacturer nestled in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood. “We decided to call the company Hound because we feel like the underdogs of the paint world,” says founder Niki Milanovic Lowry. Hound’s nifty online Coverage Calculator can help determine exactly how much paint a project requires. Choose from nearly 100 colors, many with Virginia-inspired names like “Chesapeake Oyster,” “James the River,” and “Richmond Gray.” Portions of Hound’s profits are donated to animal rescues across the country, in honor of company mascots, Boomer and Meera. HoundPaint.com