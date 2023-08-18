Better With Age

Discover upscale antiques, funky finds, and quirky collectibles.

With Virginia’s rich history and classic Southern style, it’s no surprise the area is a hotspot for unique collectibles and fine antiques. In NoVa, we found some standouts:

Suzanne Eblen opened The Old Lucketts Store in 1998 after lovingly restoring the original general store and Luckett family home in Leesburg. There, shoppers can peruse more than 35 vendors with an array of antiques and vintage items and see the latest home interior trends at the Design House. And don’t miss the spring and fall markets at Clarke County Fairgrounds nearby. LuckettsMarkets.com

Alexandria’s charming Del Ray neighborhood comes alive with a range of colorful vendors at Del Ray Vintage & Flea the second Saturday of each month. The market was founded in 2019 by “The Junk Queens,” Dr. Lauren Fisher and Amy Eggers, who encourage everyone to take part in the fun. DelRayVintageFlea.com

From valuable coins to vintage signage and coveted antiques, shoppers are sure to find a treasure at Iron Horse Antiques in Manassas. Now featuring 40 vendors, the shop has been a big draw since opening in 1997. IronHorseAntiquesVa.com

Leesburg’s On A Whim specializes in an eclectic mix of repurposed, refined, vintage, and antique furniture and home décor, all stylishly displayed. Facebook: On A Whim

Founded in 2006 in an old firehouse in The Plains, Baileywyck Antiques is a go-to destination in Virginia’s Hunt Country. The curated selection of period furniture, light fixtures, Oriental rugs, heirloom pieces, distinctive gifts, and equestrian-themed art satisfies the most discerning shoppers. BaileywyckAntiques.com

With over 600 booths and 275 dealers, The Big Flea Antiques Market at Dulles Expo Center is the region’s largest indoor flea market, open just four weekends a year. “Vendors come from all over the country with so many different things from jewelry, antiques, and silver to Tiffany lamps and vintage Prada shoes,” says office manager Keleigh Chepy. TheBigFleaMarket.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.