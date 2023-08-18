Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques

1st: The Old Lucketts Store

42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg

LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

Enjoy the hunt at The Old Lucketts Store. From antiques to vintage finds, this restored general store and family home was built in 1879 by the Luckett family. Now it houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Can’t get there? Shop online on their Facebook and Instagram pages where new items are posted daily.

2nd: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas

IronHorseAntiquesVa.com, 703-335-6676

3rd: Vintage Magnolia, Leesburg

VintageMagnolia.net, 703-777-6760

Book Store

1st: McKay Used Books

8345 Sudley Rd., Manassas

McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042

Since 1983, McKay Used Books has turned over hundreds of thousands of titles, including fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, as well as other types of entertainment media, all from the local community. From CDs to puzzles, Legos, Beanie Babies, vinyl records—in addition to every type of book—McKay’s inventory is staggering. Check out their website for specifics on trading, selling, and buying policies.

2nd: Busboys and Poets, Arlington

BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757

3rd: Old Town Books, Two locations in Alexandria

OldTownBooks.com, 703-647-9749

Consignment Shop

1st: Copper Cricket

15026 Washington St., Haymarket

Facebook: The Copper Cricket Consignment Shop, 703-743-2346

The Copper Cricket’s ever-changing inventory of consignment furniture and décor means that every visit is different, providing plenty of opportunity to find that special something. From pillows to brass beds, rugs, lamps, mirrors, and dressers—even wreaths and figurines—it’s the perfect place to shop for gently used home furnishings. The store’s painless process makes it easy to be a consignor.

2nd: DejaVu Apparel, Warrenton

DejaVuAnew.com, 540-347-7743

3rd: Re-Love It Consignment, Purcellville

ReLoveIt.com, 540-751-0707

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Quinn’s Goldsmith

14901 Potomac Town Pl., Suite 170, Woodbridge

QuinnsGoldsmith.com, 703-878-1622

Quinn’s Goldsmith focuses on fulfilling the needs of its customers. While many jewelers are merchants, Quinn’s philosophy is different. They buy products as needed, but Quinn craftsmen create from scratch and imagination, making them an industry stand-out. Serving the Northern Virginia community for 30 years, Quinn’s is the area’s premier fine jewelry offering the highest level of service, attention, and integrity.

2nd: Ketterman’s Jewelers, Leesburg

Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033

3rd: Ashby Jewelers, Manassas

AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653

Florist Shop

1st: The Flower Gallery

10816 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas

The FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186

The Flower Gallery offers only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by friendly and prompt service. Its professional staff is dedicated to making customer experiences pleasant, going the extra mile to make the perfect floral gift. Recently recognized by Teleflora as a President’s Club “Top 100” florist, The Flower Gallery offers an extensive gift line and a variety of floral arrangement styles.

2nd: Karin’s Florist, Vienna

KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141

3rd: Conklyn’s Florist, Alexandria

Conklyns.com, 703-299-9000

Gift Store

1st: Shining Sol Candle Company

9109 Center St., Manassas

ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957

With three east coast locations, Shining Sol Candle Company shows no sign of a slow burn. Founded in Manassas in 2012, it’s been on fire, selling clean-burning, eco-friendly soy wax candles. Shining Sol’s creative team invests in new and exciting scents while taking pride in producing a home-grown product. Candles feature a wood wick in a variety of scent collections.

2nd: The Things I Love, Manassas

TheThingsILoveOldTown.com, 703-335-7711

3rd: Details, Haymarket

DetailsInHaymarket.com, 703-940-9251

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Davelle Clothiers

11921 Freedom Dr., Suite 100, Reston

DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011

High-quality fabric, craftsmanship, the perfect fit, and personal style are the four priorities of Davelle Clothiers. This American success story has been thriving for three decades, providing exceptional personal service and staff expertise. The work of true master tailors is found in every Davelle garment. From suits to shirts, each is made from the most exquisite cloth sourced from the world’s finest fabric mills.

2nd: Britches Great Outdoors, Warrenton

Warthog.vip, 855-420-2437

3rd: Highcliffe Clothiers, Middleburg

HighcliffeClothiers.com, 540-687-5633

Record Store

1st: Mobius Records

10409 Main St., Suite D, Fairfax

MobiusRecordShop.com, 703-865-0039

This mom-and-pop record shop in Fairfax City specializes in new releases and reissues, while focusing across all genres—a little something for everyone. Established in August of 2014, Mobius Records carries records, cassettes, and CDs in all genres of music—from rock and indie to metal and punk to hip-hop. Mobius is a Record Store Day participant.

2nd: Dig! Records & Vintage, Leesburg

Instagram: @Digrecordsvintage, 703-402-8120

3rd: CD Cellar, Falls Church

CDCellarVa.com, 703-534-6318

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Potomac River Running Store

Multiple locations

PotomacRiverRunning.com, 703-913-0313

With nine stores throughout Northern Virginia, the founders of Potomac River Run & Walk believe in the benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle. It’s a philosophy that has inspired them to support countless races and walking/running-related charities throughout the region. The stores offer a wide range of gear, apparel, accessories, and advice, not to mention the best selection of walking and running shoes around.

2nd: The Running Store, Gainesville

TheRunningStore.com, 703-753-4470

3rd: Pacers Running, Locations in Alexandria, Arlington

RunPacers.com, 703-836-1463

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Urban Posh Boutique

203 Washington St., Occoquan

UrbanPoshBoutique.com, 703-910-4233

Explore an array of unique women’s apparel and accessories at this independently owned boutique in the heart of Historic Occoquan. This trend-setting shop carries affordable and chic clothing, accessories, and gifts—from jewelry to handbags, shoes, candles, and books—and even includes something for Little Posh shoppers. The Occoquan location offers in-store shopping, with online options as well.

2nd: The Lucky Knot, Multiple locations

TheLuckyKnot.com, 703-549-1797

3rd: Totally Vintage Design, Manassas

TotallyVintageDesign.com, 703-282-6925