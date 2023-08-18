Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques
1st: The Old Lucketts Store
42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg
LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268
Enjoy the hunt at The Old Lucketts Store. From antiques to vintage finds, this restored general store and family home was built in 1879 by the Luckett family. Now it houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Can’t get there? Shop online on their Facebook and Instagram pages where new items are posted daily.
2nd: Iron Horse Antiques, Manassas
IronHorseAntiquesVa.com, 703-335-6676
3rd: Vintage Magnolia, Leesburg
VintageMagnolia.net, 703-777-6760
Book Store
1st: McKay Used Books
8345 Sudley Rd., Manassas
McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042
Since 1983, McKay Used Books has turned over hundreds of thousands of titles, including fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, as well as other types of entertainment media, all from the local community. From CDs to puzzles, Legos, Beanie Babies, vinyl records—in addition to every type of book—McKay’s inventory is staggering. Check out their website for specifics on trading, selling, and buying policies.
2nd: Busboys and Poets, Arlington
BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757
3rd: Old Town Books, Two locations in Alexandria
OldTownBooks.com, 703-647-9749
Consignment Shop
1st: Copper Cricket
15026 Washington St., Haymarket
Facebook: The Copper Cricket Consignment Shop, 703-743-2346
The Copper Cricket’s ever-changing inventory of consignment furniture and décor means that every visit is different, providing plenty of opportunity to find that special something. From pillows to brass beds, rugs, lamps, mirrors, and dressers—even wreaths and figurines—it’s the perfect place to shop for gently used home furnishings. The store’s painless process makes it easy to be a consignor.
2nd: DejaVu Apparel, Warrenton
DejaVuAnew.com, 540-347-7743
3rd: Re-Love It Consignment, Purcellville
ReLoveIt.com, 540-751-0707
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Quinn’s Goldsmith
14901 Potomac Town Pl., Suite 170, Woodbridge
QuinnsGoldsmith.com, 703-878-1622
Quinn’s Goldsmith focuses on fulfilling the needs of its customers. While many jewelers are merchants, Quinn’s philosophy is different. They buy products as needed, but Quinn craftsmen create from scratch and imagination, making them an industry stand-out. Serving the Northern Virginia community for 30 years, Quinn’s is the area’s premier fine jewelry offering the highest level of service, attention, and integrity.
2nd: Ketterman’s Jewelers, Leesburg
Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033
3rd: Ashby Jewelers, Manassas
AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653
Florist Shop
1st: The Flower Gallery
10816 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas
The FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186
The Flower Gallery offers only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by friendly and prompt service. Its professional staff is dedicated to making customer experiences pleasant, going the extra mile to make the perfect floral gift. Recently recognized by Teleflora as a President’s Club “Top 100” florist, The Flower Gallery offers an extensive gift line and a variety of floral arrangement styles.
2nd: Karin’s Florist, Vienna
KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141
3rd: Conklyn’s Florist, Alexandria
Conklyns.com, 703-299-9000
Gift Store
1st: Shining Sol Candle Company
9109 Center St., Manassas
ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957
With three east coast locations, Shining Sol Candle Company shows no sign of a slow burn. Founded in Manassas in 2012, it’s been on fire, selling clean-burning, eco-friendly soy wax candles. Shining Sol’s creative team invests in new and exciting scents while taking pride in producing a home-grown product. Candles feature a wood wick in a variety of scent collections.
2nd: The Things I Love, Manassas
TheThingsILoveOldTown.com, 703-335-7711
3rd: Details, Haymarket
DetailsInHaymarket.com, 703-940-9251
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Davelle Clothiers
11921 Freedom Dr., Suite 100, Reston
DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011
High-quality fabric, craftsmanship, the perfect fit, and personal style are the four priorities of Davelle Clothiers. This American success story has been thriving for three decades, providing exceptional personal service and staff expertise. The work of true master tailors is found in every Davelle garment. From suits to shirts, each is made from the most exquisite cloth sourced from the world’s finest fabric mills.
2nd: Britches Great Outdoors, Warrenton
Warthog.vip, 855-420-2437
3rd: Highcliffe Clothiers, Middleburg
HighcliffeClothiers.com, 540-687-5633
Record Store
1st: Mobius Records
10409 Main St., Suite D, Fairfax
MobiusRecordShop.com, 703-865-0039
This mom-and-pop record shop in Fairfax City specializes in new releases and reissues, while focusing across all genres—a little something for everyone. Established in August of 2014, Mobius Records carries records, cassettes, and CDs in all genres of music—from rock and indie to metal and punk to hip-hop. Mobius is a Record Store Day participant.
2nd: Dig! Records & Vintage, Leesburg
Instagram: @Digrecordsvintage, 703-402-8120
3rd: CD Cellar, Falls Church
CDCellarVa.com, 703-534-6318
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Potomac River Running Store
Multiple locations
PotomacRiverRunning.com, 703-913-0313
With nine stores throughout Northern Virginia, the founders of Potomac River Run & Walk believe in the benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle. It’s a philosophy that has inspired them to support countless races and walking/running-related charities throughout the region. The stores offer a wide range of gear, apparel, accessories, and advice, not to mention the best selection of walking and running shoes around.
2nd: The Running Store, Gainesville
TheRunningStore.com, 703-753-4470
3rd: Pacers Running, Locations in Alexandria, Arlington
RunPacers.com, 703-836-1463
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Urban Posh Boutique
203 Washington St., Occoquan
UrbanPoshBoutique.com, 703-910-4233
Explore an array of unique women’s apparel and accessories at this independently owned boutique in the heart of Historic Occoquan. This trend-setting shop carries affordable and chic clothing, accessories, and gifts—from jewelry to handbags, shoes, candles, and books—and even includes something for Little Posh shoppers. The Occoquan location offers in-store shopping, with online options as well.
2nd: The Lucky Knot, Multiple locations
TheLuckyKnot.com, 703-549-1797
3rd: Totally Vintage Design, Manassas
TotallyVintageDesign.com, 703-282-6925