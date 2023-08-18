Northern Virginia: Best of Services Winners 2023

HEALTH
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Young Chiropractic & Rehab
10400 Eaton Pl., Suite. 410, Fairfax
YoungChiropracticRehab.com, 703-246-0025
The team at Young Chiropractic and Rehab is committed to providing chiropractic solutions to address the unique needs of its patients—from back and neck pain, to headaches and muscular tightness and tension. Whether seeking relief after an accident or injury, or for those with a specific condition like chronic back pain or a spinal condition, Young’s experienced professionals can help patients achieve everyday wellness goals.
2nd: Clegg Chiropractic, Leesburg
CleggChiro.com, 703-777-8884
3rd: Active Family Wellness, Fairfax
ActiveFamilyWellness.com, 703-373-7113
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: The Women’s Center
133 Park St. NE, Vienna
TheWomensCenter.org, 703-281-2657
For 50 years, The Women’s Center has provided mental health counseling, support, and education to help people live healthy, stable, and productive lives. Servicing clients of all gender identities, families, young adults, and children, the center treats more than 5,000 people annually. As a teaching facility for mental health professionals, it provides one of the most prestigious training programs in the region.
2nd: Dominion Center for Behavioral Health Services, South Riding
DC4BHS.com, 703-348-0030
3rd: Alexandria Place Therapy, LLC, Alexandria
AlexandriaPlaceTherapy.com, 703-963-4261
Dental Practice
1st: Gainesville Dental Associates
7521 Virginia Oaks Dr., Suite 230, Gainesville
GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com, 703-570-6589
From general preventive dental care to cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, fillings, crowns and implants, the professionals at Gainesville Dental Associates (GDA) are experts in all areas of dentistry. Ongoing training in the latest techniques, along with an office featuring state-of-the-art equipment and technology, are hallmarks of the practice. The team at GDA helps their patients learn effective dental hygiene to promote overall health.
2nd: Dental Associates of Northern Virginia, Multiple locations
DentalAssociatesNoVa.com, 703-398-1242
3rd: Greater Washington Dentistry, 2 locations in Fairfax
WashingtonDentist.com, 703-992-9222
Eye Doctor
1st: Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates
Multiple locations
NVOAEyes.com, 703-534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates (NVOA) is a multidisciplinary practice that provides medical and surgical care for eyes. With three locations, the NVOA team offers many services, including optometry for contact lens fittings and eye exams; an array of surgical procedures, including Lasik to treat glaucoma and cataracts; as well as emergency eye care. Eye health is their number one concern.
2nd: The Retina Group of Washington, Multiple locations
RGW.com, 301-441-4577
3rd: Northern Virginia Doctors of Optometry, Multiple locations
NoVaEyeDocs.com, 703-413-1400
Home Health Provider
1st: Visiting Angels
15A Loudoun St. SW, Leesburg
VisitingAngels.com/NoVa, 571-350-3814
Visiting Angels caregivers help older adults live happily and safely in the comfort of home while providing their families with peace of mind. Each provider has made it their mission to put seniors first, prioritizing the safety, security, and personal well-being of each and every client in their care. Each home care program is comprehensive, customized for each senior, based on their individual needs.
2nd: Fauquier Health Home Care Services, Warrenton
FauquierHealth.org, 540-316-5000
3rd: Home Instead, Leesburg
HomeInstead.com, 703-485-0453
Hospital
1st: Inova Fairfax Hospital
3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church
Inova.org, 703-776-4001
Inova Fairfax Hospital is part of the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, a 923-bed medical center serving the Metro D.C. area and beyond. The facility consistently receives accolades for its high quality of patient care and safety in both national and regional rankings. The campus is also home to the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and offers heart, kidney, lung, and pancreas transplant programs.
2nd: VHC Health, Arlington
VHCHealth.org, 703-558-5000
3rd: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax
Inova.org, 703-391-3600
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Capital Women's Care
Multiple locations
CWCare.net, 301-340-8339
The providers of Capital Women’s Care seek the highest quality medical and ethical standard in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman. As the largest and most successful private Ob/Gyn practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Capital Women’s Care network enables rapid coordination with specialists to address any of your needs.
2nd: UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Haymarket
NHLakeManassasOBGYN.org, 571-261-3529
3rd: NOVA Group for Women, Fairfax
NoVaGroupForWomen.com, 703-560-1611
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Multiple locations
FairfaxOralSurgery.com, 703-385-5777
Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has been serving and treating the Northern Virginia community since 1980. With expertise including dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and corrective jaw surgery, Fairfax OMS practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical needs for facial pain, injuries, fractures, and more.
2nd: Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, Multiple locations
NVOMSA.com, 703-634-4230
3rd: Gainesville Dental Associates, Gainesville
GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com, 703-570-6589
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Northern Virginia Orthodontics
Multiple locations
NVOrthodontics.com, 703-327-1718
This community-centric practice has the double distinction of being ranked the Number 1 Invisalign provider in North America and the official orthodontist to the Washington Capitals. But there are lots more reasons to smile about Northern Virginia Orthodontics (NVO). Since 2017, the team and its founder, Dr. Zach Casagrande, have donated more than $1.5 million to fight pediatric cancer through its NVO Foundation.
2nd: Orthodontics by Crutchfield, Chantilly
OrthodonticsByCrutchfield.com, 703-263-0575
3rd: Greater Washington Dentistry, 2 locations in Fairfax
WashingtonDentist.com, 703-992-9222
Orthopedic Practice
1st: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia.com, 703-383-6470
OrthoVirginia delivers patient-centered, outcome-focused care, powered by the latest research, innovation, and a leading team of more than 130 orthopedic specialists. With more than 30 statewide locations, OrthVirginia is the Commonwealth’s largest provider of orthopedic medicine and therapy. Its integrated offices include on-site therapy, surgery centers, and advanced imagery where services include joint replacement, sports performance, physical therapy, and weight loss assistance.
2nd: Nirschl Orthopaedic Center, Arlington
Nirschl.com, 703-525-2200
3rd: Arthritis & Sports, Locations in South Riding, Sterling
ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000
Pediatric Practice
1st: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates
107 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church
NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446
The goal of this pediatric practice is to provide care for the physical and mental health of children from birth until age 21, as well as support and guidance for parents and family members. With a philosophy that involves caring for the whole child and includes support and guidance to patients’ loved ones, the practice prioritizes healthy bodies, stable emotions, and the fulfillment of potential.
2nd: Virginia Pediatric & Adolescent Center, Locations in Fairfax, Springfield
VPACMD.com, 703-569-8400
3rd: Capital Area Pediatrics, Multiple locations
CapitalAreaPediatrics.com, 703-723-3201
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Arthritis & Sports
Locations in South Riding, Sterling
ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000
The team at Arthritis & Sports are dedicated to providing patients with exceptional care—from injury through rehabilitation. Each physician is board certified and fellowship-trained in their specialties, and are recognized for their expertise in treating orthopedic issues, including those related to sports and arthritis. Therapists contribute to the final piece by helping patients fully heal and return to an active lifestyle
2nd: Virginia Sportsmedicine Institute, Locations in Arlington, McLean
VaSportsMedicine.com, 703-525-5542
3rd: The Jackson Clinics Physical Therapy, Multiple locations
TheJacksonClinics.com, 540-687-8181
Primary Care Practice
1st: Inova VIP 360°
Locations in Arlington, Fairfax, Leesburg
InovaVIP360.org, 855-694-6682
The concierge medicine program and executive health exams from Inova VIP 360° provide comprehensive, one-on-one care using evidence-based principles and a personalized, focused approach. Inova VIP 360°’s philosophy is based on providing a high-level, personalized approach to healthcare with a focus on better total health—with an emphasis on preventative care and plenty of individual attention being its cornerstone tenets.
2nd: Fairfax Family Practice
FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020
3rd: Leesburg Sterling Family Practice, Multiple locations
YourFamilyMed.com, 703-724-7530
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery
45155 Research Pl., Suite 125, Ashburn
LoudounCenterForPlasticSurgery.com, 703-546-9100
Dr. Michael J. Brown and his team of aesthetic professionals provide a variety of procedures for the breast, body, face, and skin through surgical and nonsurgical methods. From breast augmentation, reduction, and reconstruction, and treatment for gynecomastia, the Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery also provides a variety of procedures for the face and body, including facelifts, liposuction, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty, and Brazilian butt lifts.
2nd: Cosmetic Dermatology Center, McLean
Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600
3rd: Mountcastle Plastic Surgery & Vein Institute, Ashburn
MountcastlePlasticSurgery.com, 703-858-3208
Dermatology Practice
1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center
8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean
Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-873-7700
Dr. Nichole Hayre, founder of McLean’s Cosmetic Dermatology Center, leverages her significant training in dermatology and her extensive scientific background with innovation to treat her patients’ individual skincare needs. Among her many specialties include injectable and laser treatments, microblading, and body contouring, as well as treatments such as Kybella™, Sculptra®, and TempSure™ Envi. Her two skincare lines, Schon and Cutocin, include cleansers, serums, and moisturizers.
2nd: Renewal Dermatology and MedSpa, Multiple locations
RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860
3rd: Prince William Dermatology PC, Gainesville
PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa
7917 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville
ThreeWaysBeautifulSalon.com, 571-284-5986
The experts at Three Ways Beautiful Salon provide high end products and services to soothe your skin and suit your individual needs. Whether you’re heading to an elegant dinner, the prom, or just want a confidence booster, the professional team at Three Ways Beautiful can give you options to fit your face and suit your style—from keratin treatments, to extensions, hair styling, coloring, and cuts.
2nd: Studio B Salon & Beauty Bar, Haymarket
StudioBSalonAndBeauty.com, 571-284-7951
3rd: PR at Partners, Multiple locations
PRAtPartners.com, 703-734-9680
Spa
1st: Salamander Resort & Spa
500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg
SalamanderResort.com, 540-751-3160
This extraordinary resort offers a unique health and wellness journey tailored to a client’s specific well-being needs. Featuring integrative and regionalized treatments as well as holistic and result-driven therapies, Salamander’s wellness experts provide insight into a better, healthier lifestyle. Among its many features are private stone treatment terraces, aromatic steam rooms, luxurious changing areas, and a secluded spa courtyard with elegant infinity-edge pool and cabanas.
2nd: Tranquility Day Spa & Salon, Haymarket
TranquilityDaySpa.com, 571-248-4150
3rd: Sugar House Day Spa & Salon, Alexandria
SugarHouseDaySpa.com, 703-549-9940
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Loveless Porter Architects
9000 Center St., Manassas
LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600
Good design, grounded in practical knowledge of construction and detailed construction documents, are hallmarks of Loveless Porter’s work. With myriad commercial clients in the Mid-Atlantic, this full-service architecture firm offers programming, design development, construction documents, bidding, and construction contract administration. Projects include medical facilities, churches, breweries/distilleries, schools, fitness centers, manufacturing facilities, renovations, and tenant build-outs.
2nd: Loveless Porter Architects, Manassas
LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600
3rd: RWR Design Services, Warrenton
RWRDesignServices.com, 540-347-9239
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Merrifield Garden Center
Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield
MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222
Merrifield Garden Center attracts customers from all over the country in search of the highest quality plants and garden supplies. Merrifield also offers complete landscape design and installation services, staffed with specialists who work hand-in-hand with customers to create beautiful outdoor spaces. Horticulture experts can help customers select the right plants for any location, along with the right supplies to help get the job done. 2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations
MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240
3rd: Greenstreet Gardens Flowers & Gifts, Alexandria
GreenStreetGardens.com, 703-998-3030
Home Builder
1st: Michael Nash Design, Build & Home
8630A Lee Hwy., Fairfax
MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942
This experienced team of residential building and home remodeling professionals has been providing unique, high-performance work for kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling, as well as home additions, for 30 years. This award-winning design-build firm is dedicated to making clients’ dreams come alive by handling every phase of a building or remodeling project—from design to construction and interior decorating.
2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax
DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
3rd: Marks-Woods Construction Services, Alexandria
MarksWoods.com, 703-838-9788
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Belfort Furniture
22250 Shaw Rd., Dulles
BelfortFurniture.com, 703-947-0853
Belfort Furniture offers the largest selection of home furniture in the area with pricing for every budget. Knowledgeable design consultants provide exceptional service that results in exceptional in-store and online customer experience. With sofas, recliners, chairs, leather furniture, dining sets, kitchen storage, office furniture, and outdoor furniture included in its vast inventory, Belfort can help with any home design and decorating project. .
2nd: The Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg
LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268
3rd: Green Front Furniture, Manassas
GreenFront.com, 703-396-8560
Interior Design Firm
1st: Daniels Design & Remodeling
3920 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax
DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
Providing bespoke home renovations in Northern Virginia for more than 25 years, Daniels Design & Remodeling is the area’s trusted premier residential remodeling contractor for families looking to reimagine their space. The firm’s superior reputation is built on their expertise and proven methods that deliver stunning results, on time and under budget. Customers rave about Daniels’ boutique, customer-focused process that creates luxurious, treasured home renovations.
2nd: SK Interiors, Leesburg
SKInteriorsLLC.com, 703-282-1851
3rd: GreyHunt Interiors, Chantilly
GreyHuntInteriors.com, 703-344-7345
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: The Kitchen Guru
268 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon
KitchenGuruJo.com, 703-855-2140
The Kitchen Guru is Joey Olson, a nationally recognized, award-winning designer with 15 years of experience and a portfolio that includes numerous private clients and collaborating on the design of The North Face Beverly Hills. His work has been featured in national magazines and premier design catalogs. He designs kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces where functionality, style, and quality are priorities.
2nd: Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes, Fairfax
MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942
3rd: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax
DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
Landscape Design
1st: Merrifield Garden Center
Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield
MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222
For homeowners looking to jazz up their landscapes, Merrifield Garden Center offers design services that can create the perfect outdoor spaces. Landscape designers and plant specialists work in tandem with Merrifield customers to extend the inside out, creating stylish custom patios and outdoor kitchens, or relaxing shade gardens and woodland walks, complete with landscape lighting and irrigation systems.
2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations
MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240
3rd: Rosemont Landscaping & Lawncare, Alexandria
RosemontLC.com, 571-215-1275
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical
Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
FHFurr.com, 888-603-6405
From whole-house HVAC systems to plumbing repair, the certified staff at F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical is dedicated to getting the job done right, the first time.
Known for being knowledgeable and courteous, the F.H. Furr team is equipped to provide a myriad of services. Satisfied customers rave about their efficiency and timeliness.
2nd: John Nugent & Sons, Sterling
NugentSons.com, 703-832-4567
3rd: Marines Service Co., Multiple locations
MarineServiceCo.com, 804-886-1685
Real Estate Firm
1st: Washington Fine Properties
Multiple locations
WFP.com, 703-317-7000
Washington Fine Properties (WFP) is recognized worldwide as a leader in the Capital region’s residential sales market, successfully connecting clients to their desired market locally, nationally, and internationally. WFP’s offerings include all price ranges coupled with the industry’s most seasoned real estate professionals, a team known for having the expertise, professionalism, and personal service that offer sellers and purchasers unparalleled service.
2nd: Long & Foster, Multiple locations
LongAndFoster.com, 703-437-3800
3rd: Samson Properties, Multiple locations
SamsonProperties.net, 703-378-8810
Retirement Community
1st: Heritage Hunt Active Adult Community
6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville
HeritageHunt.net, 540-322-3397
An active adult community for residents 55 years and older, Heritage Hunt in Gainesville is located on 750 acres of beautiful, natural landscaping with its own Arthur Hills-designed, 18-hole championship golf course, two clubhouses, tennis courts, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. With multiple choices of home styles, Heritage Hunt is a gated community close to shopping, health facilities, and cultural opportunities.
2nd: Greenspring, Springfield
EricksonSeniorLiving.com/Greenspring, 800-853-0748
3rd: Falcons Landing, Potomac Falls
FalconsLanding.org, 703-404-5151
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: VTA Advisors
Locations in Fairfax, Vienna
VTAAdvisors.com, 703-272-7894
VTA Advisors provides a full range of accounting, bookkeeping, consulting, outsourcing, payroll and business services. Founded on the principle that each business has unique needs, VTA can create custom accounting, document management, and storage solutions specifically tailored to fit any business. A helpful online Learning Center offers additional reading on topics such as elder care planning, health care issues, and retirement.
2nd: Matthews, Carter & Boyce, CPAs, Fairfax
MCB.cpa, 703-218-3600
3rd: Hollins and Hur CPAs, PLLC, Locations in Manassas, Sterling
HollinsAndHur.com, 571-222-4765
Auction Company
1st: The Potomack Company
1120 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria
PotomackCompany.com, 703-684-4550
The Potomack Company is a leading live and online auction house noted for its passion for excellence and professionalism. Based in historic Old Town Alexandria, it serves an upscale international clientele of collectors, dealers, estates, historic institutions, and museums. Driven by an impressive team of specialists with years of appraisal, art advisory, and auction art market experience, Potomack’s representatives are located coast to coast.
2nd: Rasmus Auctions, Alexandria
Rasmus.com, 703-768-9000
3rd: Quinn’s Auction Galleries, Falls Church
QuinnsAuction.com, 703-532-5632
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Navy Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations
NavyFederal.org, 888-842-6328
The Navy Federal Credit Union is by far the largest credit union in the United States, with total assets of nearly $160 billion. Founded at the end of the Great Depression by seven Navy Department employees wanting to help coworkers reach their financial goals, it continues to encourage building security for its customers from its headquarters in Vienna.
2nd: Apple Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
AppleFCU.org, 703-788-4800
3rd: Northwest Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
NWFCU.org, 703-709-8900
Car Dealer
1st: CarMax
Multiple locations
CarMax.com, 800-519-1511
CarMax, a used car dealership, provides 24-hour test drives and 30-day returns. They have many brands available as well as prices ranging under $10,000 to over $30,000. CarMax offers customers the ability to buy online, in-store or a hybrid combination. Offering a "Love Your Car Guarantee," the dealership extends the opportunity to the customer to be fully satisfied with their vehicle.
2nd: Shannon Auto Sales, Manassas
ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040
3rd: Pohanka Lexus, Chantilly
PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100
Car Dealer
1st: Pohanka Lexus
13909 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., Chantilly
PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100
The Pohanka family of dealerships is firmly entrenched in the Washington, D.C., metro area. With roots dating to 1919, it now encompasses 17 dealerships and 11 service centers throughout the DMV region. As a premier Virginia Lexus dealer, Pohanka Lexus has a huge selection of new and used vehicles and offers Lexus service and parts, an online inventory, and financing options.
2nd: Joyce Koons, 3 locations in Manassas
JoyceKoons.com, 703-782-3839
3rd: Shannon Auto Sales, Manassas
ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040
Car Wash
1st: Flagship Car Wash Center
Multiple locations
Give your car the extra love it needs at one of Flagship’s many Northern Virginia locations. Your car will be looking its best through memberships to Flagship’s Unlimited Wash Club, or detailing services that offer various interior and exterior packages—from a Basic Package to the premium Flagship Package, which includes wheel cleaner, Rain Repel, and Air Purge for console, dash, and cup holders, and more.
2nd: White Horse Auto Wash, Multiple locations
WhiteHorseAutoWash.com, 540-316-6019
3rd: Mr. Wash Car Wash, Multiple locations
MrWash.com, 703-205-0777
Financial Planning Firm
1st: TCV Trust & Wealth Management
1320 Old Chain Bridge Rd., Suite 205, McLean
TCVWealth.com, 703-462-2530
This asset management firm focuses exclusively on service to individuals, endowments, and foundations. This stability of purpose allows TCV to provide a high level of personal service, including trust administration and estate services to individuals and families through objective advice, competitive results, and personal service. With experience in the trust, financial, and investment services industry, the TCV team is supported by a seasoned administrative staff.
2nd: Northwest Financial Advisors, Multiple locations
NWFLLC.com, 703-810-1072
3rd: Toth Financial, Leesburg
TothFinancial.com, 703-443-8684
Funeral Home
1st: Pierce Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9609 Center St., Manassas
PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028
This Manassas-based funeral home offers dignified, affordable services to families of all faiths—from in-ground interment to cremation or preplanning. With an experienced and compassionate staff and a commitment to assist families with the logistics of planning a service, memorial, or burial, the professionals at Pierce can accommodate any size or type of service, each individually planned according to the family’s religious faith and specific wishes.
2nd: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax
FairfaxMemorialFuneralHome.com, 703-425-9702
3rd: Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Nokesville
BakerPostFH.com, 703-368-3116
Law Firm
1st: Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Locations in Leesburg, Vienna
DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who represent clients in national and international legal matters. With a global presence and a strategic mindset that boasts over 80 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple foreign countries, the team prides itself on prioritizing practical and efficient outcomes for its clients by offering a full array of legal services.
2nd: Geller Law Group, Fairfax
TheGellerLawGroup.com, 703-679-7067
3rd: BenGlassLaw, Fairfax
BenGlassLaw.com, 703-591-9829