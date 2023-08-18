Northern Virginia: Best of Services Winners 2023

HEALTH

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Young Chiropractic & Rehab

10400 Eaton Pl., Suite. 410, Fairfax

YoungChiropracticRehab.com, 703-246-0025

The team at Young Chiropractic and Rehab is committed to providing chiropractic solutions to address the unique needs of its patients—from back and neck pain, to headaches and muscular tightness and tension. Whether seeking relief after an accident or injury, or for those with a specific condition like chronic back pain or a spinal condition, Young’s experienced professionals can help patients achieve everyday wellness goals.

2nd: Clegg Chiropractic, Leesburg

CleggChiro.com, 703-777-8884

3rd: Active Family Wellness, Fairfax

ActiveFamilyWellness.com, 703-373-7113

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: The Women’s Center

133 Park St. NE, Vienna

TheWomensCenter.org, 703-281-2657

For 50 years, The Women’s Center has provided mental health counseling, support, and education to help people live healthy, stable, and productive lives. Servicing clients of all gender identities, families, young adults, and children, the center treats more than 5,000 people annually. As a teaching facility for mental health professionals, it provides one of the most prestigious training programs in the region.

2nd: Dominion Center for Behavioral Health Services, South Riding

DC4BHS.com, 703-348-0030

3rd: Alexandria Place Therapy, LLC, Alexandria

AlexandriaPlaceTherapy.com, 703-963-4261

Dental Practice

1st: Gainesville Dental Associates

7521 Virginia Oaks Dr., Suite 230, Gainesville

GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com, 703-570-6589

From general preventive dental care to cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, fillings, crowns and implants, the professionals at Gainesville Dental Associates (GDA) are experts in all areas of dentistry. Ongoing training in the latest techniques, along with an office featuring state-of-the-art equipment and technology, are hallmarks of the practice. The team at GDA helps their patients learn effective dental hygiene to promote overall health.

2nd: Dental Associates of Northern Virginia, Multiple locations

DentalAssociatesNoVa.com, 703-398-1242

3rd: Greater Washington Dentistry, 2 locations in Fairfax

WashingtonDentist.com, 703-992-9222

Eye Doctor

1st: Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates

Multiple locations

NVOAEyes.com, 703-534-3900

Northern Virginia Ophthalmology Associates (NVOA) is a multidisciplinary practice that provides medical and surgical care for eyes. With three locations, the NVOA team offers many services, including optometry for contact lens fittings and eye exams; an array of surgical procedures, including Lasik to treat glaucoma and cataracts; as well as emergency eye care. Eye health is their number one concern.

2nd: The Retina Group of Washington, Multiple locations

RGW.com, 301-441-4577

3rd: Northern Virginia Doctors of Optometry, Multiple locations

NoVaEyeDocs.com, 703-413-1400

Home Health Provider

1st: Visiting Angels

15A Loudoun St. SW, Leesburg

VisitingAngels.com/NoVa, 571-350-3814

Visiting Angels caregivers help older adults live happily and safely in the comfort of home while providing their families with peace of mind. Each provider has made it their mission to put seniors first, prioritizing the safety, security, and personal well-being of each and every client in their care. Each home care program is comprehensive, customized for each senior, based on their individual needs.

2nd: Fauquier Health Home Care Services, Warrenton

FauquierHealth.org, 540-316-5000

3rd: Home Instead, Leesburg

HomeInstead.com, 703-485-0453

Hospital

1st: Inova Fairfax Hospital

3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church

Inova.org, 703-776-4001

Inova Fairfax Hospital is part of the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, a 923-bed medical center serving the Metro D.C. area and beyond. The facility consistently receives accolades for its high quality of patient care and safety in both national and regional rankings. The campus is also home to the area’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and offers heart, kidney, lung, and pancreas transplant programs.

2nd: VHC Health, Arlington

VHCHealth.org, 703-558-5000

3rd: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax

Inova.org, 703-391-3600

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Capital Women's Care

Multiple locations

CWCare.net, 301-340-8339

The providers of Capital Women’s Care seek the highest quality medical and ethical standard in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman. As the largest and most successful private Ob/Gyn practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Capital Women’s Care network enables rapid coordination with specialists to address any of your needs.

2nd: UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Haymarket

NHLakeManassasOBGYN.org, 571-261-3529

3rd: NOVA Group for Women, Fairfax

NoVaGroupForWomen.com, 703-560-1611

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Multiple locations

FairfaxOralSurgery.com, 703-385-5777

Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has been serving and treating the Northern Virginia community since 1980. With expertise including dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and corrective jaw surgery, Fairfax OMS practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical needs for facial pain, injuries, fractures, and more.

2nd: Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, Multiple locations

NVOMSA.com, 703-634-4230

3rd: Gainesville Dental Associates, Gainesville

GainesvilleDentalAssociates.com, 703-570-6589

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Northern Virginia Orthodontics

Multiple locations

NVOrthodontics.com, 703-327-1718

This community-centric practice has the double distinction of being ranked the Number 1 Invisalign provider in North America and the official orthodontist to the Washington Capitals. But there are lots more reasons to smile about Northern Virginia Orthodontics (NVO). Since 2017, the team and its founder, Dr. Zach Casagrande, have donated more than $1.5 million to fight pediatric cancer through its NVO Foundation.

2nd: Orthodontics by Crutchfield, Chantilly

OrthodonticsByCrutchfield.com, 703-263-0575

3rd: Greater Washington Dentistry, 2 locations in Fairfax

WashingtonDentist.com, 703-992-9222

Orthopedic Practice

1st: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com, 703-383-6470

OrthoVirginia delivers patient-centered, outcome-focused care, powered by the latest research, innovation, and a leading team of more than 130 orthopedic specialists. With more than 30 statewide locations, OrthVirginia is the Commonwealth’s largest provider of orthopedic medicine and therapy. Its integrated offices include on-site therapy, surgery centers, and advanced imagery where services include joint replacement, sports performance, physical therapy, and weight loss assistance.

2nd: Nirschl Orthopaedic Center, Arlington

Nirschl.com, 703-525-2200

3rd: Arthritis & Sports, Locations in South Riding, Sterling

ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000

Pediatric Practice

1st: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates

107 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church

NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446

The goal of this pediatric practice is to provide care for the physical and mental health of children from birth until age 21, as well as support and guidance for parents and family members. With a philosophy that involves caring for the whole child and includes support and guidance to patients’ loved ones, the practice prioritizes healthy bodies, stable emotions, and the fulfillment of potential.

2nd: Virginia Pediatric & Adolescent Center, Locations in Fairfax, Springfield

VPACMD.com, 703-569-8400

3rd: Capital Area Pediatrics, Multiple locations

CapitalAreaPediatrics.com, 703-723-3201

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Arthritis & Sports

Locations in South Riding, Sterling

ArthritisAndSports.com, 703-444-5000

The team at Arthritis & Sports are dedicated to providing patients with exceptional care—from injury through rehabilitation. Each physician is board certified and fellowship-trained in their specialties, and are recognized for their expertise in treating orthopedic issues, including those related to sports and arthritis. Therapists contribute to the final piece by helping patients fully heal and return to an active lifestyle

2nd: Virginia Sportsmedicine Institute, Locations in Arlington, McLean

VaSportsMedicine.com, 703-525-5542

3rd: The Jackson Clinics Physical Therapy, Multiple locations

TheJacksonClinics.com, 540-687-8181

Primary Care Practice

1st: Inova VIP 360°

Locations in Arlington, Fairfax, Leesburg

InovaVIP360.org, 855-694-6682

The concierge medicine program and executive health exams from Inova VIP 360° provide comprehensive, one-on-one care using evidence-based principles and a personalized, focused approach. Inova VIP 360°’s philosophy is based on providing a high-level, personalized approach to healthcare with a focus on better total health—with an emphasis on preventative care and plenty of individual attention being its cornerstone tenets.

2nd: Fairfax Family Practice

FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020

3rd: Leesburg Sterling Family Practice, Multiple locations

YourFamilyMed.com, 703-724-7530

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery

45155 Research Pl., Suite 125, Ashburn

LoudounCenterForPlasticSurgery.com, 703-546-9100

Dr. Michael J. Brown and his team of aesthetic professionals provide a variety of procedures for the breast, body, face, and skin through surgical and nonsurgical methods. From breast augmentation, reduction, and reconstruction, and treatment for gynecomastia, the Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery also provides a variety of procedures for the face and body, including facelifts, liposuction, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty, and Brazilian butt lifts.

2nd: Cosmetic Dermatology Center, McLean

Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600

3rd: Mountcastle Plastic Surgery & Vein Institute, Ashburn

MountcastlePlasticSurgery.com, 703-858-3208

Dermatology Practice

1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center

8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean

Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-873-7700

Dr. Nichole Hayre, founder of McLean’s Cosmetic Dermatology Center, leverages her significant training in dermatology and her extensive scientific background with innovation to treat her patients’ individual skincare needs. Among her many specialties include injectable and laser treatments, microblading, and body contouring, as well as treatments such as Kybella™, Sculptra®, and TempSure™ Envi. Her two skincare lines, Schon and Cutocin, include cleansers, serums, and moisturizers.

2nd: Renewal Dermatology and MedSpa, Multiple locations

RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860

3rd: Prince William Dermatology PC, Gainesville

PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa

7917 Heritage Village Plaza, Gainesville

ThreeWaysBeautifulSalon.com, 571-284-5986

The experts at Three Ways Beautiful Salon provide high end products and services to soothe your skin and suit your individual needs. Whether you’re heading to an elegant dinner, the prom, or just want a confidence booster, the professional team at Three Ways Beautiful can give you options to fit your face and suit your style—from keratin treatments, to extensions, hair styling, coloring, and cuts.

2nd: Studio B Salon & Beauty Bar, Haymarket

StudioBSalonAndBeauty.com, 571-284-7951

3rd: PR at Partners, Multiple locations

PRAtPartners.com, 703-734-9680

Spa

1st: Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg

SalamanderResort.com, 540-751-3160

This extraordinary resort offers a unique health and wellness journey tailored to a client’s specific well-being needs. Featuring integrative and regionalized treatments as well as holistic and result-driven therapies, Salamander’s wellness experts provide insight into a better, healthier lifestyle. Among its many features are private stone treatment terraces, aromatic steam rooms, luxurious changing areas, and a secluded spa courtyard with elegant infinity-edge pool and cabanas.

2nd: Tranquility Day Spa & Salon, Haymarket

TranquilityDaySpa.com, 571-248-4150

3rd: Sugar House Day Spa & Salon, Alexandria

SugarHouseDaySpa.com, 703-549-9940

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Loveless Porter Architects

9000 Center St., Manassas

LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600

Good design, grounded in practical knowledge of construction and detailed construction documents, are hallmarks of Loveless Porter’s work. With myriad commercial clients in the Mid-Atlantic, this full-service architecture firm offers programming, design development, construction documents, bidding, and construction contract administration. Projects include medical facilities, churches, breweries/distilleries, schools, fitness centers, manufacturing facilities, renovations, and tenant build-outs.

3rd: RWR Design Services, Warrenton

RWRDesignServices.com, 540-347-9239

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Merrifield Garden Center

Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield

MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222

Merrifield Garden Center attracts customers from all over the country in search of the highest quality plants and garden supplies. Merrifield also offers complete landscape design and installation services, staffed with specialists who work hand-in-hand with customers to create beautiful outdoor spaces. Horticulture experts can help customers select the right plants for any location, along with the right supplies to help get the job done. 2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations

MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240

3rd: Greenstreet Gardens Flowers & Gifts, Alexandria

GreenStreetGardens.com, 703-998-3030

Home Builder

1st: Michael Nash Design, Build & Home

8630A Lee Hwy., Fairfax

MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942

This experienced team of residential building and home remodeling professionals has been providing unique, high-performance work for kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling, as well as home additions, for 30 years. This award-winning design-build firm is dedicated to making clients’ dreams come alive by handling every phase of a building or remodeling project—from design to construction and interior decorating.

2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax

DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

3rd: Marks-Woods Construction Services, Alexandria

MarksWoods.com, 703-838-9788

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Belfort Furniture

22250 Shaw Rd., Dulles

BelfortFurniture.com, 703-947-0853

Belfort Furniture offers the largest selection of home furniture in the area with pricing for every budget. Knowledgeable design consultants provide exceptional service that results in exceptional in-store and online customer experience. With sofas, recliners, chairs, leather furniture, dining sets, kitchen storage, office furniture, and outdoor furniture included in its vast inventory, Belfort can help with any home design and decorating project. .

2nd: The Old Lucketts Store, Leesburg

LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

3rd: Green Front Furniture, Manassas

GreenFront.com, 703-396-8560

Interior Design Firm

1st: Daniels Design & Remodeling

3920 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax

DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

Providing bespoke home renovations in Northern Virginia for more than 25 years, Daniels Design & Remodeling is the area’s trusted premier residential remodeling contractor for families looking to reimagine their space. The firm’s superior reputation is built on their expertise and proven methods that deliver stunning results, on time and under budget. Customers rave about Daniels’ boutique, customer-focused process that creates luxurious, treasured home renovations.

2nd: SK Interiors, Leesburg

SKInteriorsLLC.com, 703-282-1851

3rd: GreyHunt Interiors, Chantilly

GreyHuntInteriors.com, 703-344-7345

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: The Kitchen Guru

268 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon

KitchenGuruJo.com, 703-855-2140

The Kitchen Guru is Joey Olson, a nationally recognized, award-winning designer with 15 years of experience and a portfolio that includes numerous private clients and collaborating on the design of The North Face Beverly Hills. His work has been featured in national magazines and premier design catalogs. He designs kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces where functionality, style, and quality are priorities.

2nd: Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes, Fairfax

MichaelNashKitchens.com, 703-991-2942

3rd: Daniels Design & Remodeling, Fairfax

DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

Landscape Design

1st: Merrifield Garden Center

Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield

MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-560-6222

For homeowners looking to jazz up their landscapes, Merrifield Garden Center offers design services that can create the perfect outdoor spaces. Landscape designers and plant specialists work in tandem with Merrifield customers to extend the inside out, creating stylish custom patios and outdoor kitchens, or relaxing shade gardens and woodland walks, complete with landscape lighting and irrigation systems.

2nd: Meadows Farms Nurseries and Landscape, Multiple locations

MeadowsFarms.com, 703-450-4240

3rd: Rosemont Landscaping & Lawncare, Alexandria

RosemontLC.com, 571-215-1275

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical

Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

FHFurr.com, 888-603-6405

From whole-house HVAC systems to plumbing repair, the certified staff at F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical is dedicated to getting the job done right, the first time.

Known for being knowledgeable and courteous, the F.H. Furr team is equipped to provide a myriad of services. Satisfied customers rave about their efficiency and timeliness.

2nd: John Nugent & Sons, Sterling

NugentSons.com, 703-832-4567

3rd: Marines Service Co., Multiple locations

MarineServiceCo.com, 804-886-1685

Real Estate Firm

1st: Washington Fine Properties

Multiple locations

WFP.com, 703-317-7000

Washington Fine Properties (WFP) is recognized worldwide as a leader in the Capital region’s residential sales market, successfully connecting clients to their desired market locally, nationally, and internationally. WFP’s offerings include all price ranges coupled with the industry’s most seasoned real estate professionals, a team known for having the expertise, professionalism, and personal service that offer sellers and purchasers unparalleled service.

2nd: Long & Foster, Multiple locations

LongAndFoster.com, 703-437-3800

3rd: Samson Properties, Multiple locations

SamsonProperties.net, 703-378-8810

Retirement Community

1st: Heritage Hunt Active Adult Community

6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville

HeritageHunt.net, 540-322-3397

An active adult community for residents 55 years and older, Heritage Hunt in Gainesville is located on 750 acres of beautiful, natural landscaping with its own Arthur Hills-designed, 18-hole championship golf course, two clubhouses, tennis courts, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. With multiple choices of home styles, Heritage Hunt is a gated community close to shopping, health facilities, and cultural opportunities.

2nd: Greenspring, Springfield

EricksonSeniorLiving.com/Greenspring, 800-853-0748

3rd: Falcons Landing, Potomac Falls

FalconsLanding.org, 703-404-5151

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: VTA Advisors

Locations in Fairfax, Vienna

VTAAdvisors.com, 703-272-7894

VTA Advisors provides a full range of accounting, bookkeeping, consulting, outsourcing, payroll and business services. Founded on the principle that each business has unique needs, VTA can create custom accounting, document management, and storage solutions specifically tailored to fit any business. A helpful online Learning Center offers additional reading on topics such as elder care planning, health care issues, and retirement.

2nd: Matthews, Carter & Boyce, CPAs, Fairfax

MCB.cpa, 703-218-3600

3rd: Hollins and Hur CPAs, PLLC, Locations in Manassas, Sterling

HollinsAndHur.com, 571-222-4765

Auction Company

1st: The Potomack Company

1120 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria

PotomackCompany.com, 703-684-4550

The Potomack Company is a leading live and online auction house noted for its passion for excellence and professionalism. Based in historic Old Town Alexandria, it serves an upscale international clientele of collectors, dealers, estates, historic institutions, and museums. Driven by an impressive team of specialists with years of appraisal, art advisory, and auction art market experience, Potomack’s representatives are located coast to coast.

2nd: Rasmus Auctions, Alexandria

Rasmus.com, 703-768-9000

3rd: Quinn’s Auction Galleries, Falls Church

QuinnsAuction.com, 703-532-5632

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Navy Federal Credit Union

Multiple locations

NavyFederal.org, 888-842-6328

The Navy Federal Credit Union is by far the largest credit union in the United States, with total assets of nearly $160 billion. Founded at the end of the Great Depression by seven Navy Department employees wanting to help coworkers reach their financial goals, it continues to encourage building security for its customers from its headquarters in Vienna.

2nd: Apple Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

AppleFCU.org, 703-788-4800

3rd: Northwest Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

NWFCU.org, 703-709-8900

Car Dealer

1st: CarMax

Multiple locations

CarMax.com, 800-519-1511

CarMax, a used car dealership, provides 24-hour test drives and 30-day returns. They have many brands available as well as prices ranging under $10,000 to over $30,000. CarMax offers customers the ability to buy online, in-store or a hybrid combination. Offering a "Love Your Car Guarantee," the dealership extends the opportunity to the customer to be fully satisfied with their vehicle.

2nd: Shannon Auto Sales, Manassas

ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040

3rd: Pohanka Lexus, Chantilly

PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100

Car Wash

1st: Flagship Car Wash Center

Multiple locations

FlagshipCarWash.com

Give your car the extra love it needs at one of Flagship’s many Northern Virginia locations. Your car will be looking its best through memberships to Flagship’s Unlimited Wash Club, or detailing services that offer various interior and exterior packages—from a Basic Package to the premium Flagship Package, which includes wheel cleaner, Rain Repel, and Air Purge for console, dash, and cup holders, and more.

2nd: White Horse Auto Wash, Multiple locations

WhiteHorseAutoWash.com, 540-316-6019

3rd: Mr. Wash Car Wash, Multiple locations

MrWash.com, 703-205-0777

Financial Planning Firm

1st: TCV Trust & Wealth Management

1320 Old Chain Bridge Rd., Suite 205, McLean

TCVWealth.com, 703-462-2530

This asset management firm focuses exclusively on service to individuals, endowments, and foundations. This stability of purpose allows TCV to provide a high level of personal service, including trust administration and estate services to individuals and families through objective advice, competitive results, and personal service. With experience in the trust, financial, and investment services industry, the TCV team is supported by a seasoned administrative staff.

2nd: Northwest Financial Advisors, Multiple locations

NWFLLC.com, 703-810-1072

3rd: Toth Financial, Leesburg

TothFinancial.com, 703-443-8684

Funeral Home

1st: Pierce Funeral Home & Cremation Services

9609 Center St., Manassas

PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028

This Manassas-based funeral home offers dignified, affordable services to families of all faiths—from in-ground interment to cremation or preplanning. With an experienced and compassionate staff and a commitment to assist families with the logistics of planning a service, memorial, or burial, the professionals at Pierce can accommodate any size or type of service, each individually planned according to the family’s religious faith and specific wishes.

2nd: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax

FairfaxMemorialFuneralHome.com, 703-425-9702

3rd: Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Nokesville

BakerPostFH.com, 703-368-3116

Law Firm

1st: Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Locations in Leesburg, Vienna

DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who represent clients in national and international legal matters. With a global presence and a strategic mindset that boasts over 80 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple foreign countries, the team prides itself on prioritizing practical and efficient outcomes for its clients by offering a full array of legal services.

2nd: Geller Law Group, Fairfax

TheGellerLawGroup.com, 703-679-7067

3rd: BenGlassLaw, Fairfax

BenGlassLaw.com, 703-591-9829