Northern Virginia: Best of Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Walk To End Alzheimer’s

9201 Center St., Manassas

Act.alz.com, 703-766-9025

An estimated 6.5 million people live with Alzheimer’s Disease, a number that is expected to triple by 2060. To raise awareness, Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is held annually in over 600 communities, including Manassas. The largest event of its kind, it also raises funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The walk invites participants of all ages and abilities.

2nd: The Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend, Alexandria

CampagnaCenter.org, 703-549-0111

3rd: Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital Annual Rummage Sale, Leesburg

LadiesBoard.org, 703-771-2985

Art Event

1st: Art on the Avenue

Alexandria

ArtOnTheAvenue.org

Held every October in the historic Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, this highly anticipated street arts festival has celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of the Northern Virginia cultural community for nearly 30 years. Patrons can peruse the wares of more than 300 artists, including silversmiths and pottery makers, or be entertained by myriad musicians and bands. With plenty of food vendors and kids’ activities, too.

2nd: Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival

ArtFestival.com, 561-746-6615

3rd: Tephra ICA Arts Festival, Reston

TephraICA.comFestival, 703-471-9242

Art Gallery

1st: Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St., Alexandria

TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570

The former U.S. Naval Torpedo Station in Old Town Alexandria was converted into an art center in 1974 and is now home to the largest number of publicly accessible working artist studios in the U.S. Today it houses 82 artists’ studios, eight galleries, and workshops, with some 165 professional visual artists who work in a variety of media.

2nd: Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton

WorkhouseArts.org, 703-584-2900

3rd: Artists in Middleburg, Middleburg

TheArtistsInMiddleburg.com, 540-687-6600

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Farm Brew LIVE

9901 Discovery Blvd, Manassas

FarmBrewLive.com, 703-420-2264

This 12-acre campus—Farm Brew LIVE—in Prince William County is a hub for craft beer, food, and live music. Its multiple venues include The Black Sheep Restaurant, 2 Silos Brewing Co., the YARD outdoor live music stage, the Pit BBQ, 2nd Stop Ice Cream & Coffee Bar, and La Gringa handmade comfort food truck—all featuring great food, great drinks, and great times.

2nd: Tally Ho Theater, Leesburg

TallyHoTheater.com, 703-777-1665

3rd: The State Theatre, Falls Church

TheStateTheatre.com, 703-237-0300

Festival

1st: Christmas in Middleburg

200 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg

ChristmasInMiddleburg.org, 540-266-3115

Bedecked and bedazzled, the charming town of Middleburg pulls out all the stops at Christmas. Join one of the most fun-filled family festivals of the year with special events, activities, and delicious food, where the town’s cafés and restaurants join in the spirit. A tree lighting, shopping, caroling, and the famous Middleburg Hunt Review, the famous mile-long Christmas parade, celebrate the best of the season.

2nd: Art on the Avenue, Alexandria

ArtOnTheAvenue.org

3rd: Fall Arts and Crafts Show, Occoquan

OccoquanVa.gov, 703-491-1918

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork at Manassas Welcome Center

I-66 West, Mile Marker 48, Manassas

Virginia.org, 703-361-2134

Virginia is all about LOVE. From the state’s iconic Virginia is for Lovers slogan to the 300+ LOVE sculptures around the Commonwealth, LOVE signs dots cities and towns throughout the state. The LOVE sign concept was launched by the Virginia Tourism Corporation to highlight Virginia as a family destination with love at its heart. This year’s Northern region fan favorite is in downtown Manassas.

2nd: LOVEwork in Leesburg

Virginia.org, 703-777-2420

3rd: LOVEwork in Purcellville, Purcellville

VisitLoudoun.org, 703-669-2009

Movie Theater

1st: Angelika Film Center and Café at Mosaic

2911 District Ave, Fairfax

AngelikaFilmCenter.com/Mosaic, 571-512-3301

This Fairfax film center and café exhibits the highest quality art, independent, and specialty film in the area. Featuring the latest in digital projection and sound technology, plush velour stadium-designed seating, and a cutting-edge theatrical environment, the facility boasts eight auditoriums, a stylish lounge, traditional movie snacks, and a diverse selection of food and beverage packages.

2nd: Airbus IMAX® Theater at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly

SI.edu/Theaters, 703-572-4118

3rd: Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, Arlington

ArlingtonDrafthouse.com, 703-486-2345

Museum

1st: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy., Chantilly

AirAndSpace.si.edu, 703-572-4118

This Smithsonian annex at Dulles International Airport holds numerous exhibits, many of which were once in storage from the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall. Included are the Space Shuttle Discovery, the Air France Concorde, the Enola Gay, and the Boeing 367-80, the prototype for the popular Boeing 707 airliner. Thousands of additional aviation and space artifacts are also on display.

2nd: George Washington’s Mount Vernon

MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

3rd: Manassas National Battlefield Park

NPS.gov, 703 361-1339

Music Venue

1st: Wolf Trap

1551 Trap Rd., Vienna

WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900

Performances at Wolf Trap span the creative arts—from the R&B and soul sounds of John Legend, to productions by the American Ballet Theater and Wolf Trap Opera, to the best voices in comedy. Its three venues—the Filene Center, The Barns at Wolf Trap, and Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods—offer superior acoustics and are designed to be in harmony with its national park setting.

2nd: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow

LiveNation.com, 703-754-6400

3rd: The Birchmere, Alexandria

Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500

Performing Arts Company

1st: Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Cir., Manassas

HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-7550

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is the primary performance home to a number of community-based arts organizations, including Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, Prince William Little Theatre, The Creative and Performing Arts Center, Asaph Dance Ensemble, and Youth Orchestras of Prince William. These dynamic organizations present performances at the Hylton Center and represent the region’s extraordinary talents and resources.

2nd: Signature Theatre, Arlington

SigTheatre.org, 703-820-9771

3rd: Little Theater of Alexandria

TheLittleTheatre.com, 703-683-5778

Performing Arts Theater

1st: Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Cir., Manassas

HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-7550

Presenting vital arts experiences that expand cultural awareness and integrate the arts into the region's social, economic, and community fabric is Hylton Performing Arts Center’s mission. From bluegrass to Beethoven, acrobatics to salsa—all presented through its various series—performances feature international, national, and local artists in comedy, dance, music, and theater in venues throughout Hylton’s vast Manassas campus.

2nd: The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna

WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900

3rd: The Birchmere, Alexandria

Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500

Special Event Venue

1st: Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg

StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797

From weddings and rehearsal dinners to corporate events and team-building experiences, Stone Tower Winery provides the perfect balance of comfort and sophistication set in the rolling hills of Loudoun County. Indoor and outdoor spaces are perfect for small gatherings and larger affairs—from the rustic elegance of the Harvest Barn to the elegant warmth of Wild Boar Hall.

2nd: Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Vienna

NoVaParks.com, 703-255-3631

3rd: Torpedo Factory Art Center, Alexandria

TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Paws Awhile Pet Motel

7353 Woodlawn Ln., Warrenton

PawsAwhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855

Paws AWhile grooming salon offers a wide range of salon services—from nail trimming to tooth brushing to complete haircuts. In addition, medicated baths, conditioners, and cream rinses are available that promote healthier and more lustrous coats. The invigorating HydroSurge animal bathing system is used for thorough cleaning. Christian Orthodox Monastics are behind Paws Awhile, which all but guarantees your fur baby is in good hands.

2nd: A Pup’s Valley, Haymarket

APupsValley.com, 703-596-3647

3rd: The Polished Pooch, Haymarket

GetPolishedPooch.com, 703-753-2400

Dog Training Company

1st: Olde Towne School for Dogs

529 Oronoco St., Alexandria

Carlos and Sandy Mejias opened the Olde Town School for Dogs back in 1975. Since then, it’s become a community fixture and one of the area’s most well-respected facilities for educating dogs and their owners. Its current space is dedicated entirely to training and grooming your furry friend, as well as a retail shop that offers the latest in dog and cat supplies.

2nd: Off Leash K9 Training, Multiple locations

OffLeashK9NoVa.com, 571-252-5536

3rd: WOOFS! Dog Training Center, 2 locations in Arlington

WoofsDogTraining.com, 703-536-7877

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Paws Awhile Pet Motel

7353 Woodlawn Ln., Warrenton

PawsAwhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855

There’s something quite right about entrusting your fur baby to a trio of Christian Orthodox nuns. Mothers Eirene, Raphaela, and Evdokia run Paws Awhile Pet Motel, along with a dedicated staff of nearly 30. The business includes pet boarding and daycare and is an extension of the Sisters’ call to service and community, providing the best care to God’s creatures and their families.

2nd: A Pup’s Valley, Haymarket

APupsValley.com, 703-596-3647

3rd: Olde Towne Pet Resort, Locations in Springfield, Sterling

OldeTownePetResort.com, 888-475-3580

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Caring Hands Animal Hospital

Multiple locations

CaringHandsVet.com, 703-942-8800

With five locations in Northern Virginia, Caring Hands places a high value on preventative care and wellness. From puppy and kitten stages through adult life and into senior years, preventative care can help your pet live a longer, healthier life by thwarting disease and catching illness in its early stages. Preventive care is tailored to each pet based on their age, location, and lifestyle.

2nd: Pender Vet Animal Hospital, Multiple locations

PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304

3rd: Stonewall Veterinary Clinic, Gainesville

StonewallVet.com, 703-754-9888

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Wolf Trap

1645 Trap Rd., Vienna

WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900

Wolf Trap is the only national park dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts. More than 7,000 visitors can enjoy a world-class experience at the dynamic Filene Center where each year 70-80 shows are produced—from rock concerts to ballets, and from operas, including folk performances, musicals, dance, opera, jazz, and popular and country music.

2nd: Cox Farms, Centreville

CoxFarms.com, 703-830-4121

3rd: Great Country Farms, Bluemont

GreatCountryFarms.com, 540-554-2073

K-12 Independent School

1st: Foxcroft School

22407 Foxhound Ln., Middleburg

Foxcroft.org, 540-687-5555

With a founding mission to instill high purpose, integrity, leadership, understanding, and empathy into its students, Foxcroft School, started in 1914 by Charlotte Haxall Noland, continues to attract girls from across the country who benefit from an academic experience that highlights rigor and exceptional proficiency. Foxcroft is a nationally recognized leader in STEM education for girls and its outstanding equestrian program.

2nd: St. Paul VI Catholic High School, Chantilly

PaulIV.net, 703-352-0925

3rd: Bishop O’Connell High School, Arlington

BishopOConnell.org, 703-237-1400

Preschool

1st: Hunters Woods Cooperative Preschool

11550 Glade Dr., Reston

HuntersWoodsPreschool.org, 571-350-9499

In a caring and positive atmosphere, Hunters Woods creates a warm and happy place for preschoolers to learn. The school’s environment is designed to bridge the gap from home to school, where positive self-images are nurtured while building social skills. Through exposure to natural elements, kids learn to care more deeply about nature and conservation, while building independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills, and friendships.

2nd: Willowcreek Academy, Locations in Centreville, Gainesville

WillowcreekAcademy.net, 703-754-7767

3rd: Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten, Haymarket

HBCPK.com, 703-753-9561

Summer Camp

1st: Tiny Dancers

Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax

TinyDancers.com, 703-385-5580

Tiny Dancers’ summer dance camps are specially designed for children ages 3 to 9. Each camp offers a fun and exciting week of dance, crafts, and activities grouped around a theme such as “Enchanted Castles,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Under the Sea,” where your child can be a prince or princess, swashbuckler or swan, bear or ballerina.

2nd: Camp Highroad, Middleburg

CampHighroad.org, 540-687-6262

3rd: ARTfactory, Manassas

VirginiaArtFactory.org, 703-330-2787

TRAVEL

Bed & Breakfast

1st: The Ashby Inn & Restaurant

692 Federal St., Paris

AshbyInn.com, 540-592-3900

Steeped in history and loaded with charm, this Northern Virginia bed and breakfast offers 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms, all with private baths. The main house has a cozy parlor and several dining rooms, where the inn’s award-winning restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can also gather for breakfast on the stylish enclosed side porch. A charming covered patio overlooks the garden and grounds.

2nd: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast

ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803

3rd: Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, Middleburg

BriarPatchBAndB.com, 703-327-5911

Historic Site

1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

This outstanding American landmark is the former plantation of Founding Father and first U.S. president George Washington. The mansion, built of wood in a loose Palladian style, is on the banks of the Potomac River and was originally built around 1734. Now a historic landmark, the estate, and its gardens and grounds are open to the public.

2nd: Arlington National Cemetery

ArlingtonCemetery.mil, 877-907-8585

3rd: Old Town Alexandria, Alexandria

VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005

Hotel

1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

2 E. Washington St., Middleburg

RedFox.com, 540-687-6301

The beloved Red Fox Inn & Tavern has been a pillar of the charming village of Middleburg since 1728. This extraordinary relic to bygone times is where modern touches and classic Virginia character fuse to create this Hunt Country gem. Stay in one of the inn’s five charming buildings, offering secluded cottages or luxuriously appointed suites and guest rooms, or dining in the award-winning tavern.

2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg

LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

3rd: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles, Chantilly

Marriott.com, 703-818-0300

Resort

1st: Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg

SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

This acclaimed resort offers the ultimate place of discovery amidst the epitome of luxury and unparalleled experiences among its 340 acres, framed by the Blue Ridge Mountains, lush vineyards, and horse farms. Featuring 168 guestrooms and suites, an award-winning spa, equestrian center, culinary program, and an abundant amount of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder that the Salamander is a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond property.

2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg

LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

3rd: Airlie, Warrenton

Airlie.com, 540-347-1300

State Park

1st: Sky Meadows State Park

11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-592-3556

Rich in history, Sky Meadows provides recreational offerings that engage visitors and showcase farming practices that formed its unique pastoral landscape. With scenic views, woodlands, and rolling pastures throughout its 1,860 acres, the park offers nature and history programs year-round with hiking, biking, and bridle trails, picnicking, fishing, and primitive hike-in camping, and Appalachian Trail access—all in the picturesque Crooked Run Valley.

2nd: Leesylvania State Park, Woodbridge

DCR.Virginia.gov, 703-730-8205

3rd: Mason Neck State Park, Lorton

DCR.Virginia.gov, 703-339-2385

Tourist Attraction

1st: Old Town Alexandria

VsitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005

Old Town is Alexandria’s beloved downtown and nationally designated historic district on the Potomac River waterfront. The King Street Mile and surrounding brick-lined sidewalks are studded with centuries-old architecture, historic attractions, and charming, independent businesses. Old Town Alexandria is located just minutes from Washington, D.C., and is consistently recognized as one of the top cities in the U.S.

2nd: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Mt. Vernon

MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

3rd: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly

AirAndSpace.SI.edu, 703-572-4118

OUTDOOR & ACTIVE

Dance Studio

1st: Center Stage Dance and Performing Arts Center

11094B Lee Hwy., Suite 104, Fairfax

CenterStage-Dance.com, 703-385-3396

From beginner through professional level instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, Center State Dance and Performing Arts Center also offers musical theatre, drama, and voice classes. The studio’s competition dance teams have received special choreography awards and hundreds of regional and national titles at competitions. Former students perform nationally with dinner theaters, cruise ships, amusement parks, and touring companies.

2nd: Centreville Dance Academy, Centreville

CentrevilleDance.com, 703-815-3125

3rd: Gainesville Dance Center, Locations in Gainesville, Haymarket

GainesvilleDanceCenter.com, 703-257-5000

Golf Course

1st: Army Navy Country Club

Locations in Arlington, Fairfax

ANCC.org, 703-521-6800

On more than 500 acres of rolling, wooded, landscape at sites in both Arlington and Fairfax, the Army Navy Country Club challenges members and guests with 54 championship golf holes, award-winning tennis facilities, pickleball courts, swimming pools, and a fitness center. Golf and tennis pro shops, along with dining facilities, are also at both locations.

2nd: Trump National Golf Club, Potomac Falls

TrumpNationalDC.com, 703-444-4801

3rd: Dominion Valley Country Club, Haymarket

InvitedClubs.com, 571-222-6900

Gym

1st: The St. James

Locations in Reston, Springfield

TheStJames.com, 703-239-6870

The St. James features personal training sessions, complimentary wellness evaluations, more than 100 fitness classes, and a high performance training center at its 50,000 square-foot facility. This state-of-the-art gym has daycare options, an Olympic pool, a full gym with cutting edge equipment, locker rooms, a steam room and sauna, spa treatments, and access to basketball courts, ice rink, and an Active Entertainment Center.

2nd: Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas

Freedom-Center.com, 703-993-8444

3rd: Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, Leesburg

LeesburgVa.gov, 703-777-1368

Specialty Fitness

1st: Halo Fitness Experience

10400 Premier Ct., Suite E, Burke

HaloFitnessExperience.com, 571-655-5554

Halo’s flexible fitness options can be tailored to individual needs and schedules. From everyday workouts to just a few times a week, memberships, programs, and hours are designed to fit various lifestyles. With a training facility intended for all fitness levels and ages, Halo’s team programs include CrossFit703; Peak Strength; CrossFit for Kids; and more.

2nd: Excel Pilates Northern Virginia, McLean

ExcelPilatesNoVa.com, 703-623-8100

3rd: Native Barre, Middleburg

NativeBarre.com, 540-454-6304

Tennis Facility

1st: Burke Racquet and Swim Club

6001 Burke Commons Rd., Burke

BurkeClub.com, 703-250-1299

With five indoor tennis courts, plus pickleball and racquetball, it’s no wonder this racquet and swim club is tops in the region. Burke Racquet and Swim Club (BRSC) provides tennis instruction for beginner to advanced players, including aerobic tennis, private lessons, class lessons, and team practices and instruction for kids. BRSC offers a variety of membership options, and discounts for special groups.

2nd: Ida Lee Park Tennis Center, Leesburg

LeesburgVa.gov, 703-737-6068

3rd: Fairfax Racquet Club & Fitness Center, Fairfax

FairfaxRaquetClub.com, 703-273-9276