Northern Virginia: Best of Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Walk To End Alzheimer’s
9201 Center St., Manassas
Act.alz.com, 703-766-9025
An estimated 6.5 million people live with Alzheimer’s Disease, a number that is expected to triple by 2060. To raise awareness, Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is held annually in over 600 communities, including Manassas. The largest event of its kind, it also raises funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The walk invites participants of all ages and abilities.
2nd: The Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend, Alexandria
CampagnaCenter.org, 703-549-0111
3rd: Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital Annual Rummage Sale, Leesburg
LadiesBoard.org, 703-771-2985
Art Event
1st: Art on the Avenue
Alexandria
Held every October in the historic Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, this highly anticipated street arts festival has celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of the Northern Virginia cultural community for nearly 30 years. Patrons can peruse the wares of more than 300 artists, including silversmiths and pottery makers, or be entertained by myriad musicians and bands. With plenty of food vendors and kids’ activities, too.
2nd: Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival
ArtFestival.com, 561-746-6615
3rd: Tephra ICA Arts Festival, Reston
TephraICA.comFestival, 703-471-9242
Art Gallery
1st: Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N. Union St., Alexandria
TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570
The former U.S. Naval Torpedo Station in Old Town Alexandria was converted into an art center in 1974 and is now home to the largest number of publicly accessible working artist studios in the U.S. Today it houses 82 artists’ studios, eight galleries, and workshops, with some 165 professional visual artists who work in a variety of media.
2nd: Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton
WorkhouseArts.org, 703-584-2900
3rd: Artists in Middleburg, Middleburg
TheArtistsInMiddleburg.com, 540-687-6600
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Farm Brew LIVE
9901 Discovery Blvd, Manassas
FarmBrewLive.com, 703-420-2264
This 12-acre campus—Farm Brew LIVE—in Prince William County is a hub for craft beer, food, and live music. Its multiple venues include The Black Sheep Restaurant, 2 Silos Brewing Co., the YARD outdoor live music stage, the Pit BBQ, 2nd Stop Ice Cream & Coffee Bar, and La Gringa handmade comfort food truck—all featuring great food, great drinks, and great times.
2nd: Tally Ho Theater, Leesburg
TallyHoTheater.com, 703-777-1665
3rd: The State Theatre, Falls Church
TheStateTheatre.com, 703-237-0300
Festival
1st: Christmas in Middleburg
200 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg
ChristmasInMiddleburg.org, 540-266-3115
Bedecked and bedazzled, the charming town of Middleburg pulls out all the stops at Christmas. Join one of the most fun-filled family festivals of the year with special events, activities, and delicious food, where the town’s cafés and restaurants join in the spirit. A tree lighting, shopping, caroling, and the famous Middleburg Hunt Review, the famous mile-long Christmas parade, celebrate the best of the season.
2nd: Art on the Avenue, Alexandria
3rd: Fall Arts and Crafts Show, Occoquan
OccoquanVa.gov, 703-491-1918
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Manassas Welcome Center
I-66 West, Mile Marker 48, Manassas
Virginia.org, 703-361-2134
Virginia is all about LOVE. From the state’s iconic Virginia is for Lovers slogan to the 300+ LOVE sculptures around the Commonwealth, LOVE signs dots cities and towns throughout the state. The LOVE sign concept was launched by the Virginia Tourism Corporation to highlight Virginia as a family destination with love at its heart. This year’s Northern region fan favorite is in downtown Manassas.
2nd: LOVEwork in Leesburg
Virginia.org, 703-777-2420
3rd: LOVEwork in Purcellville, Purcellville
VisitLoudoun.org, 703-669-2009
Movie Theater
1st: Angelika Film Center and Café at Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Fairfax
AngelikaFilmCenter.com/Mosaic, 571-512-3301
This Fairfax film center and café exhibits the highest quality art, independent, and specialty film in the area. Featuring the latest in digital projection and sound technology, plush velour stadium-designed seating, and a cutting-edge theatrical environment, the facility boasts eight auditoriums, a stylish lounge, traditional movie snacks, and a diverse selection of food and beverage packages.
2nd: Airbus IMAX® Theater at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly
SI.edu/Theaters, 703-572-4118
3rd: Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, Arlington
ArlingtonDrafthouse.com, 703-486-2345
Museum
1st: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy., Chantilly
AirAndSpace.si.edu, 703-572-4118
This Smithsonian annex at Dulles International Airport holds numerous exhibits, many of which were once in storage from the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall. Included are the Space Shuttle Discovery, the Air France Concorde, the Enola Gay, and the Boeing 367-80, the prototype for the popular Boeing 707 airliner. Thousands of additional aviation and space artifacts are also on display.
2nd: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
3rd: Manassas National Battlefield Park
NPS.gov, 703 361-1339
Music Venue
1st: Wolf Trap
1551 Trap Rd., Vienna
WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
Performances at Wolf Trap span the creative arts—from the R&B and soul sounds of John Legend, to productions by the American Ballet Theater and Wolf Trap Opera, to the best voices in comedy. Its three venues—the Filene Center, The Barns at Wolf Trap, and Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods—offer superior acoustics and are designed to be in harmony with its national park setting.
2nd: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow
LiveNation.com, 703-754-6400
3rd: The Birchmere, Alexandria
Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500
Performing Arts Company
1st: Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Cir., Manassas
HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-7550
The Hylton Performing Arts Center is the primary performance home to a number of community-based arts organizations, including Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, Prince William Little Theatre, The Creative and Performing Arts Center, Asaph Dance Ensemble, and Youth Orchestras of Prince William. These dynamic organizations present performances at the Hylton Center and represent the region’s extraordinary talents and resources.
2nd: Signature Theatre, Arlington
SigTheatre.org, 703-820-9771
3rd: Little Theater of Alexandria
TheLittleTheatre.com, 703-683-5778
Performing Arts Theater
1st: Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Cir., Manassas
HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-7550
Presenting vital arts experiences that expand cultural awareness and integrate the arts into the region's social, economic, and community fabric is Hylton Performing Arts Center’s mission. From bluegrass to Beethoven, acrobatics to salsa—all presented through its various series—performances feature international, national, and local artists in comedy, dance, music, and theater in venues throughout Hylton’s vast Manassas campus.
2nd: The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna
WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
3rd: The Birchmere, Alexandria
Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500
Special Event Venue
1st: Stone Tower Winery
19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg
StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797
From weddings and rehearsal dinners to corporate events and team-building experiences, Stone Tower Winery provides the perfect balance of comfort and sophistication set in the rolling hills of Loudoun County. Indoor and outdoor spaces are perfect for small gatherings and larger affairs—from the rustic elegance of the Harvest Barn to the elegant warmth of Wild Boar Hall.
2nd: Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Vienna
NoVaParks.com, 703-255-3631
3rd: Torpedo Factory Art Center, Alexandria
TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Paws Awhile Pet Motel
7353 Woodlawn Ln., Warrenton
PawsAwhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855
Paws AWhile grooming salon offers a wide range of salon services—from nail trimming to tooth brushing to complete haircuts. In addition, medicated baths, conditioners, and cream rinses are available that promote healthier and more lustrous coats. The invigorating HydroSurge animal bathing system is used for thorough cleaning. Christian Orthodox Monastics are behind Paws Awhile, which all but guarantees your fur baby is in good hands.
2nd: A Pup’s Valley, Haymarket
APupsValley.com, 703-596-3647
3rd: The Polished Pooch, Haymarket
GetPolishedPooch.com, 703-753-2400
Dog Training Company
1st: Olde Towne School for Dogs
529 Oronoco St., Alexandria
Carlos and Sandy Mejias opened the Olde Town School for Dogs back in 1975. Since then, it’s become a community fixture and one of the area’s most well-respected facilities for educating dogs and their owners. Its current space is dedicated entirely to training and grooming your furry friend, as well as a retail shop that offers the latest in dog and cat supplies.
2nd: Off Leash K9 Training, Multiple locations
OffLeashK9NoVa.com, 571-252-5536
3rd: WOOFS! Dog Training Center, 2 locations in Arlington
WoofsDogTraining.com, 703-536-7877
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Paws Awhile Pet Motel
7353 Woodlawn Ln., Warrenton
PawsAwhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855
There’s something quite right about entrusting your fur baby to a trio of Christian Orthodox nuns. Mothers Eirene, Raphaela, and Evdokia run Paws Awhile Pet Motel, along with a dedicated staff of nearly 30. The business includes pet boarding and daycare and is an extension of the Sisters’ call to service and community, providing the best care to God’s creatures and their families.
2nd: A Pup’s Valley, Haymarket
APupsValley.com, 703-596-3647
3rd: Olde Towne Pet Resort, Locations in Springfield, Sterling
OldeTownePetResort.com, 888-475-3580
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Caring Hands Animal Hospital
Multiple locations
CaringHandsVet.com, 703-942-8800
With five locations in Northern Virginia, Caring Hands places a high value on preventative care and wellness. From puppy and kitten stages through adult life and into senior years, preventative care can help your pet live a longer, healthier life by thwarting disease and catching illness in its early stages. Preventive care is tailored to each pet based on their age, location, and lifestyle.
2nd: Pender Vet Animal Hospital, Multiple locations
PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304
3rd: Stonewall Veterinary Clinic, Gainesville
StonewallVet.com, 703-754-9888
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Wolf Trap
1645 Trap Rd., Vienna
WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
Wolf Trap is the only national park dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts. More than 7,000 visitors can enjoy a world-class experience at the dynamic Filene Center where each year 70-80 shows are produced—from rock concerts to ballets, and from operas, including folk performances, musicals, dance, opera, jazz, and popular and country music.
2nd: Cox Farms, Centreville
CoxFarms.com, 703-830-4121
3rd: Great Country Farms, Bluemont
GreatCountryFarms.com, 540-554-2073
K-12 Independent School
1st: Foxcroft School
22407 Foxhound Ln., Middleburg
Foxcroft.org, 540-687-5555
With a founding mission to instill high purpose, integrity, leadership, understanding, and empathy into its students, Foxcroft School, started in 1914 by Charlotte Haxall Noland, continues to attract girls from across the country who benefit from an academic experience that highlights rigor and exceptional proficiency. Foxcroft is a nationally recognized leader in STEM education for girls and its outstanding equestrian program.
2nd: St. Paul VI Catholic High School, Chantilly
PaulIV.net, 703-352-0925
3rd: Bishop O’Connell High School, Arlington
BishopOConnell.org, 703-237-1400
Preschool
1st: Hunters Woods Cooperative Preschool
11550 Glade Dr., Reston
HuntersWoodsPreschool.org, 571-350-9499
In a caring and positive atmosphere, Hunters Woods creates a warm and happy place for preschoolers to learn. The school’s environment is designed to bridge the gap from home to school, where positive self-images are nurtured while building social skills. Through exposure to natural elements, kids learn to care more deeply about nature and conservation, while building independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills, and friendships.
2nd: Willowcreek Academy, Locations in Centreville, Gainesville
WillowcreekAcademy.net, 703-754-7767
3rd: Haymarket Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten, Haymarket
HBCPK.com, 703-753-9561
Summer Camp
1st: Tiny Dancers
Locations in Alexandria, Fairfax
TinyDancers.com, 703-385-5580
Tiny Dancers’ summer dance camps are specially designed for children ages 3 to 9. Each camp offers a fun and exciting week of dance, crafts, and activities grouped around a theme such as “Enchanted Castles,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Under the Sea,” where your child can be a prince or princess, swashbuckler or swan, bear or ballerina.
2nd: Camp Highroad, Middleburg
CampHighroad.org, 540-687-6262
3rd: ARTfactory, Manassas
VirginiaArtFactory.org, 703-330-2787
TRAVEL
Bed & Breakfast
1st: The Ashby Inn & Restaurant
692 Federal St., Paris
AshbyInn.com, 540-592-3900
Steeped in history and loaded with charm, this Northern Virginia bed and breakfast offers 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms, all with private baths. The main house has a cozy parlor and several dining rooms, where the inn’s award-winning restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can also gather for breakfast on the stylish enclosed side porch. A charming covered patio overlooks the garden and grounds.
2nd: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast
ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803
3rd: Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, Middleburg
BriarPatchBAndB.com, 703-327-5911
Historic Site
1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon
MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
This outstanding American landmark is the former plantation of Founding Father and first U.S. president George Washington. The mansion, built of wood in a loose Palladian style, is on the banks of the Potomac River and was originally built around 1734. Now a historic landmark, the estate, and its gardens and grounds are open to the public.
2nd: Arlington National Cemetery
ArlingtonCemetery.mil, 877-907-8585
3rd: Old Town Alexandria, Alexandria
VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005
Hotel
1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
2 E. Washington St., Middleburg
RedFox.com, 540-687-6301
The beloved Red Fox Inn & Tavern has been a pillar of the charming village of Middleburg since 1728. This extraordinary relic to bygone times is where modern touches and classic Virginia character fuse to create this Hunt Country gem. Stay in one of the inn’s five charming buildings, offering secluded cottages or luxuriously appointed suites and guest rooms, or dining in the award-winning tavern.
2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg
LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
3rd: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles, Chantilly
Marriott.com, 703-818-0300
Resort
1st: Salamander Resort & Spa
500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg
SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723
This acclaimed resort offers the ultimate place of discovery amidst the epitome of luxury and unparalleled experiences among its 340 acres, framed by the Blue Ridge Mountains, lush vineyards, and horse farms. Featuring 168 guestrooms and suites, an award-winning spa, equestrian center, culinary program, and an abundant amount of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder that the Salamander is a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond property.
2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg
LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
3rd: Airlie, Warrenton
Airlie.com, 540-347-1300
State Park
1st: Sky Meadows State Park
11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-592-3556
Rich in history, Sky Meadows provides recreational offerings that engage visitors and showcase farming practices that formed its unique pastoral landscape. With scenic views, woodlands, and rolling pastures throughout its 1,860 acres, the park offers nature and history programs year-round with hiking, biking, and bridle trails, picnicking, fishing, and primitive hike-in camping, and Appalachian Trail access—all in the picturesque Crooked Run Valley.
2nd: Leesylvania State Park, Woodbridge
DCR.Virginia.gov, 703-730-8205
3rd: Mason Neck State Park, Lorton
DCR.Virginia.gov, 703-339-2385
Tourist Attraction
1st: Old Town Alexandria
VsitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005
Old Town is Alexandria’s beloved downtown and nationally designated historic district on the Potomac River waterfront. The King Street Mile and surrounding brick-lined sidewalks are studded with centuries-old architecture, historic attractions, and charming, independent businesses. Old Town Alexandria is located just minutes from Washington, D.C., and is consistently recognized as one of the top cities in the U.S.
2nd: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Mt. Vernon
MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
3rd: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly
AirAndSpace.SI.edu, 703-572-4118
OUTDOOR & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: Center Stage Dance and Performing Arts Center
11094B Lee Hwy., Suite 104, Fairfax
CenterStage-Dance.com, 703-385-3396
From beginner through professional level instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, Center State Dance and Performing Arts Center also offers musical theatre, drama, and voice classes. The studio’s competition dance teams have received special choreography awards and hundreds of regional and national titles at competitions. Former students perform nationally with dinner theaters, cruise ships, amusement parks, and touring companies.
2nd: Centreville Dance Academy, Centreville
CentrevilleDance.com, 703-815-3125
3rd: Gainesville Dance Center, Locations in Gainesville, Haymarket
GainesvilleDanceCenter.com, 703-257-5000
Golf Course
1st: Army Navy Country Club
Locations in Arlington, Fairfax
ANCC.org, 703-521-6800
On more than 500 acres of rolling, wooded, landscape at sites in both Arlington and Fairfax, the Army Navy Country Club challenges members and guests with 54 championship golf holes, award-winning tennis facilities, pickleball courts, swimming pools, and a fitness center. Golf and tennis pro shops, along with dining facilities, are also at both locations.
2nd: Trump National Golf Club, Potomac Falls
TrumpNationalDC.com, 703-444-4801
3rd: Dominion Valley Country Club, Haymarket
InvitedClubs.com, 571-222-6900
Gym
1st: The St. James
Locations in Reston, Springfield
TheStJames.com, 703-239-6870
The St. James features personal training sessions, complimentary wellness evaluations, more than 100 fitness classes, and a high performance training center at its 50,000 square-foot facility. This state-of-the-art gym has daycare options, an Olympic pool, a full gym with cutting edge equipment, locker rooms, a steam room and sauna, spa treatments, and access to basketball courts, ice rink, and an Active Entertainment Center.
2nd: Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas
Freedom-Center.com, 703-993-8444
3rd: Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, Leesburg
LeesburgVa.gov, 703-777-1368
Specialty Fitness
1st: Halo Fitness Experience
10400 Premier Ct., Suite E, Burke
HaloFitnessExperience.com, 571-655-5554
Halo’s flexible fitness options can be tailored to individual needs and schedules. From everyday workouts to just a few times a week, memberships, programs, and hours are designed to fit various lifestyles. With a training facility intended for all fitness levels and ages, Halo’s team programs include CrossFit703; Peak Strength; CrossFit for Kids; and more.
2nd: Excel Pilates Northern Virginia, McLean
ExcelPilatesNoVa.com, 703-623-8100
3rd: Native Barre, Middleburg
NativeBarre.com, 540-454-6304
Tennis Facility
1st: Burke Racquet and Swim Club
6001 Burke Commons Rd., Burke
BurkeClub.com, 703-250-1299
With five indoor tennis courts, plus pickleball and racquetball, it’s no wonder this racquet and swim club is tops in the region. Burke Racquet and Swim Club (BRSC) provides tennis instruction for beginner to advanced players, including aerobic tennis, private lessons, class lessons, and team practices and instruction for kids. BRSC offers a variety of membership options, and discounts for special groups.
2nd: Ida Lee Park Tennis Center, Leesburg
LeesburgVa.gov, 703-737-6068
3rd: Fairfax Racquet Club & Fitness Center, Fairfax
FairfaxRaquetClub.com, 703-273-9276