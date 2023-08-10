Must-Visit Museums

A round-up for your next family outing.

It’s no secret that planning a family vacation is a full-time job. With little constructive input but lots of opinions, it can be hard to please everyone. On your next trip to Coastal Virginia, consider making room to explore some of our favorite museums.

First up is VIMS, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. Located at the mouth of the York River in Gloucester Point, VIMS is a world-class marine research center, the southeast’s version of Wood’s Hole Oceanographic Institution, the famous marine science center on Cape Cod. VIMS researchers provide guidance on how to preserve the Chesapeake Bay and its marine life. Through hands-on exhibits, visitors gain a deeper understanding of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and an appreciation for all the creatures that call it home.

Next up, stop by the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News. This museum is an aquarium, zoo, and botanical garden—all in one place—and its exhibits put Virginia’s natural heritage on display. Through its discovery centers, visitors can explore the animals and plants that are native to different regions of Virginia. Come eye-to-eye with tiny sharks, touch live horseshoe crabs, and learn about 250 other living species.

Next up, climb aboard the U.S.S. Wisconsin at the Nauticus Museum. At 887 feet of waterline, it's one of the largest battleships ever built. Permanently docked along Norfolk’s downtown harborfront, visitors can explore the ship’s inner workings and learn about its 50-year history. See where crew members slept, ate, and even got haircuts at sea. Learn about the Wisconsin in action—from facing kamikaze attacks during World War II to launching Tomahawk missiles in Operation Desert Storm.

Whether you’re interested in the Chesapeake Bay and its rich environment, Virginia’s native species, or the maritime industry, these museums offer interactive exhibits the whole family can enjoy.