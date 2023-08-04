This dog training facility offers everything from basic manners to advanced agility.

Level Up Dog Sports offers Central Virginia dog owners an 18,000-square-foot, turf-matted indoor sports complex for training and competition in Mechanicsville. Classes range from basic manners and obedience to sports, scent work, rally, and agility. “We have instructors and students who’ve been invited to the AKC Invitationals and Premier Cup, have attended the Westminster Masters Agility Championship, and have even competed internationally,” says Carol Boggess, agility instructor and office administrator. This year, construction is set to begin on a new facility in Ashland, which will feature a 50-foot dog dock diving pool with bleacher seating, and for the human set, a fitness center and sleek bar and lounge—ideal for sipping a cocktail while your canine goes to class. LevelUpDogSports.com