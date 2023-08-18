Where the Wild Things Are

Leesburg Animal Park offers hands-on experiences.

For up-close animal interaction, head to Leesburg Animal Park. In operation for nearly 25 years, the family-friendly destination offers intimate experiences visitors won’t find at larger zoos. Discover bunnies, goats, donkeys, pigs, and more at the petting zoo. Check out zebras, camels, squirrel monkeys, and porcupines in the exotic animal exhibit. Take the younger kids for a pony ride or let them burn energy on the indoor playground. For the ultimate hands-on experience, courageous visitors can even touch a live snake! LeesburgAnimalPark.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.