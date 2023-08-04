Letters from the Past

Receive correspondence from historical figures.

History lovers can feel directly connected to their favorite figures with Historic Mail. Subscribe, and you’ll receive a weekly letter from a real person in American history—from the Founding Fathers, to U.S. presidents, literary greats, war heroes, and inventors. Which might mean you’ll open your mailbox to a letter from George Washington—or other famous Virginians.

Subscriptions are available for 10, 25, or 52-week periods, and the letters range in time from 1776-1976. Each letter is a reproduction of a real message written by a historical figure and comes with additional information for context. Subscribe for yourself or give the gift of Historic Mail to your favorite history buff. HistoricMail.com