A Return to the Earth

Green burials in Penn Laird.

The team at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird are stewards of the circle of life, providing a place for deceased loved ones to return to nature. On the 113-acre site of a former dairy farm, bodies are buried in biodegradable caskets or burial shrouds, embalmed using natural materials, or cremated and scattered in dedicated gardens. Natural burials can save money that otherwise would’ve been put towards expensive caskets and memorial services. And the trend is catching on: the National Funeral Directors Association 2019 Consumer Awareness and Preferences Study revealed that 51.6% of respondents were interested in pursuing green burial options. DuckRunCemetery.com