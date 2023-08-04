Pit beef and live music in Richmond.

× Expand Christopher McGough

“Fresh local beef cooked over charcoal, sliced thin, served on a house-made roll, topped with paper-thin onion, horseradish, Duke’s mayo, and homemade Get Tight Sauce.” This Baltimore-style pit beef sandwich is the center of Get Tight Lounge’s menu, explains co-owner Drew Schlegel.

Schlegel opened the Richmond spot with Randy O’Dell last summer. “We wanted to curate a fast-casual restaurant with a large patio to host live music and events while offering a unique style of food to locals, VCU students, and our friends in the Fan,” says Schlegel.

The menu includes Smithfield pit ham, pit turkey, and veggie “pit beet” (charcoal-smoked beets) sandwiches, as well as fries, chili, soups, and salads. The inside has a “cozy, retro-futuristic vibe,” says Schlegel, and the outside features a patio stage for a “backyard party feel.” Schlegel says they plan to open up the front of the building with roll-up, garage-style windows and add more bar seating, aiming for a Broadway in Nashville or Beale Street in Memphis feel.