Virginia’s Black Forest

Schnitzel, spaetzle, and more in Staunton.

Looking for comfort food on a chilly Shenandoah Valley day? Head to Edelweiss in Staunton for authentic German fare. Ingrid Moore, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Walter, says that she chose the area because it reminded her of the Black Forest in her home country's southwest region. Edelweiss recipes are generations-old, hams are cut in-house for schnitzel, and there’s plenty of German beer. Steins and other Deutschland décor line the walls in homage to the family’s origins in Karlsruhe, and some nights you can even catch a live polka band. EdelweissVirginia.com