Eastern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques
1st: Kilmarnock Antique Gallery
144 School St., Kilmarnock
Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-6320
Lynn and Steve Bonner opened Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with only five vendors, worked seven days a week, and were closed only two days a year. Twenty-seven years later, it remains one of the most beloved antique galleries in the state, and is known as the largest seller of antique oyster plates in the country.
2nd: Williamsburg Antique Mall, Williamsburg
AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-776-0094
3rd: Acme Antiques, Tappahannock
Facebook: Acme Antiques Tappahannock, 804-925-6471
Book Store
1st: The Book Nook
53 W. Church St., Kilmarnock
KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-3355
Kilmarnock residents describe this shop as a “local treasure.” The Book Nook is home to countless books, with something for readers of every age and interest. Opened in 1974, the shop maintains a relaxing atmosphere for both local and visiting patrons. Locally made greeting cards for all occasions and postcards are also available for sale at this downtown Kilmarnock bookworm’s paradise.
2nd: Peach Street Books, Cape Charles
PeachStreetBooks.com, 757-273-6449
3rd: Ye Olde Book Shoppe, Heathsville
NorthumberlandPublicLibrary.org, 804-724-1757
Consignment Shop
1st: Rivah Consignments
27 Irvington Rd., Kilmarnock
Facebook: Rivah Consignments, 804-435-8999
You can find just about anything at this downtown Kilmarnock shop–from furniture and patio sets; to lamps, mirrors, and home décor; to clothing, purses, and other accessories. Rivah Consignments also offers antiques; locally made art and jewelry; and even some designer brands of clothing, bags, and keychains including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Dooney & Bourke.
2nd: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, Cape Charles
PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481
3rd: The Velvet Shoestring, Williamsburg
TheVelvetShoeStringWmsbg.com, 757-220-9494
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Burke’s Fine Jewelers
Locations in Kilmarnock, Warsaw
BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302
A Northern Neck staple since 1969, Burkes specializes in custom designs and one-of-a-kind pieces, and offers remounts, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for more than half a century, this jewelry store provides nothing but the finest treasures, the most accommodating service, and friendly smiles when you walk through the door.
2nd: Ross’s Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock
RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529
3rd: Vashti’s Jewelers, Gloucester
VashtisJewelry.com, 804-693-3434
Florist Shop
1st: The Wild Bunch
18 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
KilmarnockFlorist.com, 804-435-1044
The Wild Bunch specializes in European garden-style arrangements only using premium, high-end florals. The shop’s courteous staff is always dependable, beautifully executing arrangements of any style and size for birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day, funerals, weddings, and more. The shop’s staff are big believers in supporting local nurseries and farms by offering the freshest flowers whenever possible. Delivery is available in the Kilmarnock area.
2nd: Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe, Gloucester
SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010
3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, Cape Charles
SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130
Gift Store
1st: Colonial Collectibles
5757 Richmond Rd., Warsaw
ShopColonialCollectibles.com, 804-333-0581
Since 1991, Colonial Collectibles has been the go-to gift store in quaint downtown Warsaw. Selling Scout bags in fun patterns, Northern Neck and fishing-themed apparel, plush stuffed animals for the little ones, and popular brands such as Swig, Southern Tide, and Kendra Scott, there’s a little something for everyone on every shelf. Owner and co-founder Julie Christopher cherishes relationships with every customer, old and new.
2nd: The Rivah, Kilmarnock
ShopTheRivah.com, 804-577-4291
3rd: River Birch Gifts, Locust Hill
RiverBirchGifts.com, 804-758-8814
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: T-Town Tack Work & Western Wear
1309 Tappahannock Blvd, Tappahannock
T-TownTack.com, 804-443-4614
T-Town specializes in work, Western, and equestrian ware. Popular brands include Carhartt, Wrangler, Weaver Leather, and Red Wing Shoes. In addition to clothing and boots, cowboy hats, jewelry, and gifts, the shop also carries horse tack and supplies such as saddles, stirrups, reins, and bridles. T-Town also stocks scrubs for those that work in the medical field.
2nd: Weekends Fashions, Kilmarnock
Facebook: Weekends Fashions, 804-577-4041
3rd: Waterline, Kilmarnock
Facebook: Waterline, 804-577-4160
Record Store
1st: Vinyl Daze Records
958 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
VinylDazeRecords.com, 757-963-6363
Since opening eight years ago, Vinyl Daze has expanded twice to accommodate its extensive and growing selection of vinyl. You can hear samples of the shop’s vast music library playing throughout the store while you browse. Check out their Facebook page for regular updates on incoming shipments. Vinyl Daze also buys used vinyl and new and used music equipment.
2nd: Eastern Shore Record Exchange, Onancock
ESRecordExchange.com, 757-387-7549
3rd: Birdland Records, Tapes & Compact Discs, Virginia Beach
BirdlandMusic.com, 757-495-0961
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: RW’s Sports
1434 Northumberland Hwy., Callao
RWSports.com, 804-529-5634
Once a simple shop with some saltwater bait, tackle, and t-shirts, RW’s Sports now boasts more than 10,000 square feet of store, stocked with turkey calls and duck decoys, rods and reels, clothing, Yeti products, and plenty of Northern Neck souvenirs. RW’s is known throughout the region as Callao’s one-stop-shop for hunting and fishing gear.
2nd: Bailey’s Bait and Tackle, Cape Charles
BaileysBaitAndTackle.com, 757-331-1982
3rd: Sport Shack, Hayes
SportShackVa.com, 804-642-0294
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: The Dandelion
4372 Irvington Rd., Irvington
TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194
The Dandelion has been a destination for fashion-forward ladies of the Northern Neck and beyond for more than 40 years. Housed in a charming former parsonage built during the Steamboat Era, The Dandelion has been described as a “living catalog” and a “treasure trove” of fabulous women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts from around the world, curated by owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward-Smith.
2nd: Angie’s Strength & Style Boutique, Warsaw
AngiesSandersStrengthAndStyle.com, 804-761-0211
3rd: Up South, Gloucester
Facebook: Up South, 804-693-2159