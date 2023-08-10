Eastern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques

1st: Kilmarnock Antique Gallery

144 School St., Kilmarnock

Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-6320

Lynn and Steve Bonner opened Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with only five vendors, worked seven days a week, and were closed only two days a year. Twenty-seven years later, it remains one of the most beloved antique galleries in the state, and is known as the largest seller of antique oyster plates in the country.

2nd: Williamsburg Antique Mall, Williamsburg

AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-776-0094

3rd: Acme Antiques, Tappahannock

Facebook: Acme Antiques Tappahannock, 804-925-6471

Book Store

1st: The Book Nook

53 W. Church St., Kilmarnock

KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-3355

Kilmarnock residents describe this shop as a “local treasure.” The Book Nook is home to countless books, with something for readers of every age and interest. Opened in 1974, the shop maintains a relaxing atmosphere for both local and visiting patrons. Locally made greeting cards for all occasions and postcards are also available for sale at this downtown Kilmarnock bookworm’s paradise.

2nd: Peach Street Books, Cape Charles

PeachStreetBooks.com, 757-273-6449

3rd: Ye Olde Book Shoppe, Heathsville

NorthumberlandPublicLibrary.org, 804-724-1757

Consignment Shop

1st: Rivah Consignments

27 Irvington Rd., Kilmarnock

Facebook: Rivah Consignments, 804-435-8999

You can find just about anything at this downtown Kilmarnock shop–from furniture and patio sets; to lamps, mirrors, and home décor; to clothing, purses, and other accessories. Rivah Consignments also offers antiques; locally made art and jewelry; and even some designer brands of clothing, bags, and keychains including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Dooney & Bourke.

2nd: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, Cape Charles

PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481

3rd: The Velvet Shoestring, Williamsburg

TheVelvetShoeStringWmsbg.com, 757-220-9494

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Burke’s Fine Jewelers

Locations in Kilmarnock, Warsaw

BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302

A Northern Neck staple since 1969, Burkes specializes in custom designs and one-of-a-kind pieces, and offers remounts, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for more than half a century, this jewelry store provides nothing but the finest treasures, the most accommodating service, and friendly smiles when you walk through the door.

2nd: Ross’s Fine Jewelers, Kilmarnock

RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529

3rd: Vashti’s Jewelers, Gloucester

VashtisJewelry.com, 804-693-3434

Florist Shop

1st: The Wild Bunch

18 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

KilmarnockFlorist.com, 804-435-1044

The Wild Bunch specializes in European garden-style arrangements only using premium, high-end florals. The shop’s courteous staff is always dependable, beautifully executing arrangements of any style and size for birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day, funerals, weddings, and more. The shop’s staff are big believers in supporting local nurseries and farms by offering the freshest flowers whenever possible. Delivery is available in the Kilmarnock area.

2nd: Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe, Gloucester

SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010

3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, Cape Charles

SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130

Gift Store

1st: Colonial Collectibles

5757 Richmond Rd., Warsaw

ShopColonialCollectibles.com, 804-333-0581

Since 1991, Colonial Collectibles has been the go-to gift store in quaint downtown Warsaw. Selling Scout bags in fun patterns, Northern Neck and fishing-themed apparel, plush stuffed animals for the little ones, and popular brands such as Swig, Southern Tide, and Kendra Scott, there’s a little something for everyone on every shelf. Owner and co-founder Julie Christopher cherishes relationships with every customer, old and new.

2nd: The Rivah, Kilmarnock

ShopTheRivah.com, 804-577-4291

3rd: River Birch Gifts, Locust Hill

RiverBirchGifts.com, 804-758-8814

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: T-Town Tack Work & Western Wear

1309 Tappahannock Blvd, Tappahannock

T-TownTack.com, 804-443-4614

T-Town specializes in work, Western, and equestrian ware. Popular brands include Carhartt, Wrangler, Weaver Leather, and Red Wing Shoes. In addition to clothing and boots, cowboy hats, jewelry, and gifts, the shop also carries horse tack and supplies such as saddles, stirrups, reins, and bridles. T-Town also stocks scrubs for those that work in the medical field.

2nd: Weekends Fashions, Kilmarnock

Facebook: Weekends Fashions, 804-577-4041

3rd: Waterline, Kilmarnock

Facebook: Waterline, 804-577-4160

Record Store

1st: Vinyl Daze Records

958 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

VinylDazeRecords.com, 757-963-6363

Since opening eight years ago, Vinyl Daze has expanded twice to accommodate its extensive and growing selection of vinyl. You can hear samples of the shop’s vast music library playing throughout the store while you browse. Check out their Facebook page for regular updates on incoming shipments. Vinyl Daze also buys used vinyl and new and used music equipment.

2nd: Eastern Shore Record Exchange, Onancock

ESRecordExchange.com, 757-387-7549

3rd: Birdland Records, Tapes & Compact Discs, Virginia Beach

BirdlandMusic.com, 757-495-0961

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: RW’s Sports

1434 Northumberland Hwy., Callao

RWSports.com, 804-529-5634

Once a simple shop with some saltwater bait, tackle, and t-shirts, RW’s Sports now boasts more than 10,000 square feet of store, stocked with turkey calls and duck decoys, rods and reels, clothing, Yeti products, and plenty of Northern Neck souvenirs. RW’s is known throughout the region as Callao’s one-stop-shop for hunting and fishing gear.

2nd: Bailey’s Bait and Tackle, Cape Charles

BaileysBaitAndTackle.com, 757-331-1982

3rd: Sport Shack, Hayes

SportShackVa.com, 804-642-0294

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: The Dandelion

4372 Irvington Rd., Irvington

TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194

The Dandelion has been a destination for fashion-forward ladies of the Northern Neck and beyond for more than 40 years. Housed in a charming former parsonage built during the Steamboat Era, The Dandelion has been described as a “living catalog” and a “treasure trove” of fabulous women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts from around the world, curated by owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward-Smith.

2nd: Angie’s Strength & Style Boutique, Warsaw

AngiesSandersStrengthAndStyle.com, 804-761-0211

3rd: Up South, Gloucester

Facebook: Up South, 804-693-2159