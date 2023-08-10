Eastern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2023

HEALTH
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Knight Chiropractic
6171 Richmond Rd., Warsaw
Facebook: Knight Chiropractic, 804-333-3269
In addition to his chiropractic services, Dr. Joel Knight teaches safe lifting practices through how-to videos and helps golfers with safe swing form through the Titleist Performance Institute. An alumnus of Rappahannock Community College and still involved with the school’s nursing program Knight is also very active in the local community, taking part in events such as WarsawFest, the town’s annual festival.
2nd: Northern Neck Chiropractic, Kilmarnock
Facebook: Northern Neck Chiropractic PC, 804-435-3333
3rd: Pure n’ Simple Family Chiropractic, Kilmarnock
PureChiro.weebly.com, 804-435-2273
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC
7296 York Ave., Gloucester
CCAPCGloucester.com, 804-695-2557
Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC believes that “growth is in your hands,” and that “everyone who walks through the door has the capacity to hope, change, and live life with purpose.” The licensed counselors, clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, substance abuse mentors, and clinical psychologists on staff ensure a caring environment in which clients can identify and explore life’s challenges in a secure setting.
2nd: Family Guidance Centers, Virginia Beach
FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 757-974-1469
3rd: Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services, Locations in Gloucester, Tappahannock
MPNNCSB.com, 804-693-5057
Dental Practice
1st: Dahlgren Dental
5212 King’s Wood Ln., King George
DahlgrenDentalVa.com, 540-663-2221
Led by Dr. Grace La and Dr. Minh-Tam Aaron Le, Dahlgren Dental offers a wide array of services, including general dentistry, restorative dentistry, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, implants, pediatrics, emergency care, snoring and sleep apnea care, Invisalign, Botox, and Juvéderm. For those nervous about their visit, the practice also offers sedation dentistry as an option.
2nd: Lennon Dental Center, Deltaville
DrBenLennon.com, 804-455-8263
3rd: Lanigan Family Dentistry, Kilmarnock
LaniganFamilyDentistry.com, 804-435-1220
Eye Doctor
1st: Hampton Roads Eye Associates
11800 Rock Landing Dr., Newport News
HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800
From routine eye care to complex medical conditions, the ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians at Hampton Roads Eye Associates (HREA) are the region’s most trusted team. HREA’s provided services include treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, red eye, trauma, cornea, and eyelid problems, along with retinal issues. Routine eye exams and pediatric ophthalmology are also available.
2nd: The Eye Site of Tappahannock, Tappahannock
EyeSiteTap.com, 804-443-3901
3rd: Eastern Eye Associates, Locations in Gloucester Point, Williamsburg
EEA2020.com, 757-707-1676
Home Health Provider
1st: Visiting Angels
68 S. Main St., Kilmarnock
VisitingAngels.com/Midbay, 804-435-2229
Locally owned and operated, Visiting Angels provides care for seniors all across Virginia’s Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, with the goal of helping older adults live happily and safely in the comforts of home while providing their families with peace of mind. The company’s mission is to restore hope and independence through the assistance of healing the individual’s emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being.
2nd: Riverside Regional Home Health, Multiple locations
RiversideOnline.com, 757-594-5600
3rd: Sentara Home Care Services, Multiple locations
Sentara.com, 800-466-3227
Hospital
1st: Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital
101 Harris Rd., Kilmarnock
BonSecours.com, 804-435-8000
Providing top-notch medical care, Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) extends a variety of inpatient services, including acute and long-term care, along with many outpatient programs like oncology services, physical therapy, and more. The hospital has a Primary Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission and is also known for exemplary treatment of behavioral health and state-of-the-art radiation and imaging technology.
2nd: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester
RiversideOnline.com, 804-693-8800
3rd: VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital, Tappahannock
VCUHealth.org, 804-443-3311
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Virginia Women’s Center
102 DMV Dr., Kilmarnock
VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-455-8426
The Virginia Women’s Center Kilmarnock location is led by Dr. Matthew F. Vogel and Amy Mia Hall, certified nurse practitioner and midwife. The practice approaches care from a holistic perspective, caring for the body and mind through obstetrics, gynecology, midwifery, breast health and mammography, and urogynecology, while also supporting general wellness and mental health care.
2nd: Riverside Partners in Women’s Health, Williamsburg
RiversideOnline.com, 757-253-5600
3rd: Williamsburg Obstetrics & Gynecology, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgObGyn.net, 757-253-5653
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Patriot Oral & Facial Surgery
121 Bulifants Blvd., Suite B, Williamsburg
PatriotOralSurgery.com, 757-707-8414
Dr. Brian P. McAndrew performs procedures such as dental implants, bone grafting, tooth extractions, and impacted tooth exposure to patients in the Williamsburg area. The practice also offers 3D imaging services via a cone beam CT scan. In addition to treatments like corrective jaw surgery, Patriot Oral & Facial Surgery also provides care for facial injuries and TMJ disorders.
2nd: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Williamsburg, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgOMS.com, 757-253-2393
3rd: Schroer Periodontics & Implants, Hayes
SchroerPeriodontics.com, 804-642-3558
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Faber Orthodontics
Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock
BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-445-2045
Faber Orthodontics has been serving the Northern Neck for nearly 40 years, offering patient perks like complimentary consultations and extending a safe and welcoming environment for oral health services and education. With a team of highly trained, compassionate, and personable professionals, this orthodontic practice delivers top of the line care and ethical treatment recommendations tailored to age and specific needs.
2nd: Williamsburg Orthodontics, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgOrthodontics.com, 757-253-1200
3rd: Swihart Orthodontics, Locations in Newport News, Gloucester,
SwihartOrthodontics.com, 757-874-0990
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Hampton Roads Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine
Multiple locations
HROSM.com, 757-873-1554
From sports-related injuries to broken bones, tired joints to chronic wounds and spine care, the team at Hampton Roads Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine (HROSM) can treat any orthopedic-related aches and pains. HROSM is consistently recognized for comprehensive care, innovative minimally invasive surgical techniques, a compassionate patient-centered approach, and an engaged team who deliver excellent customer service.
2nd: Riverside Orthopedic Specialists, Williamsburg
RiversideOnline.com, 757-534-9988
3rd: Tidewater Orthopaedics, Multiple locations
TidewaterOrtho.com, 757-827-2480
Pediatric Practice
1st: Riverside Fishing Bay Family Practice
16681 General Puller Hwy., Deltaville
RiversideOnline.com, 804-776-8000
Led by Dr. Karen Ransone and Dr. Sterling Ransone, Jr. this practice offers comprehensive care for the entire family. Services include treatment of acute conditions, long-term management of chronic conditions, preventative care, wellness visits, medical screenings, and on-site laboratory services. The practice is part of the Riverside Medical Group network of more than 300 doctors in Eastern Virginia.
2nd: Family Medicine at Warsaw, Warsaw
VCUHealth.org, 804-333-6400
3rd: Children’s Clinic, Multiple locations
ChildrensClinicLtd.com, 855-532-0912
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Carousel Physical Therapy
Locations in Hartfield, Kilmarnock
CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435
Carousel Physical Therapy has a large staff to treat a variety of conditions, such as orthopedic concerns, neurological conditions, balance issues, and more. Services include complimentary consultations offered through the American Physical Therapy Association’s “Move Forward” campaign, spine rehab, shoulder pain treatment, hip and knee therapy, concussion rehabilitation, dry needling, manual therapy, pre- and post-surgical care, massage therapy, and telehealth.
2nd: Belfield Physical Therapy, Multiple locations
BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222
3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy, Multiple locations
PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878
Primary Care Practice
1st: Riverside Primary Care
RiversideOnline.com, 757-595-6363
Riverside patients have access to the network's more than 300 doctors spanning a wide variety of specialties. Services include treatment of acute conditions, long-term management of chronic conditions, preventative care, wellness visits, medical screenings, and diagnostic services. If you need to visit the emergency room, your primary care provider can help coordinate fast care at a Riverside hospital.
2nd: Sentara Family Medicine Physicians, Multiple locations
Sentara.com, 757-345-4600
3rd: Bay Internists, Kilmarnock
BayInternistsVA.com, 804-435-3103
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads
Locations in Newport News, Williamsburg
PSCHR.com, 757-873-3500
Doctors Peter J. Vonu, Michael F. Zwicklbauer, T. Randall Blanchard, and Michael S. Lofgren offer comprehensive cosmetic surgery services including breast augmentation or reduction, tummy tucks and body sculpting, facelifts and rhinoplasty, and scar treatment. There is also a licensed master esthetician on staff, and non-surgical treatments such as microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and laser hair removal are available.
2nd: Pariser Dermatology Specialists, Multiple locations
PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315
3rd: Galardi Bowen Plastic Surgery, Virginia Beach
GBRPlasticSurgery.com, 757-330-8397
Dermatology Practice
1st: Pariser Dermatology Specialists
Multiple locations
PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315
Pariser has served the Hampton Roads community for more than 75 years. Now in six offices across Eastern Virginia, the practice has expanded to offer Mohs surgery, a variety of light therapies, and a full range of cosmetic dermatology services. Their ability to treat all skin conditions and concerns under one roof makes for a seamless patient experience.
2nd: Dermatology Consultants of Gloucester
GloucesterDermatology.com, 804-215-1292
3rd: Peninsula Dermatology, Locations in Newport News, Williamsburg
PeninsulaDermatologyVa.com, 757-873-0161
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Heads Up Hair Works
80 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @headsuphairworksva, 804-435-7507
Housed in a cozy, coastal-inspired cottage, Heads Up Hair Salon is celebrating 28 years in business, marking nearly three decades of beautifying the good people of Kilmarnock. Heads Up is a full-service Redken products salon, offering haircuts, coloring, styling, blowouts, and chemical treatments. In addition to hair services, manicures, pedicures, and waxing are also on the menu.
2nd: Sara Brown Salon, Kilmarnock
SaraBrownSalon.com, 804-435-0373
3rd: Split Enz, Gloucester
SplitEnzSalon.com, 804-693-5343
Spa
1st: The Spa at The Tides Inn
480 King Carter Dr., Irvington
TidesInn.com, 804-438-4430
This resort spa offers a variety of massages, body treatments, and skin care treatments to help you relax during your stay. Try the 30-minute Wild Lime Scalp Massage, 60- or 90-minute Himalayan Salt Stone Massage, or the 60-minute Be Well Scrub with soothing lemon verbena or invigorating rosemary citron. Other services include facials, waxing, lash lifting and tinting, brow tinting and lamination, and bridal makeup.
2nd: Williamsburg Salt Spa, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgSaltSpa.com, 757-229-1022
3rd: Estetista LLC, Warsaw
EstetistaLLC.com, 540-676-0614
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Randall Kipp Architecture
81 King Carter Dr., Irvington
KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287
Randall Kipp Architecture’s vision as a team of designers is to provide the best architectural solution that satisfies the issues of space and context, combined with an artistic spirit. The firm specializes in modern designs featuring open floor plans and simple materials. Randall Kipp’s portfolio includes both residential and light commercial builds, made possible by a full-service staff of architects and interior designers.
2nd: Rave Design+Build, Gloucester
RaveDB.com, 804-824-2368
3rd: GuernseyTingle, Williamsburg
GuernseyTingle.com, 757-220-0220
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Brent & Becky’s Bulbs
7900 Daffodil Ln., Gloucester
BrentAndBeckysBulbs.com, 877-661-2852
Brent & Becky Heath are third-generation bulb growers and horticulture superstars. Their eight-acre Chesapeake Bay Friendly Garden showcases plants that thrive in the region, and the nursery’s two seasonally published catalogs feature thousands of spring, summer, and fall blooming bulbs and plants to make any landscape stand out. Catch Brent on-site for some sagely plant advice and shop in the Bulb Shoppe, a gardener’s paradise.
2nd: River Birch Florist, Locust Hill
RiverBirchFlorist.com, 804-758-3522
3rd: Anderson’s Garden Center, Newport News
LoveAndersons.com, 757-599-3510
Home Builder
1st: Walker Homes Inc.
607 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone
WalkerHomesVa.com, 804-435-0050
Arthur and Bradley Walker are building professionals with more than 40 combined years of experience. Since 1988, Walker Homes has been a leader in Eastern Virginia in custom home building, renovation, and general contracting. The firm provides exceptional service in building, carpentry, electricity, and plumbing. In addition to new build and renovations, Walker Homes can also assist with smaller projects, such as stand-alone garages.
2nd: Connemara Construction, White Stone
ConnemaraCorp.org, 804-435-1551
3rd: Jim Miller Construction, Saluda
JimMillerConstruction.com, 804-758-4315
Home Furnishings Store
1st: W. F. Booth & Son Inc.
42 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329
This Northern Neck fourth-generation owned home store has furniture and accessories for everything from waterfront living to town or country homes, in addition to interior design services. W. F. Booth & Son Inc. is the region’s premier destination for decorating every room of your home, from outdoor porch or patio pieces to window treatments, including blinds and shades; rugs; and mattresses and bedding.
2nd: Feather Your Nest | Cindy Lloyd Design, Warsaw
FeatherYourNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-761-3715
3rd: Wyatt-Ogg Furniture, West Point
WyattOggFurniture.com, 804-843-2464
Interior Design Firm
1st: Feather Your Nest | Cindy Lloyd Design
5011 Richmond Rd., Warsaw
FeatherYourNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-761-3715
Cindy Lloyd’s full-scale interior design services include color choices, design and fabrication of custom window treatments, furniture placement, assistance with purchasing furniture and accessories, and more. The firm specializes in window treatments, with expertise in draperies and valances, blinds, shades, and motorized window coverings. Visit the Warsaw showroom for even more possibilities, like light enhancing, room darkening, and sound absorption options.
2nd: Pillar & Peacock, Irvington
PillarAndPeacock.com, 844-625-6414
3rd: Randall Kipp Architecture, Irvington
KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Jim’s Cabinet Creations
44 Whisk Dr., White Stone
JimsCabinetCreations.com, 804-435-2061
Jim’s Cabinet Creations has serviced Eastern Virginia with exceptional service and expertise in kitchen and bath cabinetry for both homeowners and business owners since 1984. Available cabinet lines include Omega, Waypoint, Homecrest, KitchenCraft, and Mantra. The firm also offers countertop installation, including granite, quartz, formica, and soapstone options for every price range and design style.
2nd: The Cabinet Works of the Northern Neck, Montross
CabinetWorks.org, 804-493-8102
3rd: Pillar & Peacock, Irvington
PillarAndPeacock.com, 844-625-6414
Landscape Design
1st: River Birch Nursery & Landscaping
5952 General Puller Hwy., Locust Hill
Facebook: River Birch Nursery & Landscaping, 804-758-2316
River Birch Nursery & Landscaping sells a wide variety of plants, for all soil and sunlight types. Each season brings a new selection of flowers, trees, and shrubs, so stop by frequently. The nursery also has a gift shop that occasionally offers wine tastings, and a full-service on-site florist ready to design fresh flower arrangements, gift baskets, and much more.
2nd: Ransone’s Nursery & Maintenance, Weems
RansoneLandscape.com, 804-435-3788
3rd: Green Planters Landscape & Garden Center, Hayes
GreenPlantersNursery.com, 804-642-7505
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Pritchard & Fallin
367 Northumberland Hwy., Callao
Pritchard-Fallin.com, 804-529-7838
Pritchard & Fallin has been serving the Northern Neck’s heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing needs for more than 43 years. Customer comfort is the ultimate goal, and Pritchard & Fallin provides excellent service that goes beyond just controlling your home’s temperature. Services for residential and commercial clients include equipment replacement, energy savings agreements, complete system installation, and ductwork, for both new builds and remodels.
2nd: Hodges & Bryant, Gloucester
Facebook: Hodges & Bryant, 804-693-2102
3rd: Crowther Heating and Air Conditioning, Kilmarnock
CHAC-HVAC.com, 804-435-1141
Real Estate Firm
1st: IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate
Multiple locations
HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430
IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate is a second- and third-generation owned and operated firm, having served the River Realm since 1975. The firm currently has four locations and more than 30 agents. Represented properties are located in Lancaster, Middlesex, Mathews, Northumberland, and Gloucester counties and include both residential and commercial properties, ranging from luxury estates to open land available for development.
2nd: Blue Heron Realty Co., Locations in Cape Charles, Machipongo
BlueHeronVa.com, 800-258-3437
3rd: Liz Moore and Associates, Multiple locations
LizMoore.com, 757-873-2707
Retirement Community
1st: Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury
132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington
RW-C.org, 804-438-4000
Located in Irvington on 165 acres, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RW-C) boasts a thriving continuing care community providing quality living experiences for seniors. Residents say RW-C employs a caring and compassionate staff. Services include nursing care, help with dressing, and a mental wellness program. Choose from a variety of continuing care options, including At Home with RW-C, a stay-in-your-own-home program.
2nd: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach
WCBay.com, 757-496-1100
3rd: Williamsburg Landing, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgLanding.org, 800-554-5517
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Dehnert, Clarke & Co.
309 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
DCCOPa.com, 804-438-5656
Denhart, Clarke & Co. specializes in tax planning and preparation, also offering a full range of traditional accounting services to individuals and businesses in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. From basic tax management to more comprehensive services IRS representation and debt advising, the staff is up to date on tax laws and can make sense of your receipts, bills, and notices.
2nd: Hughes & Basye, Warsaw
804-333-3707
3rd: Chesapeake Accounting Group, Burgess
ChesapeakeAccountingGroup.com, 804-453-7611
Auction Company
1st: The Big Red Flea
3611 Irvington Rd, Irvington
Facebook: The Big Red Flea, 804-577-7449
The Big Red Flea is a year-round, indoor flea market. You can find antiques, home furnishings, décor, coins, art, kitchen wares, and more. The Big Red Flea team can also come to you if you need to clear out a home, liquidate a business, or coordinate an estate sale. In addition to in-person sales, the company also runs online auctions.
2nd: The Urbanna Auction Company, Urbanna
UrbannaAuction.wordpress.com, 804-758-0909
3rd: Express Auctioneers and Appraisers LLC, Williamsburg
ExpressAuction.com, 804-832-8471
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Chesapeake Bank
Multiple locations
ChesBank.com, 877-436-9032
The roots of Chesapeake Bank reach deep into the sandy soil of the Northern Neck. What first started as Lancaster National Bank, with watermen, farmers, and small business owners among its first clients, has emerged as a well-respected leader in community banking. Now offering a myriad of services, including wealth management and merchant services, Chesapeake Bank now has 16 branches throughout Eastern Virginia.
2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations
AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828
3rd: Langley Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
LangleyFCU.org, 757-827-5328
Car Dealer
1st: Ken Houtz Chevrolet Buick
6404 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester
KenHoutzChevrolet.com, 804-693-2300
Family owned and operated for more than 40 years, this dealership offers new Chevrolet and Buick vehicles, as well as used cars in a variety of makes, and is conveniently located to serve Roanes, Yorktown, and Williamsburg customers. The service department is staffed with Chevrolet and GM Certified Service Experts, and the dealership also offers in-house financing.
2nd: Northern Neck Chevrolet, Montross
NNChevrolet.com, 804-368-6547
3rd: Gloucester Toyota, Gloucester
GloucesterToyota.com, 804-693-2100
Car Wash
1st: River Wash Car Wash and Lube
1750 Ball St, Tappahannock
Facebook: River Wash Car Wash and Lube, 804-443-0884
This full-service car wash offers detailing, hand-washing, buffing, waxing, shampooing, and specialty products, such as the Rain-X body shield. River Wash also offers quick-lube services including oil changes, automatic transmission service, radiator service, and windshield wiper blade replacement. The car was also specializes in interior cleanings, to have your vehicle looking like new in no time.
2nd: Autobell, Multiple locations
Autobell.com, 800-582-8096
3rd: Buggy Bathe, Locations in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg
BuggyBathe.com, 757-460-9274
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Davenport & Company
Multiple locations
InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000
Independent and employee-owned since 1863, Davenport & Company is a trusted financial advisor to generations of families and institutions. The firm fosters a collaborative environment in which time-tested principles are combined with current analytical tools to create effective investment strategies. The firm is currently positioning itself for the future by upgrading their platforms and technology to better serve clients.
2nd: Chesapeake Wealth Management, Multiple locations
ChesapeakeWealth.com, 877-436-9032
3rd: Virginia Asset Group, Virginia Beach
VirginiaAssetGroup.com, 757-747-2556
Funeral Home
1st: Currie Funeral Home
116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock
CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077
What originated in 1924 as A.C. Elmore Furnishing Undertaker is approaching nearly a century of serving the Kilmarnock community. Currie Funeral Home and Crematory has changed hands and names over the years, but consistently prioritizes professionalism and courtesy towards its clients. For funeral, burial, or cremation services, even grief counseling, the staff will guide you through the process with care.
2nd: Welch Funeral Home, Locations in Montross, Warsaw
WelchFuneralHomeVA.com, 804-333-3770
3rd: Faulkner Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Multiple locations
FaulknerFuneralHCS.com, 804-758-2315
Law Firm
1st: Hubbard, Terry & Britt
293 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
IrvingtonLaw.com, 804-438-5522
From land use to zoning laws, decoding workers compensation benefits to understanding estate planning jargon, the expert lawyers at Hubbard, Terry & Britt offer a variety of services that run the gamut of legal needs. Serving the Northern Neck and surrounding area since 1977, the practice takes pride in its commitment to clients and the Irvington community.
2nd: Rumsey & Bugg, Irvington
RumseyAndBugg.com, 804-438-5588
3rd: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, White Stone
DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000