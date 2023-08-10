Eastern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2023

HEALTH

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Knight Chiropractic

6171 Richmond Rd., Warsaw

Facebook: Knight Chiropractic, 804-333-3269

In addition to his chiropractic services, Dr. Joel Knight teaches safe lifting practices through how-to videos and helps golfers with safe swing form through the Titleist Performance Institute. An alumnus of Rappahannock Community College and still involved with the school’s nursing program Knight is also very active in the local community, taking part in events such as WarsawFest, the town’s annual festival.

2nd: Northern Neck Chiropractic, Kilmarnock

Facebook: Northern Neck Chiropractic PC, 804-435-3333

3rd: Pure n’ Simple Family Chiropractic, Kilmarnock

PureChiro.weebly.com, 804-435-2273

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC

7296 York Ave., Gloucester

CCAPCGloucester.com, 804-695-2557

Chesapeake Counseling Associates, PC believes that “growth is in your hands,” and that “everyone who walks through the door has the capacity to hope, change, and live life with purpose.” The licensed counselors, clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, substance abuse mentors, and clinical psychologists on staff ensure a caring environment in which clients can identify and explore life’s challenges in a secure setting.

2nd: Family Guidance Centers, Virginia Beach

FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 757-974-1469

3rd: Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services, Locations in Gloucester, Tappahannock

MPNNCSB.com, 804-693-5057

Dental Practice

1st: Dahlgren Dental

5212 King’s Wood Ln., King George

DahlgrenDentalVa.com, 540-663-2221

Led by Dr. Grace La and Dr. Minh-Tam Aaron Le, Dahlgren Dental offers a wide array of services, including general dentistry, restorative dentistry, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, implants, pediatrics, emergency care, snoring and sleep apnea care, Invisalign, Botox, and Juvéderm. For those nervous about their visit, the practice also offers sedation dentistry as an option.

2nd: Lennon Dental Center, Deltaville

DrBenLennon.com, 804-455-8263

3rd: Lanigan Family Dentistry, Kilmarnock

LaniganFamilyDentistry.com, 804-435-1220

Eye Doctor

1st: Hampton Roads Eye Associates

11800 Rock Landing Dr., Newport News

HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800

From routine eye care to complex medical conditions, the ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians at Hampton Roads Eye Associates (HREA) are the region’s most trusted team. HREA’s provided services include treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, red eye, trauma, cornea, and eyelid problems, along with retinal issues. Routine eye exams and pediatric ophthalmology are also available.

2nd: The Eye Site of Tappahannock, Tappahannock

EyeSiteTap.com, 804-443-3901

3rd: Eastern Eye Associates, Locations in Gloucester Point, Williamsburg

EEA2020.com, 757-707-1676

Home Health Provider

1st: Visiting Angels

68 S. Main St., Kilmarnock

VisitingAngels.com/Midbay, 804-435-2229

Locally owned and operated, Visiting Angels provides care for seniors all across Virginia’s Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, with the goal of helping older adults live happily and safely in the comforts of home while providing their families with peace of mind. The company’s mission is to restore hope and independence through the assistance of healing the individual’s emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being.

2nd: Riverside Regional Home Health, Multiple locations

RiversideOnline.com, 757-594-5600

3rd: Sentara Home Care Services, Multiple locations

Sentara.com, 800-466-3227

Hospital

1st: Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital

101 Harris Rd., Kilmarnock

BonSecours.com, 804-435-8000

Providing top-notch medical care, Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) extends a variety of inpatient services, including acute and long-term care, along with many outpatient programs like oncology services, physical therapy, and more. The hospital has a Primary Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission and is also known for exemplary treatment of behavioral health and state-of-the-art radiation and imaging technology.

2nd: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester

RiversideOnline.com, 804-693-8800

3rd: VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital, Tappahannock

VCUHealth.org, 804-443-3311

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Virginia Women’s Center

102 DMV Dr., Kilmarnock

VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 804-455-8426

The Virginia Women’s Center Kilmarnock location is led by Dr. Matthew F. Vogel and Amy Mia Hall, certified nurse practitioner and midwife. The practice approaches care from a holistic perspective, caring for the body and mind through obstetrics, gynecology, midwifery, breast health and mammography, and urogynecology, while also supporting general wellness and mental health care.

2nd: Riverside Partners in Women’s Health, Williamsburg

RiversideOnline.com, 757-253-5600

3rd: Williamsburg Obstetrics & Gynecology, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgObGyn.net, 757-253-5653

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Patriot Oral & Facial Surgery

121 Bulifants Blvd., Suite B, Williamsburg

PatriotOralSurgery.com, 757-707-8414

Dr. Brian P. McAndrew performs procedures such as dental implants, bone grafting, tooth extractions, and impacted tooth exposure to patients in the Williamsburg area. The practice also offers 3D imaging services via a cone beam CT scan. In addition to treatments like corrective jaw surgery, Patriot Oral & Facial Surgery also provides care for facial injuries and TMJ disorders.

2nd: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Williamsburg, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgOMS.com, 757-253-2393

3rd: Schroer Periodontics & Implants, Hayes

SchroerPeriodontics.com, 804-642-3558

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Faber Orthodontics

Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock

BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-445-2045

Faber Orthodontics has been serving the Northern Neck for nearly 40 years, offering patient perks like complimentary consultations and extending a safe and welcoming environment for oral health services and education. With a team of highly trained, compassionate, and personable professionals, this orthodontic practice delivers top of the line care and ethical treatment recommendations tailored to age and specific needs.

2nd: Williamsburg Orthodontics, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgOrthodontics.com, 757-253-1200

3rd: Swihart Orthodontics, Locations in Newport News, Gloucester,

SwihartOrthodontics.com, 757-874-0990

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Hampton Roads Orthopedics Spine & Sports Medicine

Multiple locations

HROSM.com, 757-873-1554

From sports-related injuries to broken bones, tired joints to chronic wounds and spine care, the team at Hampton Roads Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine (HROSM) can treat any orthopedic-related aches and pains. HROSM is consistently recognized for comprehensive care, innovative minimally invasive surgical techniques, a compassionate patient-centered approach, and an engaged team who deliver excellent customer service.

2nd: Riverside Orthopedic Specialists, Williamsburg

RiversideOnline.com, 757-534-9988

3rd: Tidewater Orthopaedics, Multiple locations

TidewaterOrtho.com, 757-827-2480

Pediatric Practice

1st: Riverside Fishing Bay Family Practice

16681 General Puller Hwy., Deltaville

RiversideOnline.com, 804-776-8000

Led by Dr. Karen Ransone and Dr. Sterling Ransone, Jr. this practice offers comprehensive care for the entire family. Services include treatment of acute conditions, long-term management of chronic conditions, preventative care, wellness visits, medical screenings, and on-site laboratory services. The practice is part of the Riverside Medical Group network of more than 300 doctors in Eastern Virginia.

2nd: Family Medicine at Warsaw, Warsaw

VCUHealth.org, 804-333-6400

3rd: Children’s Clinic, Multiple locations

ChildrensClinicLtd.com, 855-532-0912

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Carousel Physical Therapy

Locations in Hartfield, Kilmarnock

CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435

Carousel Physical Therapy has a large staff to treat a variety of conditions, such as orthopedic concerns, neurological conditions, balance issues, and more. Services include complimentary consultations offered through the American Physical Therapy Association’s “Move Forward” campaign, spine rehab, shoulder pain treatment, hip and knee therapy, concussion rehabilitation, dry needling, manual therapy, pre- and post-surgical care, massage therapy, and telehealth.

2nd: Belfield Physical Therapy, Multiple locations

BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222

3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy, Multiple locations

PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878

Primary Care Practice

1st: Riverside Primary Care

RiversideOnline.com, 757-595-6363

Riverside patients have access to the network's more than 300 doctors spanning a wide variety of specialties. Services include treatment of acute conditions, long-term management of chronic conditions, preventative care, wellness visits, medical screenings, and diagnostic services. If you need to visit the emergency room, your primary care provider can help coordinate fast care at a Riverside hospital.

2nd: Sentara Family Medicine Physicians, Multiple locations

Sentara.com, 757-345-4600

3rd: Bay Internists, Kilmarnock

BayInternistsVA.com, 804-435-3103

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads

Locations in Newport News, Williamsburg

PSCHR.com, 757-873-3500

Doctors Peter J. Vonu, Michael F. Zwicklbauer, T. Randall Blanchard, and Michael S. Lofgren offer comprehensive cosmetic surgery services including breast augmentation or reduction, tummy tucks and body sculpting, facelifts and rhinoplasty, and scar treatment. There is also a licensed master esthetician on staff, and non-surgical treatments such as microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and laser hair removal are available.

2nd: Pariser Dermatology Specialists, Multiple locations

PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315

3rd: Galardi Bowen Plastic Surgery, Virginia Beach

GBRPlasticSurgery.com, 757-330-8397

Dermatology Practice

1st: Pariser Dermatology Specialists

Multiple locations

PariserDerm.com, 757-622-6315

Pariser has served the Hampton Roads community for more than 75 years. Now in six offices across Eastern Virginia, the practice has expanded to offer Mohs surgery, a variety of light therapies, and a full range of cosmetic dermatology services. Their ability to treat all skin conditions and concerns under one roof makes for a seamless patient experience.

2nd: Dermatology Consultants of Gloucester

GloucesterDermatology.com, 804-215-1292

3rd: Peninsula Dermatology, Locations in Newport News, Williamsburg

PeninsulaDermatologyVa.com, 757-873-0161

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Heads Up Hair Works

80 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @headsuphairworksva, 804-435-7507

Housed in a cozy, coastal-inspired cottage, Heads Up Hair Salon is celebrating 28 years in business, marking nearly three decades of beautifying the good people of Kilmarnock. Heads Up is a full-service Redken products salon, offering haircuts, coloring, styling, blowouts, and chemical treatments. In addition to hair services, manicures, pedicures, and waxing are also on the menu.

2nd: Sara Brown Salon, Kilmarnock

SaraBrownSalon.com, 804-435-0373

3rd: Split Enz, Gloucester

SplitEnzSalon.com, 804-693-5343

Spa

1st: The Spa at The Tides Inn

480 King Carter Dr., Irvington

TidesInn.com, 804-438-4430

This resort spa offers a variety of massages, body treatments, and skin care treatments to help you relax during your stay. Try the 30-minute Wild Lime Scalp Massage, 60- or 90-minute Himalayan Salt Stone Massage, or the 60-minute Be Well Scrub with soothing lemon verbena or invigorating rosemary citron. Other services include facials, waxing, lash lifting and tinting, brow tinting and lamination, and bridal makeup.

2nd: Williamsburg Salt Spa, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgSaltSpa.com, 757-229-1022

3rd: Estetista LLC, Warsaw

EstetistaLLC.com, 540-676-0614

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Randall Kipp Architecture

81 King Carter Dr., Irvington

KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287

Randall Kipp Architecture’s vision as a team of designers is to provide the best architectural solution that satisfies the issues of space and context, combined with an artistic spirit. The firm specializes in modern designs featuring open floor plans and simple materials. Randall Kipp’s portfolio includes both residential and light commercial builds, made possible by a full-service staff of architects and interior designers.

2nd: Rave Design+Build, Gloucester

RaveDB.com, 804-824-2368

3rd: GuernseyTingle, Williamsburg

GuernseyTingle.com, 757-220-0220

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Brent & Becky’s Bulbs

7900 Daffodil Ln., Gloucester

BrentAndBeckysBulbs.com, 877-661-2852

Brent & Becky Heath are third-generation bulb growers and horticulture superstars. Their eight-acre Chesapeake Bay Friendly Garden showcases plants that thrive in the region, and the nursery’s two seasonally published catalogs feature thousands of spring, summer, and fall blooming bulbs and plants to make any landscape stand out. Catch Brent on-site for some sagely plant advice and shop in the Bulb Shoppe, a gardener’s paradise.

2nd: River Birch Florist, Locust Hill

RiverBirchFlorist.com, 804-758-3522

3rd: Anderson’s Garden Center, Newport News

LoveAndersons.com, 757-599-3510

Home Builder

1st: Walker Homes Inc.

607 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone

WalkerHomesVa.com, 804-435-0050

Arthur and Bradley Walker are building professionals with more than 40 combined years of experience. Since 1988, Walker Homes has been a leader in Eastern Virginia in custom home building, renovation, and general contracting. The firm provides exceptional service in building, carpentry, electricity, and plumbing. In addition to new build and renovations, Walker Homes can also assist with smaller projects, such as stand-alone garages.

2nd: Connemara Construction, White Stone

ConnemaraCorp.org, 804-435-1551

3rd: Jim Miller Construction, Saluda

JimMillerConstruction.com, 804-758-4315

Home Furnishings Store

1st: W. F. Booth & Son Inc.

42 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

WFBooth.com, 804-435-1329

This Northern Neck fourth-generation owned home store has furniture and accessories for everything from waterfront living to town or country homes, in addition to interior design services. W. F. Booth & Son Inc. is the region’s premier destination for decorating every room of your home, from outdoor porch or patio pieces to window treatments, including blinds and shades; rugs; and mattresses and bedding.

2nd: Feather Your Nest | Cindy Lloyd Design, Warsaw

FeatherYourNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-761-3715

3rd: Wyatt-Ogg Furniture, West Point

WyattOggFurniture.com, 804-843-2464

Interior Design Firm

1st: Feather Your Nest | Cindy Lloyd Design

5011 Richmond Rd., Warsaw

FeatherYourNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-761-3715

Cindy Lloyd’s full-scale interior design services include color choices, design and fabrication of custom window treatments, furniture placement, assistance with purchasing furniture and accessories, and more. The firm specializes in window treatments, with expertise in draperies and valances, blinds, shades, and motorized window coverings. Visit the Warsaw showroom for even more possibilities, like light enhancing, room darkening, and sound absorption options.

2nd: Pillar & Peacock, Irvington

PillarAndPeacock.com, 844-625-6414

3rd: Randall Kipp Architecture, Irvington

KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Jim’s Cabinet Creations

44 Whisk Dr., White Stone

JimsCabinetCreations.com, 804-435-2061

Jim’s Cabinet Creations has serviced Eastern Virginia with exceptional service and expertise in kitchen and bath cabinetry for both homeowners and business owners since 1984. Available cabinet lines include Omega, Waypoint, Homecrest, KitchenCraft, and Mantra. The firm also offers countertop installation, including granite, quartz, formica, and soapstone options for every price range and design style.

2nd: The Cabinet Works of the Northern Neck, Montross

CabinetWorks.org, 804-493-8102

3rd: Pillar & Peacock, Irvington

PillarAndPeacock.com, 844-625-6414

Landscape Design

1st: River Birch Nursery & Landscaping

5952 General Puller Hwy., Locust Hill

Facebook: River Birch Nursery & Landscaping, 804-758-2316

River Birch Nursery & Landscaping sells a wide variety of plants, for all soil and sunlight types. Each season brings a new selection of flowers, trees, and shrubs, so stop by frequently. The nursery also has a gift shop that occasionally offers wine tastings, and a full-service on-site florist ready to design fresh flower arrangements, gift baskets, and much more.

2nd: Ransone’s Nursery & Maintenance, Weems

RansoneLandscape.com, 804-435-3788

3rd: Green Planters Landscape & Garden Center, Hayes

GreenPlantersNursery.com, 804-642-7505

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Pritchard & Fallin

367 Northumberland Hwy., Callao

Pritchard-Fallin.com, 804-529-7838

Pritchard & Fallin has been serving the Northern Neck’s heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing needs for more than 43 years. Customer comfort is the ultimate goal, and Pritchard & Fallin provides excellent service that goes beyond just controlling your home’s temperature. Services for residential and commercial clients include equipment replacement, energy savings agreements, complete system installation, and ductwork, for both new builds and remodels.

2nd: Hodges & Bryant, Gloucester

Facebook: Hodges & Bryant, 804-693-2102

3rd: Crowther Heating and Air Conditioning, Kilmarnock

CHAC-HVAC.com, 804-435-1141

Real Estate Firm

1st: IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate

Multiple locations

HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430

IsaBell K. Horsley Real Estate is a second- and third-generation owned and operated firm, having served the River Realm since 1975. The firm currently has four locations and more than 30 agents. Represented properties are located in Lancaster, Middlesex, Mathews, Northumberland, and Gloucester counties and include both residential and commercial properties, ranging from luxury estates to open land available for development.

2nd: Blue Heron Realty Co., Locations in Cape Charles, Machipongo

BlueHeronVa.com, 800-258-3437

3rd: Liz Moore and Associates, Multiple locations

LizMoore.com, 757-873-2707

Retirement Community

1st: Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury

132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington

RW-C.org, 804-438-4000

Located in Irvington on 165 acres, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RW-C) boasts a thriving continuing care community providing quality living experiences for seniors. Residents say RW-C employs a caring and compassionate staff. Services include nursing care, help with dressing, and a mental wellness program. Choose from a variety of continuing care options, including At Home with RW-C, a stay-in-your-own-home program.

2nd: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach

WCBay.com, 757-496-1100

3rd: Williamsburg Landing, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgLanding.org, 800-554-5517

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Dehnert, Clarke & Co.

309 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

DCCOPa.com, 804-438-5656

Denhart, Clarke & Co. specializes in tax planning and preparation, also offering a full range of traditional accounting services to individuals and businesses in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. From basic tax management to more comprehensive services IRS representation and debt advising, the staff is up to date on tax laws and can make sense of your receipts, bills, and notices.

2nd: Hughes & Basye, Warsaw

804-333-3707

3rd: Chesapeake Accounting Group, Burgess

ChesapeakeAccountingGroup.com, 804-453-7611

Auction Company

1st: The Big Red Flea

3611 Irvington Rd, Irvington

Facebook: The Big Red Flea, 804-577-7449

The Big Red Flea is a year-round, indoor flea market. You can find antiques, home furnishings, décor, coins, art, kitchen wares, and more. The Big Red Flea team can also come to you if you need to clear out a home, liquidate a business, or coordinate an estate sale. In addition to in-person sales, the company also runs online auctions.

2nd: The Urbanna Auction Company, Urbanna

UrbannaAuction.wordpress.com, 804-758-0909

3rd: Express Auctioneers and Appraisers LLC, Williamsburg

ExpressAuction.com, 804-832-8471

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Chesapeake Bank

Multiple locations

ChesBank.com, 877-436-9032

The roots of Chesapeake Bank reach deep into the sandy soil of the Northern Neck. What first started as Lancaster National Bank, with watermen, farmers, and small business owners among its first clients, has emerged as a well-respected leader in community banking. Now offering a myriad of services, including wealth management and merchant services, Chesapeake Bank now has 16 branches throughout Eastern Virginia.

2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations

AtlanticUnionBank.com, 800-990-4828

3rd: Langley Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

LangleyFCU.org, 757-827-5328

Car Dealer

1st: Ken Houtz Chevrolet Buick

6404 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester

KenHoutzChevrolet.com, 804-693-2300

Family owned and operated for more than 40 years, this dealership offers new Chevrolet and Buick vehicles, as well as used cars in a variety of makes, and is conveniently located to serve Roanes, Yorktown, and Williamsburg customers. The service department is staffed with Chevrolet and GM Certified Service Experts, and the dealership also offers in-house financing.

2nd: Northern Neck Chevrolet, Montross

NNChevrolet.com, 804-368-6547

3rd: Gloucester Toyota, Gloucester

GloucesterToyota.com, 804-693-2100

Car Wash

1st: River Wash Car Wash and Lube

1750 Ball St, Tappahannock

Facebook: River Wash Car Wash and Lube, 804-443-0884

This full-service car wash offers detailing, hand-washing, buffing, waxing, shampooing, and specialty products, such as the Rain-X body shield. River Wash also offers quick-lube services including oil changes, automatic transmission service, radiator service, and windshield wiper blade replacement. The car was also specializes in interior cleanings, to have your vehicle looking like new in no time.

2nd: Autobell, Multiple locations

Autobell.com, 800-582-8096

3rd: Buggy Bathe, Locations in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg

BuggyBathe.com, 757-460-9274

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Davenport & Company

Multiple locations

InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000

Independent and employee-owned since 1863, Davenport & Company is a trusted financial advisor to generations of families and institutions. The firm fosters a collaborative environment in which time-tested principles are combined with current analytical tools to create effective investment strategies. The firm is currently positioning itself for the future by upgrading their platforms and technology to better serve clients.

2nd: Chesapeake Wealth Management, Multiple locations

ChesapeakeWealth.com, 877-436-9032

3rd: Virginia Asset Group, Virginia Beach

VirginiaAssetGroup.com, 757-747-2556

Funeral Home

1st: Currie Funeral Home

116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock

CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077

What originated in 1924 as A.C. Elmore Furnishing Undertaker is approaching nearly a century of serving the Kilmarnock community. Currie Funeral Home and Crematory has changed hands and names over the years, but consistently prioritizes professionalism and courtesy towards its clients. For funeral, burial, or cremation services, even grief counseling, the staff will guide you through the process with care.

2nd: Welch Funeral Home, Locations in Montross, Warsaw

WelchFuneralHomeVA.com, 804-333-3770

3rd: Faulkner Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Multiple locations

FaulknerFuneralHCS.com, 804-758-2315

Law Firm

1st: Hubbard, Terry & Britt

293 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

IrvingtonLaw.com, 804-438-5522

From land use to zoning laws, decoding workers compensation benefits to understanding estate planning jargon, the expert lawyers at Hubbard, Terry & Britt offer a variety of services that run the gamut of legal needs. Serving the Northern Neck and surrounding area since 1977, the practice takes pride in its commitment to clients and the Irvington community.

2nd: Rumsey & Bugg, Irvington

RumseyAndBugg.com, 804-438-5588

3rd: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, White Stone

DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000