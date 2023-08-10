Eastern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

Entertainment & Events
Annual Charity Event
1st: Community Oyster Roast at Chesapeake Academy
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Chesapeake Academy’s annual oyster roast fundraiser takes place every October to benefit the prekindergarten through eighth grade school’s academic and co-curricular programs. Sacks of fresh oysters are cooked over hot coals and served alongside fixings, clam chowder, and other accompaniments. This year’s 46th annual event is Hawaiian-themed and will take place on Saturday, May 6.
2nd: St. Stephen’s Strawberry Festival, Heathsville
StStephensHeathsville.org, 804-724-4238
3rd: YMCA Festival of the Trees, Kilmarnock
YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223
Art Event
1st: Rappahannock Art League Labor Day Art Show
19 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
RALArtCenter.com, 804-436-9309
Every September since 1961, the Rappahannock Art League transforms its gallery into an exhibit space for the juried art show. Last year, the show was judged by Richmond sculptor, painter, and muralist Matt Lively. Awards are given to the artists, and the works are on display to the public. Last year’s show included 132 pieces.
2nd: Gloucester Arts Festival, Gloucester
GloucesterArtsFestival.com, 804-824-9401
3rd: Arts in the Middle Fine Arts Festival, Urbanna
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Compass Entertainment Complex
100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington
CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356
A multi-purpose family center nestled in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Compass Entertainment Complex is a state-of-the-art venue featuring the area’s only multi-screen movie theater, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climbing walls, go-karts, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Perfect for parties or casual group outings, friends can battle it out in bumper cars, on the mini golf course, and even go ice skating.
2nd: Topgolf, Virginia Beach
Topgolf.com, 757-544-9217
3rd: Vine, Irvington
VineWineVa.com, 804-577-0773
Festival
1st: Urbanna Oyster Festival
Drawer C – 390 Virginia St., Suite C, Urbanna
UrbannaOysterFestival.com, 804-758-2122
The Urbanna Oyster Festival has remained a treasured event in Eastern Virginia for 66 years—and counting. Featuring the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Championship and the popular Fireman’s Parade, the festival also features live music, waterfront activities like historic boat tours and marine science education, arts and crafts booths, wine and beer tastings, a variety of food vendors, and a children’s carnival.
2nd: Daffodil Festival, Gloucester
DaffodilFestivalVa.org, 804-693-2355
3rd: Taste by the Bay: Wine, Food, Arts & Ale (Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce), Kilmarnock
LancasterVa.com, 804-435-6092
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork in Cape Charles
Bay Avenue and Mason Avenue, Cape Charles
Virginia.org, 757-210-8083
With an L made of sea glass and seashells to represent the bayside community, a tractor tire as the O for agriculture, a V made of kayaks for outdoor adventure activities, and an E fashioned from crab pots for aquaculture, the LOVEwork in Cape Charles artistically reflects the town’s rich history and proud coastal community.
2nd: LOVEwork at Whitley’s Peanuts in Gloucester Point, Gloucester Point
GloucesterVa.info, 804-693-0014
3rd: LOVEwork in Warsaw, Warsaw
TownOfWarsaw.com, 804-333-3737
Movie Theater
1st: Compass Cinema Six
100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington
CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4386
Compass Cinema Six screens first-run movies, limited-release films, and special events. Movie-goers can enjoy dinner and a cocktail before or after the movie at the complex’s Meridian Bar & Grill, or snack on movie concession classics like popcorn, candy, or nachos. The entertainment complex’s other attractions include an arcade, ice skating rink, batting cages, mini golf, and more.
2nd: York River Crossing Cinemas, Hayes
YRCCinemas.com, 804-642-5873
3rd: Cinema Cafe, Multiple locations
CinemaCafe.com, 855-523-7469
Museum
1st: Virginia Living Museum
524 Jay Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News
TheVLM.org, 757-595-1900
Learn about Virginia’s plants and wildlife through the museum’s living greenhouse and gardens, including a native plants garden, children’s garden, and butterfly garden; coastal plain aviary; and outdoor boardwalk across Deer Park Lake. The museum is also home to a planetarium and observatory and hosts stargazing evenings. Recent exhibitions included “Get Lost”, a deep dive into mazes, brain games, and illusions.
2nd: Reedville Fishermen’s Museum, Reedville
RFMuseum.org, 804-453-6529
3rd: Steamboat Era Museum, Irvington
SteamboatEraMuseum.org, 804-438-6888
Music Venue
1st: Music on the Half Shell Stage
150 N. Main St., Kilmarnock
KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552
Music on the Half Shell Stage at Kilmarnock’s Town Centre Park hosts monthly live performances from May through October, hosting a wide variety of genres every summer. Forthcoming live acts include R&B and Motown group 2nd Sole in June, Southern rock artist Steve Bassett in July, and Appalachian country group The Mullins Sisters in August.
2nd: Flat Iron Crossroads, Gloucester
FlatIronCrossroads.com, 804-699-3361
3rd: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach
VirginiaBeachAmpitheater.com, 757-368-3000
Performing Arts Company
1st: The Westmoreland Players
16217 Richmond Rd., Callao
WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345
This non-profit, amateur theater group in the Northern Neck has been entertaining local audiences since 1979. Though the group got its start in Westmoreland County, Players Theatre has resided in Northumberland County for the last 23 years. Recent productions have included Noises Off by Michael Frayn, and this summer the Missoula Children’s Theatre will present King Arthur’s Quest.
2nd: The Lancaster Players, White Stone
LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776
3rd: The Court House Players, Gloucester
CourthousePlayers.org, 804-815-8504
Performing Arts Theater
1st: Westmoreland Players Theatre
16217 Richmond Rd., Callao
WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345
This summer, July 28-Aug. 12, the Westmoreland Players will stage the blockbuster Broadway hit, Matilda the Musical, based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl and inspired by the popular 1996 film adaption. Other recent productions of the theater’s 2022-23 season have included Deathtrap by Ira Levin, Noises Off by Michael Frayn, and Sylvia by A.R. Gurney.
2nd: The Lancaster Players, White Stone
LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776
3rd: Historic Palace Theatre, Cape Charles
PalaceTheatreCapeCharles.com, 757-331-4327
Special Event Venue
1st: Menokin Road Farm
2709 Menokin Rd., Warsaw
MenokinRoadFarm.com, 804-761-9429
Menokin Road Farm offers more than 3,000 square feet of rustic barn space and can host up to 150 guests, indoors or out. The venue can also provide tables and chairs, a bridal suite, parking attendants, a wedding ceremony arbor, a wine barrel bar, and more amenities. Owners Keith and Janie Peyton constructed the barn for their own wedding before renting it to others.
2nd: Deltaville Maritime Museum, Deltaville
DeltavilleMuseum.com, 804-776-7200
3rd: Mimosa Barn, Cape Charles
Facebook: Mimosa Barn, 757-572-8009
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming
3413 Irvington Rd., Irvington
Facebook: 4 Leggers Day Care, Boarding and Grooming, LLC, 804-577-4280
Scroll 4 Leggers’ Facebook page, and you’ll see plenty of photos of happy customers–any number of dog breeds, each with their own unique style after a bubble batch or fresh cut. Whether your dog is tiny with long hair, or large with short fur, 4 Leggers guarantee a neat and pristine coat after every session.
2nd: Bayside Pet Emporium, White Stone
Facebook: Bayside Pet Emporium, 804-435-3548
3rd: Blue Collar Dog Services, Hayes
Facebook: Blue Collar Dog Services, 804-993-7023
Dog Training Company
1st: The Good Dog
201 Production Dr., Yorktown
TheGoodDog.org, 757-527-2265
The Good Dog offers classes in obedience, trick training, and agility. Not sure which one is the right fit? Enroll your pup in the Try-It-Out course, where dogs spend a couple weeks in each type of class to figure out which one is right for their abilities and needs. The Good Dog also offers private lessons, therapy, puppy playtime, dog walking, and boarding.
2nd: Eastern Shore Dog, Machipongo
Facebook: Eastern Shore Dog, 757-607-6069
3rd: Belroi Agility and Obedience Center, Gloucester
BelroiAgility.com, 804-693-2167
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Bayside Pet Emporium
78 Whisk Dr., White Stone
BaysidePetEmporium.com, 804-435-3548
This full-service facility, opened alongside Bayside Animal Hospital in 1987, offers boarding, grooming, retail, and veterinary services. Bayside provides care for dogs and cats, even rabbits and other animals, and also offers a dog daycare option that provides space for exercise and companionship with lots of other dogs. A remodeling and expansion project is currently underway.
2nd: 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming, Irvington
Facebook: 4 Leggers Day Care, Boarding and Grooming, LLC, 804-577-4280
3rd: Anna’s Pet Sitting, Chincoteague
Facebook: Anna’s Pet Sitting, 757-894-5114
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Kilmarnock Animal Hospital
200 Lee Rd., Kilmarnock
HeathsvilleAnimalClinic.com, 804-435-6320
Serving pet owners in the Northern Neck area since 1956, this animal hospital provides dentistry services like sedated tooth cleanings and tooth extractions, healthy pet wellness exams, routine procedures and advanced surgeries, flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention, vaccinations, and any number of pet care needs. The practice is led by veterinarian and Liberty University graduate Daniel Armstrong.
2nd: Heathsville Animal Clinic, Heathsville
HeathsvilleAnimalClinic.com, 804-580-5135
3rd: Warsaw Animal Clinic, Warsaw
HeathsvilleAnimalClinic.com, 804-333-3433
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Compass Entertainment Complex
100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington
CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356
The perfect destination for a family outing, Compass Entertainment Complex is a state-of-the-art venue with something for everyone. Featuring the area’s only multi-screen movie theater, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climbing walls, go-karts, and more. Parents and kids alike will have a blast battling it out in bumper cars, on the mini golf course, or in the batting cage.
2nd: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg
BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386
3rd: Yorktown Beach, Yorktown
VisitYorktown.org, 757-890-5900
K-12 Independent School
1st: Chesapeake Academy
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Chesapeake Academy is an independent, co-educational day school serving the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Fourth and seventh graders participate in Oyster Festival Education Day, a program designed to engage students in environmental learning, cultivating an understanding of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecology, history, heritage, and future to Middlesex County students attending the annual Urbanna Oyster Festival.
2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern
ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214
3rd: Ware Academy, Gloucester
WareAcademy.org, 804-693-3825
Preschool
1st: Chesapeake Academy
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
Chesapeake Academy’s Early Childhood program nurtures students in a caring environment through fun, imaginative, hands-on learning that includes games, guided play, reading, and brain teasers. Children become happy, enthusiastic, and confident learners who develop socially, emotionally, and physically; art, music, physical education, and Spanish classes, library visits, and weekly whole school assemblies round out the Chesapeake Academy preschool experience.
2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern
ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214
3rd: Ware Academy, Gloucester
WareAcademy.org, 804-693-3825
Summer Camp
1st: Chesapeake Academy Summer Camps
107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington
ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575
The summer camp offerings at Chesapeake Academy have something in store for any child with any interest. Kids can expect a summer of fun, exploration, and discovery participating in activities like paddle boarding, soccer, astronomy, visits to zoos and farms, and a STEM program for girls, making full use of the school’s Arts & Innovation Hub.
2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Bruington
ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214
3rd: Chanco on the James, Spring Grove
Chanco.org, 888-724-2626
TRAVEL
Bed & Breakfast
1st: The Hope & Glory Inn
65 Tavern Rd., Irvington
HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053
Located on the grounds of and inside a historic schoolhouse from 1890, The Hope & Glory Inn is home to 13 guest suites and cottages. Breakfast–think vidalia onion quiche, bananas foster French toast, ham and cheese croissants with orange marmalade, or brandied poached pears–is delivered in a picnic basket every morning, and guests can relax in the garden bath, a secluded outdoor clawfoot tub.
2nd: Kilmarnock Inn, Kilmarnock
KilmarnockInn.com, 804-435-0034
3rd: Bay Haven Inn, Cape Charles
BayHavenInnBnB.com, 757-331-2838
Historic Site
1st: Colonial Williamsburg
101 Visitor Center Dr., Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 888-965-7254
Colonial Williamsburg offers more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for grade school and college students, educators, and history buffs alike. Serving as the capital of the colony and later the Commonwealth from 1699-1780, the site now includes historic taverns, lodging, shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, regular reenactments, and more.
2nd: Stratford Hall, Stratford
StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038
3rd: Historic Christ Church & Museum, Weems
ChristChurch1735.org, 804-438-6855
Hotel
1st: The Tides Inn
480 King Carter Dr., Irvington
TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000
Guest accommodations at The Tides Inn are a celebration of life on the water. Picture windows looking out onto sweeping views are the crown jewel of each room. Private patios are ideal for enjoying the picturesque Irvington shoreline. Interior décor is nautical but modern and minimal; deep blues and tranquil greens enhance the surrounding landscape, bringing the peaceful outdoors in for maximum rest and relaxation.
2nd: The Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com, 757-220-7978
3rd: The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club, Virginia Beach
CavalierResortVB.com, 757-425-8555
Resort
1st: The Tides Inn
480 King Carter Dr., Irvington
TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000
Situated on a tributary just off of the Chesapeake Bay, The Tides Inn offers all the luxuries of a large-scale resort, with the warm hospitality of a small-town stay. Whether embarking on an outdoor adventure with the resort’s resident ecologist—try beekeeping or an oyster harvesting tour—or whiskey tasting with the on-site spirit master, there’s a unique experience waiting around every corner.
2nd: Great Wolf Lodge, Williamsburg
GreatWolf.com, 757-229-9700
3rd: The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club, Virginia Beach
CavalierResortVB.com, 757-425-8555
State Park
1st: Belle Isle State Park
1632 Belle Isle Rd., Lancaster
DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-462-5030
Home to seven miles of shoreline on the Northern Neck’s Rappahannock River, Belle Isle offers visitors boating opportunities, picnic shelters, and ample trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Campgrounds are available for overnight accommodations; canoe and kayak rentals are available seasonally. The park is home to eight types of wetlands and diverse habitats for wildlife like blue heron and osprey.
2nd: Westmoreland State Park, Montross
DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-493-8821
3rd: Kiptopeke State Park, Cape Charles
DCR.Virginia.gov, 757-331-2267
Tourist Attraction
1st: Colonial Williamsburg
101 Visitor Center Dr., Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 888-965-7254
Colonial Williamsburg showcases Virginia tourism at its best, where history comes alive seven days a week at more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for students, educators, and history buffs alike. Millions of visitors from around the world visit the country’s Colonial capital every year, eating, drinking, and exploring their way through the 18th century.
2nd: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg
BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386
3rd: Jamestown Settlement, Williamsburg
JYFMuseums.org, 757-253-4838
Outdoors & Active
Dance Studio
1st: Etudes Ballet School
56 1st St., White Stone
EtudesBallet.com, 804-815-2695
Etudes offers dance classes for all ages, beginning with the Little B.I.T.s (Ballerinas in Training) class for 4 to 5-year-olds. Classes are for children ages 4-12+, as well as adults, and offer focuses in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, and hip-hop. This studio also supplies dance shoes for all of its enrolled students.
2nd: Dawn’s School of Dance, Manquin
DawnsSchoolOfDance.net, 804-241-9782
3rd: The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics, Multiple locations
AcademyOfDanceAndGymnastics.com, 757-873-0454
Golf Course
1st: Piankatank River Golf Club
6198 Stormont Rd., Hartfield
PRGCGolf.com, 804-776-6516
This club’s 18-hole championship golf course features a front nine nestled among rolling hills and a back nine set along the Piankatank River. The course, covering 400 acres, was designed by Algie Pulley and opened in 1996. Club members also have access to the Steamboat Restaurant and special tournaments such as the Oyster Classic and Turkey Shoot.
2nd: Golden Eagle Golf Club, Irvington
TidesInn.com, 804-438-6640
3rd: Hobbs Hole Golf Course, Tappahannock
HobbsHole.com, 804-443-4500
Gym
1st: Northern Neck Family YMCA
39 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock
YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223
Members of the 13 YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas locations in the Eastern region have access to health and wellness training and programming, fitness classes, swimming, child care and camps, sports and recreation, and youth activities. Popular fitness classes include cardio, strength, group cycling, and yoga and pilates. The YMCA also offers personal training services.
2nd: BodyFit, White Stone
BodyFitVa.com, 804-436-2214
3rd: Richmond County Family YMCA, Warsaw
YMCAVP.org, 804-333-4117
Specialty Fitness
1st: BodyFit
578 Chesapeake Dr., White Stone
BodyFitVa.com, 804-436-2214
BodyFit studio provides clients with options for group exercise classes, small personal training sessions, one-on-one personal training sessions, and wellness workshops. Classes include Fast Twitch, a 30-minute circuit class; pilates, for strength and flexibility; Bootcamp, a high-intensity interval training challenge; Rise & Grind, a total body workout; Senior Strength & Conditioning; Yoga & Wellness; and Hammock/Aerial Yoga.
2nd: Abilities Abound Physical Therapy & Wellness Center, Callao
AbilitiesAPWC.com, 804-529-5178
3rd: InsideOut Yoga, White Stone
InsideOutYoga.org, 804-436-2204
Tennis Facility
1st: The Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club Racquet Program
362 Club Dr., Kilmarnock
ICYCC.com, 804-435-1340
The club’s facilities include two indoor courts, which double for tennis matches or pickleball games, four lighted outdoor courts, a practice backboard, and a ball machine. Tennis professionals offer private and semi-private lessons and group clinics. Club membership also includes access to the yacht club, the golf course, a pool, a restaurant, and social events.
2nd: Rappahannock Community College, Multiple locations
Rappahannock.edu, 804-333-6730
3rd: Kingsmill Tennis Club, Williamsburg
Kingsmill.com, 757-253-3945