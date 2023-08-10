Eastern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

Entertainment & Events

Annual Charity Event

1st: Community Oyster Roast at Chesapeake Academy

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Chesapeake Academy’s annual oyster roast fundraiser takes place every October to benefit the prekindergarten through eighth grade school’s academic and co-curricular programs. Sacks of fresh oysters are cooked over hot coals and served alongside fixings, clam chowder, and other accompaniments. This year’s 46th annual event is Hawaiian-themed and will take place on Saturday, May 6.

2nd: St. Stephen’s Strawberry Festival, Heathsville

StStephensHeathsville.org, 804-724-4238

3rd: YMCA Festival of the Trees, Kilmarnock

YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223

Art Event

1st: Rappahannock Art League Labor Day Art Show

19 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

RALArtCenter.com, 804-436-9309

Every September since 1961, the Rappahannock Art League transforms its gallery into an exhibit space for the juried art show. Last year, the show was judged by Richmond sculptor, painter, and muralist Matt Lively. Awards are given to the artists, and the works are on display to the public. Last year’s show included 132 pieces.

2nd: Gloucester Arts Festival, Gloucester

GloucesterArtsFestival.com, 804-824-9401

3rd: Arts in the Middle Fine Arts Festival, Urbanna

ArtsInTheMiddle.com

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Compass Entertainment Complex

100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington

CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356

A multi-purpose family center nestled in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Compass Entertainment Complex is a state-of-the-art venue featuring the area’s only multi-screen movie theater, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climbing walls, go-karts, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Perfect for parties or casual group outings, friends can battle it out in bumper cars, on the mini golf course, and even go ice skating.

2nd: Topgolf, Virginia Beach

Topgolf.com, 757-544-9217

3rd: Vine, Irvington

VineWineVa.com, 804-577-0773

Festival

1st: Urbanna Oyster Festival

Drawer C – 390 Virginia St., Suite C, Urbanna

UrbannaOysterFestival.com, 804-758-2122

The Urbanna Oyster Festival has remained a treasured event in Eastern Virginia for 66 years—and counting. Featuring the Virginia State Oyster Shucking Championship and the popular Fireman’s Parade, the festival also features live music, waterfront activities like historic boat tours and marine science education, arts and crafts booths, wine and beer tastings, a variety of food vendors, and a children’s carnival.

2nd: Daffodil Festival, Gloucester

DaffodilFestivalVa.org, 804-693-2355

3rd: Taste by the Bay: Wine, Food, Arts & Ale (Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce), Kilmarnock

LancasterVa.com, 804-435-6092

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork in Cape Charles

Bay Avenue and Mason Avenue, Cape Charles

Virginia.org, 757-210-8083

With an L made of sea glass and seashells to represent the bayside community, a tractor tire as the O for agriculture, a V made of kayaks for outdoor adventure activities, and an E fashioned from crab pots for aquaculture, the LOVEwork in Cape Charles artistically reflects the town’s rich history and proud coastal community.

2nd: LOVEwork at Whitley’s Peanuts in Gloucester Point, Gloucester Point

GloucesterVa.info, 804-693-0014

3rd: LOVEwork in Warsaw, Warsaw

TownOfWarsaw.com, 804-333-3737

Movie Theater

1st: Compass Cinema Six

100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington

CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4386

Compass Cinema Six screens first-run movies, limited-release films, and special events. Movie-goers can enjoy dinner and a cocktail before or after the movie at the complex’s Meridian Bar & Grill, or snack on movie concession classics like popcorn, candy, or nachos. The entertainment complex’s other attractions include an arcade, ice skating rink, batting cages, mini golf, and more.

2nd: York River Crossing Cinemas, Hayes

YRCCinemas.com, 804-642-5873

3rd: Cinema Cafe, Multiple locations

CinemaCafe.com, 855-523-7469

Museum

1st: Virginia Living Museum

524 Jay Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

TheVLM.org, 757-595-1900

Learn about Virginia’s plants and wildlife through the museum’s living greenhouse and gardens, including a native plants garden, children’s garden, and butterfly garden; coastal plain aviary; and outdoor boardwalk across Deer Park Lake. The museum is also home to a planetarium and observatory and hosts stargazing evenings. Recent exhibitions included “Get Lost”, a deep dive into mazes, brain games, and illusions.

2nd: Reedville Fishermen’s Museum, Reedville

RFMuseum.org, 804-453-6529

3rd: Steamboat Era Museum, Irvington

SteamboatEraMuseum.org, 804-438-6888

Music Venue

1st: Music on the Half Shell Stage

150 N. Main St., Kilmarnock

KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552

Music on the Half Shell Stage at Kilmarnock’s Town Centre Park hosts monthly live performances from May through October, hosting a wide variety of genres every summer. Forthcoming live acts include R&B and Motown group 2nd Sole in June, Southern rock artist Steve Bassett in July, and Appalachian country group The Mullins Sisters in August.

2nd: Flat Iron Crossroads, Gloucester

FlatIronCrossroads.com, 804-699-3361

3rd: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach

VirginiaBeachAmpitheater.com, 757-368-3000

Performing Arts Company

1st: The Westmoreland Players

16217 Richmond Rd., Callao

WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345

This non-profit, amateur theater group in the Northern Neck has been entertaining local audiences since 1979. Though the group got its start in Westmoreland County, Players Theatre has resided in Northumberland County for the last 23 years. Recent productions have included Noises Off by Michael Frayn, and this summer the Missoula Children’s Theatre will present King Arthur’s Quest.

2nd: The Lancaster Players, White Stone

LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776

3rd: The Court House Players, Gloucester

CourthousePlayers.org, 804-815-8504

Performing Arts Theater

1st: Westmoreland Players Theatre

16217 Richmond Rd., Callao

WestmorelandPlayers.org, 804-529-9345

This summer, July 28-Aug. 12, the Westmoreland Players will stage the blockbuster Broadway hit, Matilda the Musical, based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl and inspired by the popular 1996 film adaption. Other recent productions of the theater’s 2022-23 season have included Deathtrap by Ira Levin, Noises Off by Michael Frayn, and Sylvia by A.R. Gurney.

2nd: The Lancaster Players, White Stone

LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776

3rd: Historic Palace Theatre, Cape Charles

PalaceTheatreCapeCharles.com, 757-331-4327

Special Event Venue

1st: Menokin Road Farm

2709 Menokin Rd., Warsaw

MenokinRoadFarm.com, 804-761-9429

Menokin Road Farm offers more than 3,000 square feet of rustic barn space and can host up to 150 guests, indoors or out. The venue can also provide tables and chairs, a bridal suite, parking attendants, a wedding ceremony arbor, a wine barrel bar, and more amenities. Owners Keith and Janie Peyton constructed the barn for their own wedding before renting it to others.

2nd: Deltaville Maritime Museum, Deltaville

DeltavilleMuseum.com, 804-776-7200

3rd: Mimosa Barn, Cape Charles

Facebook: Mimosa Barn, 757-572-8009

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming

3413 Irvington Rd., Irvington

Facebook: 4 Leggers Day Care, Boarding and Grooming, LLC, 804-577-4280

Scroll 4 Leggers’ Facebook page, and you’ll see plenty of photos of happy customers–any number of dog breeds, each with their own unique style after a bubble batch or fresh cut. Whether your dog is tiny with long hair, or large with short fur, 4 Leggers guarantee a neat and pristine coat after every session.

2nd: Bayside Pet Emporium, White Stone

Facebook: Bayside Pet Emporium, 804-435-3548

3rd: Blue Collar Dog Services, Hayes

Facebook: Blue Collar Dog Services, 804-993-7023

Dog Training Company

1st: The Good Dog

201 Production Dr., Yorktown

TheGoodDog.org, 757-527-2265

The Good Dog offers classes in obedience, trick training, and agility. Not sure which one is the right fit? Enroll your pup in the Try-It-Out course, where dogs spend a couple weeks in each type of class to figure out which one is right for their abilities and needs. The Good Dog also offers private lessons, therapy, puppy playtime, dog walking, and boarding.

2nd: Eastern Shore Dog, Machipongo

Facebook: Eastern Shore Dog, 757-607-6069

3rd: Belroi Agility and Obedience Center, Gloucester

BelroiAgility.com, 804-693-2167

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Bayside Pet Emporium

78 Whisk Dr., White Stone

BaysidePetEmporium.com, 804-435-3548

This full-service facility, opened alongside Bayside Animal Hospital in 1987, offers boarding, grooming, retail, and veterinary services. Bayside provides care for dogs and cats, even rabbits and other animals, and also offers a dog daycare option that provides space for exercise and companionship with lots of other dogs. A remodeling and expansion project is currently underway.

2nd: 4 Leggers Daycare, Boarding and Grooming, Irvington

Facebook: 4 Leggers Day Care, Boarding and Grooming, LLC, 804-577-4280

3rd: Anna’s Pet Sitting, Chincoteague

Facebook: Anna’s Pet Sitting, 757-894-5114

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Kilmarnock Animal Hospital

200 Lee Rd., Kilmarnock

HeathsvilleAnimalClinic.com, 804-435-6320

Serving pet owners in the Northern Neck area since 1956, this animal hospital provides dentistry services like sedated tooth cleanings and tooth extractions, healthy pet wellness exams, routine procedures and advanced surgeries, flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention, vaccinations, and any number of pet care needs. The practice is led by veterinarian and Liberty University graduate Daniel Armstrong.

2nd: Heathsville Animal Clinic, Heathsville

HeathsvilleAnimalClinic.com, 804-580-5135

3rd: Warsaw Animal Clinic, Warsaw

HeathsvilleAnimalClinic.com, 804-333-3433

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Compass Entertainment Complex

100 Entertainment Dr., Irvington

CompassEntertainmentComplex.com, 804-884-4356

The perfect destination for a family outing, Compass Entertainment Complex is a state-of-the-art venue with something for everyone. Featuring the area’s only multi-screen movie theater, in addition to an arcade, indoor adventure course, climbing walls, go-karts, and more. Parents and kids alike will have a blast battling it out in bumper cars, on the mini golf course, or in the batting cage.

2nd: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg

BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386

3rd: Yorktown Beach, Yorktown

VisitYorktown.org, 757-890-5900

K-12 Independent School

1st: Chesapeake Academy

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Chesapeake Academy is an independent, co-educational day school serving the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Fourth and seventh graders participate in Oyster Festival Education Day, a program designed to engage students in environmental learning, cultivating an understanding of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecology, history, heritage, and future to Middlesex County students attending the annual Urbanna Oyster Festival.

2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern

ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214

3rd: Ware Academy, Gloucester

WareAcademy.org, 804-693-3825

Preschool

1st: Chesapeake Academy

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Chesapeake Academy’s Early Childhood program nurtures students in a caring environment through fun, imaginative, hands-on learning that includes games, guided play, reading, and brain teasers. Children become happy, enthusiastic, and confident learners who develop socially, emotionally, and physically; art, music, physical education, and Spanish classes, library visits, and weekly whole school assemblies round out the Chesapeake Academy preschool experience.

2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Millers Tavern

ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214

3rd: Ware Academy, Gloucester

WareAcademy.org, 804-693-3825

Summer Camp

1st: Chesapeake Academy Summer Camps

107 Steamboat Rd., Irvington

ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

The summer camp offerings at Chesapeake Academy have something in store for any child with any interest. Kids can expect a summer of fun, exploration, and discovery participating in activities like paddle boarding, soccer, astronomy, visits to zoos and farms, and a STEM program for girls, making full use of the school’s Arts & Innovation Hub.

2nd: Aylett Country Day School, Bruington

ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214

3rd: Chanco on the James, Spring Grove

Chanco.org, 888-724-2626

TRAVEL

Bed & Breakfast

1st: The Hope & Glory Inn

65 Tavern Rd., Irvington

HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053

Located on the grounds of and inside a historic schoolhouse from 1890, The Hope & Glory Inn is home to 13 guest suites and cottages. Breakfast–think vidalia onion quiche, bananas foster French toast, ham and cheese croissants with orange marmalade, or brandied poached pears–is delivered in a picnic basket every morning, and guests can relax in the garden bath, a secluded outdoor clawfoot tub.

2nd: Kilmarnock Inn, Kilmarnock

KilmarnockInn.com, 804-435-0034

3rd: Bay Haven Inn, Cape Charles

BayHavenInnBnB.com, 757-331-2838

Historic Site

1st: Colonial Williamsburg

101 Visitor Center Dr., Williamsburg

ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 888-965-7254

Colonial Williamsburg offers more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for grade school and college students, educators, and history buffs alike. Serving as the capital of the colony and later the Commonwealth from 1699-1780, the site now includes historic taverns, lodging, shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, regular reenactments, and more.

2nd: Stratford Hall, Stratford

StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038

3rd: Historic Christ Church & Museum, Weems

ChristChurch1735.org, 804-438-6855

Hotel

1st: The Tides Inn

480 King Carter Dr., Irvington

TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

Guest accommodations at The Tides Inn are a celebration of life on the water. Picture windows looking out onto sweeping views are the crown jewel of each room. Private patios are ideal for enjoying the picturesque Irvington shoreline. Interior décor is nautical but modern and minimal; deep blues and tranquil greens enhance the surrounding landscape, bringing the peaceful outdoors in for maximum rest and relaxation.

2nd: The Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg

ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com, 757-220-7978

3rd: The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club, Virginia Beach

CavalierResortVB.com, 757-425-8555

Resort

1st: The Tides Inn

480 King Carter Dr., Irvington

TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

Situated on a tributary just off of the Chesapeake Bay, The Tides Inn offers all the luxuries of a large-scale resort, with the warm hospitality of a small-town stay. Whether embarking on an outdoor adventure with the resort’s resident ecologist—try beekeeping or an oyster harvesting tour—or whiskey tasting with the on-site spirit master, there’s a unique experience waiting around every corner.

2nd: Great Wolf Lodge, Williamsburg

GreatWolf.com, 757-229-9700

3rd: The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club, Virginia Beach

CavalierResortVB.com, 757-425-8555

State Park

1st: Belle Isle State Park

1632 Belle Isle Rd., Lancaster

DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-462-5030

Home to seven miles of shoreline on the Northern Neck’s Rappahannock River, Belle Isle offers visitors boating opportunities, picnic shelters, and ample trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Campgrounds are available for overnight accommodations; canoe and kayak rentals are available seasonally. The park is home to eight types of wetlands and diverse habitats for wildlife like blue heron and osprey.

2nd: Westmoreland State Park, Montross

DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-493-8821

3rd: Kiptopeke State Park, Cape Charles

DCR.Virginia.gov, 757-331-2267

Tourist Attraction

1st: Colonial Williamsburg

101 Visitor Center Dr., Williamsburg

ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 888-965-7254

Colonial Williamsburg showcases Virginia tourism at its best, where history comes alive seven days a week at more than 600 reconstructed original buildings, two world-class museums, and an extensive educational outreach program for students, educators, and history buffs alike. Millions of visitors from around the world visit the country’s Colonial capital every year, eating, drinking, and exploring their way through the 18th century.

2nd: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg

BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386

3rd: Jamestown Settlement, Williamsburg

JYFMuseums.org, 757-253-4838

Outdoors & Active

Dance Studio

1st: Etudes Ballet School

56 1st St., White Stone

EtudesBallet.com, 804-815-2695

Etudes offers dance classes for all ages, beginning with the Little B.I.T.s (Ballerinas in Training) class for 4 to 5-year-olds. Classes are for children ages 4-12+, as well as adults, and offer focuses in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, and hip-hop. This studio also supplies dance shoes for all of its enrolled students.

2nd: Dawn’s School of Dance, Manquin

DawnsSchoolOfDance.net, 804-241-9782

3rd: The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics, Multiple locations

AcademyOfDanceAndGymnastics.com, 757-873-0454

Golf Course

1st: Piankatank River Golf Club

6198 Stormont Rd., Hartfield

PRGCGolf.com, 804-776-6516

This club’s 18-hole championship golf course features a front nine nestled among rolling hills and a back nine set along the Piankatank River. The course, covering 400 acres, was designed by Algie Pulley and opened in 1996. Club members also have access to the Steamboat Restaurant and special tournaments such as the Oyster Classic and Turkey Shoot.

2nd: Golden Eagle Golf Club, Irvington

TidesInn.com, 804-438-6640

3rd: Hobbs Hole Golf Course, Tappahannock

HobbsHole.com, 804-443-4500

Gym

1st: Northern Neck Family YMCA

39 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock

YMCAVP.org, 804-435-0223

Members of the 13 YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas locations in the Eastern region have access to health and wellness training and programming, fitness classes, swimming, child care and camps, sports and recreation, and youth activities. Popular fitness classes include cardio, strength, group cycling, and yoga and pilates. The YMCA also offers personal training services.

2nd: BodyFit, White Stone

BodyFitVa.com, 804-436-2214

3rd: Richmond County Family YMCA, Warsaw

YMCAVP.org, 804-333-4117

Specialty Fitness

1st: BodyFit

578 Chesapeake Dr., White Stone

BodyFitVa.com, 804-436-2214

BodyFit studio provides clients with options for group exercise classes, small personal training sessions, one-on-one personal training sessions, and wellness workshops. Classes include Fast Twitch, a 30-minute circuit class; pilates, for strength and flexibility; Bootcamp, a high-intensity interval training challenge; Rise & Grind, a total body workout; Senior Strength & Conditioning; Yoga & Wellness; and Hammock/Aerial Yoga.

2nd: Abilities Abound Physical Therapy & Wellness Center, Callao

AbilitiesAPWC.com, 804-529-5178

3rd: InsideOut Yoga, White Stone

InsideOutYoga.org, 804-436-2204

Tennis Facility

1st: The Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club Racquet Program

362 Club Dr., Kilmarnock

ICYCC.com, 804-435-1340

The club’s facilities include two indoor courts, which double for tennis matches or pickleball games, four lighted outdoor courts, a practice backboard, and a ball machine. Tennis professionals offer private and semi-private lessons and group clinics. Club membership also includes access to the yacht club, the golf course, a pool, a restaurant, and social events.

2nd: Rappahannock Community College, Multiple locations

Rappahannock.edu, 804-333-6730

3rd: Kingsmill Tennis Club, Williamsburg

Kingsmill.com, 757-253-3945