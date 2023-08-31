Drive-In Theaters

Drive-In Movies are back in Southwest Virginia.

The nostalgia of drive-in movie theaters may be a thing of the past to some, but several spots in Virginia still steward this historical experience for modern audiences. Central Drive-In in Norton is the longest-running drive-in theater in Virginia, opening for 70 consecutive seasons since 1952. Marion’s Park Place Drive-In Theater dates to 1954 and is nestled in a beautifully manicured landscape that includes a mini-golf and ice cream parlor. Starlight Drive-In, a Christiansburg landmark since 1953 is just a few miles from Virginia Tech. The theater converted to a digital projector in 2012 and shortly after, installed a new sound system in 2016. Virginia.org

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.