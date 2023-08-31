Getting down and dirty in Pembroke.

It’s time to step into Johnny and Baby’s shoes. For diehard fans of the 1987 movie, Dirty Dancing, Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke is almost a historic site. The lodge itself dates back to 1851 and sits on a 2,600-acre nature preserve about 10 miles from Virginia Tech.

The lodge’s monthly Dirty Dancing Themed Weekends are sure to please with themed activities like professional dance lessons, dance parties, and movie screenings. For those who can’t get enough Dirty Dancing, the movie also plays on a loop on the lodge’s bar TV.

While there, visit the real film locations like Kellerman’s Mountain House, Baby’s Cabin, and the location of the iconic Lake Lift. Guests can also enjoy 22 miles of hiking and biking trails, and regional arts and culture. MtnLakeLodge.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.