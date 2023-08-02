Central Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques

1st: West End Antiques Mall

2004 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond

WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-740-0842

West End Antiques Mall has consistently been named one of Richmond’s best vintage retailers. With more than 250 vendor booths and an ever-changing inventory, customers will find new treasures with every visit to the 53,000 square feet of shopping space. With styles ranging from mid-century modern to Virginia Colonial, industrial to rustic, West End has something for every antiquer.

2nd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store, Multiple locations

LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 804-364-2320

3rd: RVA Antiques, Henrico

RAVAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com, 804-716-4388

Book Store

1st: Shelf Life Books

2913 W. Cary St., Richmond

ShelfLifeBooksRVa.com, 804-422-8066

Formerly known as Chop Suey, this charming and locally owned bookstore stocks nearly 50,000 new and gently used titles on topics from art to philosophy. Located in the heart of Carytown, Shelf Life is owned by longtime customers Chris and Berkley McDaniel, who bought the 20-year-old store last fall. The shop’s friendly feline mascot, the 17-year-old tuxedo cat Wonnie, still wanders the stacks.

2nd: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond

FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594

3rd: Givens Books & Little Dickens, Lynchburg

GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027

Consignment Shop

1st: Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., Richmond

ShopClementineRVA.com, 804-358-2357

Clementine has offered contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for two decades, celebrating 20 years in 2023. Selecting every item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to offering customers a curated collection of unique clothes, shoes, and accessories. Both in-store and online, you’re sure to find something fresh and unexpected every time.

2nd: Ashby, Richmond

ShopAshbyRVa.com, 804-377-3010

3rd: Revival Consignment, Richmond

RevivalConsignment.com, 804-750-2200

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Schwarzschild Jewelers

Multiple locations

Schwarzschild.com, 804-355-2136

Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s, when Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking business was born, crafting timepieces essential for railroad workers to keep the trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has evolved into a full-service jeweler, offering extensive shopping options, jewelry and watch repair, custom designs, and appraisals.

2nd: Fink’s Jewelers, Multiple locations

Finks.com, 540-344-8697

3rd: Cowardin’s Jewelers, Richmond

Cowardin.com, 804-359-9277

Florist Shop

1st: Vogue Flowers

2 locations in Richmond

VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600

Vogue Flowers has the widest selection of fresh cut flowers in the region, perfect for everyday celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, or Valentine’s Day. The shop also offers DIY supplies and seminars, and ample workspace for fashioning your own arrangements. Since its founding in 1985, Vogue has become the Richmond area’s go-to for fresh arrangements, cut loose flowers, and expert design and delivery services.

2nd: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond

Stranges.com, 804-360-2800

3rd: Coleman Brothers Flowers, Richmond

ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681

Gift Store

1st: Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St., Richmond

MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272

A stroll through Mongrel is almost a guarantee that a) you’ll find something you can’t live without, and b) you’ll hear laughing out loud, mostly coming from customers browsing its always funny and sometimes racy collection of greeting cards. Filled with uncommon gifts for home, mind, body, and soul, Mongrel is a visual feast for the eyes on every shelf.

2nd: Tweed, Richmond

BigRiverAdvertising.com, 804-249-3900

3rd: The Shops at 5807, Richmond

Shops5807.com, 804-288-5807

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Franco’s Fine Clothier

2 locations in Richmond

Francos.com, 804-264-2994

Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond’s finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship, and friendly disposition. This men’s clothing store, long a fixture on Richmond’s fashion scene, provides customers with personalized attention as well as a vast array of menswear brands, from sartorial business clothing to modern sportswear, outerwear, shoes, and more.

2nd: Peter Blair Accessories, Richmond

PeterBlair.com, 804-288-8123

3rd: Ledbury, Richmond

Ledbury.com, 804-793-8569

Record Store

1st: Plan 9 Records

Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond

Plan9Music.com, 804-353-9996

In business for more than 40 years, Plan 9 offers an extensive collection of new and used 45s, 78s, LPs, CDs, cassettes, and stereo equipment. As a supporter of the independent and local music community, the shop carries more than 300 titles from area bands. The shop also hosts in-store performances and is a sponsor of the annual Richmond Folk Festival.

2nd: Deep Groove, Richmond

DeepGrooveVinyl.com, 804-278-9112

3rd: Vinyl Conflict, Richmond

VinylConflict.com, 804-644-2555

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Green Top Sporting Goods

10150 Lakeridge Pkwy., Ashland

GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

The pros at Green Top love the outdoors as much as their customers, and they’re known for equipping sporting enthusiasts of all levels with the proper gear to guarantee a memorable season. Green Top offers quality equipment and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating, and more. For die-hard fans, scope out Green Top’s Outdoors Podcast, launched in 2021.

2nd: Walkabout Outfitter, Richmond

WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 804-342-5890

3rd: Dance’s Sporting Goods, Colonial Heights

DancesSportingGoods.com, 804-526-8399

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Levys

5807 Grove Ave., Richmond

Facebook: Levys, 804-673-0177

Levys has been a fixture “On the Avenues” for more than 30 years. This third-generation family boutique, with roots in Charlottesville, brings accessible fashion and upscale brands to Richmond’s dynamic Grove & Libbie neighborhood. With a reputation for superior customer service and a pledge to help customers find just the right look, Levys remains a favorite among its fashion-forward clientele.

2nd: Monkee’s of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg

FredMonkees.com, 540-368-2111

3rd: Nellie George, Richmond

ShopNellieGeorge.com, 804-288-0894