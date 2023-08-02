Central Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2023

Antiques
1st: West End Antiques Mall
2004 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond
WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-740-0842
West End Antiques Mall has consistently been named one of Richmond’s best vintage retailers. With more than 250 vendor booths and an ever-changing inventory, customers will find new treasures with every visit to the 53,000 square feet of shopping space. With styles ranging from mid-century modern to Virginia Colonial, industrial to rustic, West End has something for every antiquer.
2nd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store, Multiple locations
LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 804-364-2320
3rd: RVA Antiques, Henrico
RAVAntiquesAndHomeDecor.com, 804-716-4388
Book Store
1st: Shelf Life Books
2913 W. Cary St., Richmond
ShelfLifeBooksRVa.com, 804-422-8066
Formerly known as Chop Suey, this charming and locally owned bookstore stocks nearly 50,000 new and gently used titles on topics from art to philosophy. Located in the heart of Carytown, Shelf Life is owned by longtime customers Chris and Berkley McDaniel, who bought the 20-year-old store last fall. The shop’s friendly feline mascot, the 17-year-old tuxedo cat Wonnie, still wanders the stacks.
2nd: Fountain Bookstore, Richmond
FountainBookstore.com, 804-788-1594
3rd: Givens Books & Little Dickens, Lynchburg
GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027
Consignment Shop
1st: Clementine
3118 W. Cary St., Richmond
ShopClementineRVA.com, 804-358-2357
Clementine has offered contemporary and designer fashion on consignment to the Richmond area for two decades, celebrating 20 years in 2023. Selecting every item by hand for quality and style, the staff is dedicated to offering customers a curated collection of unique clothes, shoes, and accessories. Both in-store and online, you’re sure to find something fresh and unexpected every time.
2nd: Ashby, Richmond
ShopAshbyRVa.com, 804-377-3010
3rd: Revival Consignment, Richmond
RevivalConsignment.com, 804-750-2200
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Schwarzschild Jewelers
Multiple locations
Schwarzschild.com, 804-355-2136
Schwarzschild Jewelers was founded in the 1890s, when Richmond served as a hub for four major railroads. A watchmaking business was born, crafting timepieces essential for railroad workers to keep the trains on time. Since then, Schwarzschild has evolved into a full-service jeweler, offering extensive shopping options, jewelry and watch repair, custom designs, and appraisals.
2nd: Fink’s Jewelers, Multiple locations
Finks.com, 540-344-8697
3rd: Cowardin’s Jewelers, Richmond
Cowardin.com, 804-359-9277
Florist Shop
1st: Vogue Flowers
2 locations in Richmond
VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600
Vogue Flowers has the widest selection of fresh cut flowers in the region, perfect for everyday celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, or Valentine’s Day. The shop also offers DIY supplies and seminars, and ample workspace for fashioning your own arrangements. Since its founding in 1985, Vogue has become the Richmond area’s go-to for fresh arrangements, cut loose flowers, and expert design and delivery services.
2nd: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants, 2 locations in Richmond
Stranges.com, 804-360-2800
3rd: Coleman Brothers Flowers, Richmond
ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681
Gift Store
1st: Mongrel
2924 W. Cary St., Richmond
MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272
A stroll through Mongrel is almost a guarantee that a) you’ll find something you can’t live without, and b) you’ll hear laughing out loud, mostly coming from customers browsing its always funny and sometimes racy collection of greeting cards. Filled with uncommon gifts for home, mind, body, and soul, Mongrel is a visual feast for the eyes on every shelf.
2nd: Tweed, Richmond
BigRiverAdvertising.com, 804-249-3900
3rd: The Shops at 5807, Richmond
Shops5807.com, 804-288-5807
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Franco’s Fine Clothier
2 locations in Richmond
Francos.com, 804-264-2994
Founder Franco Ambrogi has earned a reputation as one of Richmond’s finest tailors, known for his expertise, craftsmanship, and friendly disposition. This men’s clothing store, long a fixture on Richmond’s fashion scene, provides customers with personalized attention as well as a vast array of menswear brands, from sartorial business clothing to modern sportswear, outerwear, shoes, and more.
2nd: Peter Blair Accessories, Richmond
PeterBlair.com, 804-288-8123
3rd: Ledbury, Richmond
Ledbury.com, 804-793-8569
Record Store
1st: Plan 9 Records
Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond
Plan9Music.com, 804-353-9996
In business for more than 40 years, Plan 9 offers an extensive collection of new and used 45s, 78s, LPs, CDs, cassettes, and stereo equipment. As a supporter of the independent and local music community, the shop carries more than 300 titles from area bands. The shop also hosts in-store performances and is a sponsor of the annual Richmond Folk Festival.
2nd: Deep Groove, Richmond
DeepGrooveVinyl.com, 804-278-9112
3rd: Vinyl Conflict, Richmond
VinylConflict.com, 804-644-2555
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Green Top Sporting Goods
10150 Lakeridge Pkwy., Ashland
GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
The pros at Green Top love the outdoors as much as their customers, and they’re known for equipping sporting enthusiasts of all levels with the proper gear to guarantee a memorable season. Green Top offers quality equipment and apparel for hunting, fishing, boating, and more. For die-hard fans, scope out Green Top’s Outdoors Podcast, launched in 2021.
2nd: Walkabout Outfitter, Richmond
WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 804-342-5890
3rd: Dance’s Sporting Goods, Colonial Heights
DancesSportingGoods.com, 804-526-8399
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Levys
5807 Grove Ave., Richmond
Facebook: Levys, 804-673-0177
Levys has been a fixture “On the Avenues” for more than 30 years. This third-generation family boutique, with roots in Charlottesville, brings accessible fashion and upscale brands to Richmond’s dynamic Grove & Libbie neighborhood. With a reputation for superior customer service and a pledge to help customers find just the right look, Levys remains a favorite among its fashion-forward clientele.
2nd: Monkee’s of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg
FredMonkees.com, 540-368-2111
3rd: Nellie George, Richmond
ShopNellieGeorge.com, 804-288-0894