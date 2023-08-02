Central Virginia: Best Services Winners 2023

HEALTH

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Spinal Correction Center

8536 Patterson Ave., Richmond

LoveThatSpine.com, 804-404-9117

In practice for more than 15 years, Dr. Michael C. Mulvaney and the Spinal Correction Center staff offer a variety of services to patients of all ages and needs, including chiropractic consultation, back and neck pain relief, spinal decompression, physical therapy, massage therapy, pregnancy and pediatric care, car accident injury treatment, regenerative medicine, medical imaging, and functional integrative health.

2nd: Guarino Chiropractic Center, Glen Allen

GuarinoChiropractic.com, 804-747-7474

3rd: First Choice Chiropractic, Richmond

RichmondVaChiropractor.com, 804-726-6810

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Family Guidance Centers

Multiple Richmond locations

FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 804-743-0960

Family Guidance Centers opened the doors of its first location in 1980. Today, with seven sites across Virginia, the team is made up of more than 50 licensed and experienced therapists. Services include individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, child/adolescent therapy, and play therapy, designed to help kids develop self-expression. Family Guidance offers both in-person and virtual counseling options.

2nd: VCU Department of Psychiatry, Richmond

Psych.VCU.edu, 804-828-2000

3rd: Richmond Creative Counseling, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

RichmondCreativeCounseling.com, 804-592-6311

Dental Practice

1st: Virginia Family Dentistry

Multiple locations

VaDentist.com

Over the last 45-plus years, Virginia Family Dentistry has served generations of entire families in Central Virginia. Across 15 locations, more than 60 general dentists and specialists work together within the same practice, providing patients of all ages with a superior level of collaborative care. Staff specialists include those in periodontics, endodontists, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry.

2nd: Glen Allen Dentistry, Richmond

GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970

3rd: River Run Dental, Multiple locations

RiverRunDentalSpa.com, 804-262-1060

Eye Doctor

1st: Virginia Eye Institute

Multiple locations

VaEye.com, 804-287-2020

The Virginia Eye Institute (VEI) was founded in 1976 and provides care from ophthalmologists and sub-specialists at eight locations across Central Virginia. In addition to routine eye exams, the VEI team provides services such as cataract surgery, corneal surgery, glaucoma treatment, and LASIK refractive surgery, as well as cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries at the Aesthetic Center in Short Pump.

2nd: Harman Eye Center, Multiple locations

HarmanEye.com, 434-277-4858

3rd: Patterson Eye Clinic, Richmond

PattersonEyeClinic.com, 804-285-7638

Home Health Provider

1st: Visiting Angels

Multiple locations

VisitingAngels.com, Richmond, 804-353-0000

Visiting Angels provides care through a network of providers across Henrico and Hanover counties. Services available in the Richmond area include companion care, private duty care, respite care, long-term care, end of life care, 24-hour home care, and assistance with a variety of afflictions like chronic illness, recovery from procedures, dementia and Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and more.

2nd: Advance Care, Richmond

AdvanceCareHealth.org, 804-897-9056

3rd: Centra Home Health, Locations in Farmville, Lynchburg

CentraHealth.com, 434-200-4111

Hospital

1st: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond

BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has served Central Virginia since 1966. The hospital was the first in Richmond to achieve Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence in 2008. Among many other accolades, the hospital is best known for its birthing center, providing exceptional care for newborns and infants, in addition to comprehensive pediatric services.

2nd: VCU Medical Center, Richmond

VCUHealth.org, 800-762-6161

3rd: UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville

UVAHealth.com, 434-924-3627

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Virginia Women’s Center

Multiple locations

VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 434-946-5168

Virginia Women’s Center is a full-service women’s healthcare practice with four locations in the region. The doctors on staff take a holistic approach to patient care and treat each woman as an individual, helping each person on their unique health journey. Each Center specializes in gynecology, obstetrics, urogynecology, weight and wellness, breast, bone and mental health services, ultrasound, and surgeries and procedures.

2nd: Virginia Physicians for Women, 7 locations in the Richmond area

VPFW.com, 804-897-2100

3rd: River City OB/GYN, Midlothian

RiverCityObGyn.com, 804-362-0808

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7 locations in the Richmond area

OralFacialSurgery.com, 804-673-8061

Over the last 35-plus years, Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery has emerged in its field as a top provider for the greater Richmond community. A dedicated staff of oral surgeons perform full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery—from wisdom tooth removal, root canals, and tooth extractions to sleep apnea treatments, jaw surgery, TMJ disorder treatments, and facial trauma recovery assistance.

2nd: Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery, Multiple locations

CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-354-1600

3rd: VCU Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Richmond

OralMaxillofacialSurgery.VCU.edu, 804-628-6637

Orthodontic Practice

1st: James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico

JamesRiverOrthodontics.com, 804-505-8435

Led by Dr. Larry Scarborough and Dr. Wyatt Loflin, two graduates of the VCU School of Dentistry, James Rivers Orthodontics is the highest and most reviewed orthodontic practice in the Richmond area, offering braces for both children and adults, including Invisalign®. The practice treats conditions like crowded teeth, overbite, and underbite with a variety of orthodontic appliances.

2nd: Virginia Family Dentistry, Multiple locations

VaDentist.com

3rd: Horsey Orthodontics, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-464-8711

Orthopedic Practice

1st: OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com

OrthoVirginia helps patients reclaim their mobility, strength, and well-being by offering comprehensive care at 15 locations for those in need throughout the Farmville, Lynchburg, and Richmond areas. Each orthopedic specialist works with an on-site physical therapy and surgical staff to provide sports medicine care, diagnostic imaging, outpatient joint replacement, weight loss assistance, telemedicine consultations, and more.

2nd: Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, Richmond

BonSecours.com, 804-285-2300

3rd: UVA Orthopedics, Culpeper

UVAHealth.com, 434-924-2663

Pediatric Practice

1st: Pediatric Associates of Richmond

Multiple locations

ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205

Pediatric Associates of Richmond provides regular check-ups, prenatal care, lactation support, and travel consultation and vaccines, as well as telemedicine visits for convenient care from anywhere. Patients have access to all providers and locations for a completely comprehensive healthcare experience. The practice has three Richmond area locations: Bell Creek in Mechanicsville, Short Pump in Glen Allen, and Three Chopt off of Patterson Avenue.

2nd: RVA Pediatrics, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

RVaPediatrics.com, 804-282-9706

3rd: Richmond Pediatrics Associates, Locations in Mechanicsville, Richmond

RichmondPediatrics.com, 804-559-0447

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers

Multiple locations

ShelteringArms.com, 804-764-1000

Sheltering Arms Institute includes a rehabilitation hospital and research facility, supported by seven outpatient therapy clinics throughout Central Virginia. This network offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy for conditions such as amputations, brain injuries, joint replacement, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and strokes. The center also offers specialty fitness and exercise programs.

2nd: OrthoVirginia, Multiple locations

OrthoVirginia.com, 804-330-8165

3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy, Multiple locations

PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878

Primary Care Practice

1st: Commonwealth Primary Care

Locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Richmond

CPCVa.com, 804-354-1600

Commonwealth Primary Care is a physician practice, made up of 41 board-certified primary care physicians and 15 physician assistants and nurse practitioners providing top-notch care to Central Virginia patients at eight locations in the Richmond area. Since 2002, the practice has focused on high quality, patient-centered, whole-person medical care for individuals and families that is readily accessed and employed using the latest healthcare technologies.

2nd: VitalCare Family Practice, Locations in Chesterfield, Henrico

VitalCareFP.com, 804-256-8282

3rd: Midlothian Family Practice, Midlothian

VaPhysicians.com, 804-419-9760

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Pl., Midlothian

LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223

Dr. Joe Niamtu is the face and name of the regionally renowned Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery practice. Niamtu serves clients all over the Commonwealth from his award-winning Midlothian practice and also boasts a significant international clientele. Offering facial lifts, reductions, scar removals, wrinkle treatments, and more, Niamtu passionately serves his patients, with an emphasis on cosmetic surgery education.

2nd: Agnihotri Cosmetic Facial Surgery, Henrico

AgnihotriCosmeticSurgery.com, 804-270-5028

3rd: Commonwealth Facial Plastic Surgery, Midlothian

CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-378-7443

Dermatology Practice

1st: Dermatology Associates of Virginia

Multiple locations

DermVa.com, 804-549-4040

Supported by more than a dozen doctors, the Dermatology Associates team provides treatment for a number of skin conditions, including skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, warts, and eczema. The practice offers medical dermatology and surgical dermatology, including cryosurgery, electrosurgery, excisional surgery, and Mohs surgery, as well as blue light therapy, laser treatment services, and cosmetic services.

2nd: Richmond Dermatology & Laser Specialists, Richmond

RichmondDermLaser.com, 804-282-8510

3rd: Commonwealth Dermatology, Richmond

CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-282-0831

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Mango Salon

Locations in Henrico, Richmond

MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800

With locations at Westhampton, Gayton Crossing, and Greengate, Mango offers clients a large roster of stylists and services. Women’s treatments include haircuts, color services such as highlights and balayage, Cezanne smoothing treatments, extensions, and botanical treatments. The salon also offers haircuts and color services for men. Mango uses Aveda Full Spectrum Permanent Vegan Hair Color.

2nd: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, 3 locations in the Richmond area

ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

3rd: Salon Del Sol, 3 locations in the Richmond area

SDSSalon.com, 804-323-9767

Spa

1st: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa provides guests with the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a tranquil environment. With a recently opened fourth location in Midlothian, Scents of Serenity’s popular services include non-surgical facelifts, CBD massages, infrared sauna sessions, organic bath soaks, moisturizing HydraFacials, and spa parties, perfect for birthdays, and bachelorette parties.

2nd: Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar, Locations in Henrico, Richmond

SugarAndHive.com, 804-491-4111

3rd: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, 3 locations in the Richmond area

ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Poole & Poole Architecture

4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen

2PA.net, 804-225-0215

Poole & Poole was founded in Richmond by husband and wife team Michael R. and Nea May Poole, and has expanded to include outposts in Charleston, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm’s portfolio consists of single-family homes, multi-family housing units, and commercial spaces, and includes Overture at Point Chesapeake senior living community in Virginia Beach and a barn converted into a private residence in Rockville.

2nd: 3North, Richmond

3North.com, 804-232-8900

3rd: Glavé & Holmes Architecture, Richmond

GlaveAndHolmes.com, 804-649-9303

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants

2 locations in Richmond

Stranges.com, 804-360-2800

Founded in the early 1930s, Strange’s is Richmond’s go-to spot for flowers, plants, Christmas trees, and all greenhouse and gardening needs. The West Broad Street location sprawls more than 110,000 square feet of indoor greenhouse and retail space. Both locations offer a garden center and florist, and the West Broad Street is home to Strange’s full-scale plant nursery.

2nd: The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farm Nurseries, Richmond

MeadowsFarms.com, 804-320-1317

3rd: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping, Richmond

CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700

Home Builder

1st: StyleCraft

6225 Lakeside Ave., Richmond

StyleCraftHomes.com, 804-234-4869

The StyleCraft portfolio includes 24 floor plans for single-family homes, townhomes, and 55+ communities in Goochland, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Midlothian, Woodlake, and Chester. The company is committed to its “Live Up” approach, a mission statement that guides not just the building of houses, but the construction of homes that customers will live and grow in.

2nd: Eagle Construction, Henrico

EagleOfVa.com, 804-741-4663

3rd: Biringer Builders, Midlothian

BiringerBuilders.com, 804-897-8343

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Green Front Furniture

316 N. Main St., Farmville

GreenFront.com, 434-392-5943

With its humble beginnings in small-town Farmville, Green Front now has a big footprint and has emerged as an industry leader in everything for the home. It encompasses four tobacco warehouses and six storefronts, selling everything from imported rugs to imported furniture. Spend the day (or weekend) roaming its one million square feet searching for the perfect find.

2nd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store, Multiple locations

LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 804-364-2320

3rd: LaDIFF, Richmond

LaDiff.com, 866-452-3433

Interior Design Firm

1st: 3North

4015 Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond

3North.com, 804-232-8900

This firm is made up of 30 architects, landscape architects, interior designers, and graphic designers, and projects span boutique hotels, schools, art galleries, and private residences. The 3North team recently completed restoration of the Jefferson Pools at the Omni Homestead in Warm Springs, and has been awarded several AIA Virginia Awards for Excellence in Architecture.

2nd: Thrill of the Hunt, Ashland

ThrillOfTheHuntVa.com, 804-368-0184

3rd: Janie Molster Designs, Richmond

JanieMolster.com, 804-282-0938

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Multiple locations

Ferguson.com

Ferguson provides expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing, and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication, and more. The firm sells a variety of kitchen and bath items, plumbing supplies, water heaters, heating and cooling appliances, lighting and fans, and kitchen appliances. Ferguson’s wares are available to builders, as well as commercial and residential property owners.

2nd: Custom Kitchens, Inc., Richmond

CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247

3rd: RVA Custom Kitchen & Bath, Richmond

RVaKitchenAndBath.com, 804-368-3436

Landscape Design

1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

2 locations in the Richmond area

CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700

A nearly 50-year-old Richmond-area staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers a full-service nursery, landscape design/build service, grounds management, an on-site florist, and interior landscaping. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has all the tools to help make it happen, beautifully.

2nd: Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center, Richmond

SneedsNursery.com, 804-320-7798

3rd: James River Nurseries, Ashland

JamesRiverNurseries.com, 804-798-2020

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: James River Air Conditioning Company

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico

JamesRiverAir.com, 804-358-9333

James River Air is a one-stop-shop for HVAC heating and cooling, electrical, plumbing, and appliance repair service calls in the Central Virginia region – from installation, to preventative maintenance, to emergency service. In addition to residential services, James River Air also provides commercial services, including routine maintenance, emergency repairs, system replacement, refrigeration installation, building analysis, and more.

2nd: Woodfin, Richmond

AskWoodfin.com, 804-730-5000

3rd: F.H. Furr, Richmond

FHFurr.com

Real Estate Firm

1st: Long & Foster

Multiple locations

LongAndFoster.com, 804-288-8888

Founded with the core values of integrity, innovation, honesty, and good old-fashioned customer service, Long & Foster provides professional and trusted residential real estate expertise. The firm honors its sales associates and enhances its commitment to excellence with superior training, sophisticated marketing, and state-of-the-art technology, making the real estate process easier for all of its loyal clients.

2nd: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, 3 locations in Richmond

SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100

3rd: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond

JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440

Retirement Community

1st: Westminster Canterbury Richmond

1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond

WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6000

Established in 1971 as a faith-based charitable organization, Westminster Canterbury is home to more than 900 residents living in the residential, assisted living, memory support, and health care neighborhoods of the continuing care retirement community. The 50-acre campus features a theater, dining, and more amenities for residents to maintain an active lifestyle well into their golden years.

2nd: Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville

CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-4281

3rd: Brandermill Woods, Midlothian

BrandermillWoods.com, 804-409-4962

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Keiter

4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen

KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000

With a large team of 20 partners, Keiter is able to provide assurance services such as audits, reviews, and due diligence; consulting and advisory services such as business growth, risk advisory, succession planning, and transaction advisory; tax services for individuals, families, partnerships, executives, businesses, and estate planning; valuation, litigation, and forensic services; and technology consulting including cybersecurity, data science, and IT audits.

2nd: Adams, Jenkins & Cheatham, Midlothian

AJCCPAs.com, 804-323-1313

3rd: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone PC, North Chesterfield

HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560

Auction Company

1st: Cannon’s Online Auctions

9125 W. Broad St., Richmond

CannonsAuctions.com, 804-325-8598

Cannon’s Auctions specializes in estate sales, online estate auctions, personal property sales, and liquidations, and accepts all manner of items for auction—from books to furniture, jewelry, and antiques. All items are marketed through specialty online platforms and social media in order to obtain the highest possible prices. Offering a competitive commission structure, Cannon’s works closely with sellers to tailor the experience to any specific requirements.

2nd: Dixon’s Online Estate Auctions, Richmond

DixonsAuction.com, 804-598-5099

3rd: Grindstaff’s Auction Marketing Group, Mechanicsville

GrindstaffAuctions.com, 804-301-2488

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Virginia Credit Union

Multiple locations

VaCU.org, 804-323-6800

Originally called the State Employees’ Credit Union, Virginia Credit Union was founded in 1928 and now serves Virginians statewide. The company is “in the business of confidence,” meaning that it strives to give each client the tools, education, and resources to make smart decisions with their hard-earned money, giving peace of mind that their futures are financially secure.

2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations

AtlanticUnionBank.com, 804-990-4828

3rd: Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union, Petersburg

PeoplesAdvFCU.org, 804-748-3081

Car Dealer

1st: CarMax

Multiple locations

CarMax.com, 800-519-1511

Since opening its first store in Richmond in 1993, CarMax now has over 220 locations nationwide. As the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, CarMax provides customers with a personalized, on-demand, and accessible experience, including the signature 30-day money-back guarantee and 24-hour test drives, that allows everyone to shop on their own terms, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient.

2nd: Haley Toyota of Richmond, Midlothian

HayleyToyota.com, 804-729-3097

3rd: McGeorge Toyota, Henrico

McGeorgeToyota.com, 804-655-0361

Car Wash

1st: Car Pool

Multiple locations

CarPoolCarWashes.com, 804-726-5405

Car Pool has served the Richmond area for nearly 50 years and now has five full-service hand wash locations, as well as a professional detailing shop, located at 2900 Chamberlayne Avenue, the site of the first Car Pool that opened in 1977. This local chain’s philosophy centers around courtesy, speed, quality, value, and an unyielding commitment to customer satisfaction.

2nd: Flagstop Car Wash, Multiple locations

FlagstopCarWash.com, 804-782-9274

3rd: Hogwash, 2 locations in Richmond

HogWashRVA.com, 804-718-0444

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Davenport & Company

Multiple locations

InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000

With Central Virginia locations in Richmond, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and Farmville, all clients are supported by a large and top-notch team. The firm provides wealth management services such as brokerage services and equity research, as well as corporate finance services and public finance services. Asset management strategies include mutual funds, separate accounts, fixed income, and asset allocation.

2nd: Virginia Asset Management, Multiple locations

VAMLLC.com, 804-330-0711

3rd: Hermitage Wealth Management, Inc., Richmond

HermitageWealth.com, 804-270-7877

Funeral Home

1st: Bliley’s

4 locations in Richmond

Blileys.com, 804-355-3800

Bliley’s has served the Richmond community since 1874. With a staff that are experts in family support, event planning, grief resources, and funeral customs and rituals, you can rest easy knowing your loved one is never without care. Bliley’s features the only cremation center in RVA that allows families to hold a service and/or stay throughout the process.

2nd: Bennett Funeral Homes, 4 locations in the Richmond area

BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-359-4481

3rd: Woody Funeral Homes, Locations in Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond

DignityMemorial.com, 804-288-3013

Law Firm

1st: Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Multiple locations

AllenAndAllen.com, 866-895-5713

Founded in 1910 in Lunenburg County, what was once The Allen Law Firm is now known statewide as Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, a personal injury practice with more than a century of experience. Generations of the Allen family have worked to establish the firm as an authority in providing quality legal assistance to injured persons and as an altruistic cornerstone for the communities they serve.

2nd: Shaheen Law Firm, Multiple locations

ShaheenLaw.com, 804-285-6406

3rd: McGuireWoods, Richmond

McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000