Central Virginia: Best Services Winners 2023

HEALTH
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Spinal Correction Center
8536 Patterson Ave., Richmond
LoveThatSpine.com, 804-404-9117
In practice for more than 15 years, Dr. Michael C. Mulvaney and the Spinal Correction Center staff offer a variety of services to patients of all ages and needs, including chiropractic consultation, back and neck pain relief, spinal decompression, physical therapy, massage therapy, pregnancy and pediatric care, car accident injury treatment, regenerative medicine, medical imaging, and functional integrative health.
2nd: Guarino Chiropractic Center, Glen Allen
GuarinoChiropractic.com, 804-747-7474
3rd: First Choice Chiropractic, Richmond
RichmondVaChiropractor.com, 804-726-6810
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Family Guidance Centers
Multiple Richmond locations
FamilyGuidanceCenters.com, 804-743-0960
Family Guidance Centers opened the doors of its first location in 1980. Today, with seven sites across Virginia, the team is made up of more than 50 licensed and experienced therapists. Services include individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, child/adolescent therapy, and play therapy, designed to help kids develop self-expression. Family Guidance offers both in-person and virtual counseling options.
2nd: VCU Department of Psychiatry, Richmond
Psych.VCU.edu, 804-828-2000
3rd: Richmond Creative Counseling, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
RichmondCreativeCounseling.com, 804-592-6311
Dental Practice
1st: Virginia Family Dentistry
Multiple locations
Over the last 45-plus years, Virginia Family Dentistry has served generations of entire families in Central Virginia. Across 15 locations, more than 60 general dentists and specialists work together within the same practice, providing patients of all ages with a superior level of collaborative care. Staff specialists include those in periodontics, endodontists, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry.
2nd: Glen Allen Dentistry, Richmond
GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970
3rd: River Run Dental, Multiple locations
RiverRunDentalSpa.com, 804-262-1060
Eye Doctor
1st: Virginia Eye Institute
Multiple locations
VaEye.com, 804-287-2020
The Virginia Eye Institute (VEI) was founded in 1976 and provides care from ophthalmologists and sub-specialists at eight locations across Central Virginia. In addition to routine eye exams, the VEI team provides services such as cataract surgery, corneal surgery, glaucoma treatment, and LASIK refractive surgery, as well as cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries at the Aesthetic Center in Short Pump.
2nd: Harman Eye Center, Multiple locations
HarmanEye.com, 434-277-4858
3rd: Patterson Eye Clinic, Richmond
PattersonEyeClinic.com, 804-285-7638
Home Health Provider
1st: Visiting Angels
Multiple locations
VisitingAngels.com, Richmond, 804-353-0000
Visiting Angels provides care through a network of providers across Henrico and Hanover counties. Services available in the Richmond area include companion care, private duty care, respite care, long-term care, end of life care, 24-hour home care, and assistance with a variety of afflictions like chronic illness, recovery from procedures, dementia and Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and more.
2nd: Advance Care, Richmond
AdvanceCareHealth.org, 804-897-9056
3rd: Centra Home Health, Locations in Farmville, Lynchburg
CentraHealth.com, 434-200-4111
Hospital
1st: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond
BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital has served Central Virginia since 1966. The hospital was the first in Richmond to achieve Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence in 2008. Among many other accolades, the hospital is best known for its birthing center, providing exceptional care for newborns and infants, in addition to comprehensive pediatric services.
2nd: VCU Medical Center, Richmond
VCUHealth.org, 800-762-6161
3rd: UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville
UVAHealth.com, 434-924-3627
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Virginia Women’s Center
Multiple locations
VirginiaWomensCenter.com, 434-946-5168
Virginia Women’s Center is a full-service women’s healthcare practice with four locations in the region. The doctors on staff take a holistic approach to patient care and treat each woman as an individual, helping each person on their unique health journey. Each Center specializes in gynecology, obstetrics, urogynecology, weight and wellness, breast, bone and mental health services, ultrasound, and surgeries and procedures.
2nd: Virginia Physicians for Women, 7 locations in the Richmond area
VPFW.com, 804-897-2100
3rd: River City OB/GYN, Midlothian
RiverCityObGyn.com, 804-362-0808
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7 locations in the Richmond area
OralFacialSurgery.com, 804-673-8061
Over the last 35-plus years, Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery has emerged in its field as a top provider for the greater Richmond community. A dedicated staff of oral surgeons perform full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery—from wisdom tooth removal, root canals, and tooth extractions to sleep apnea treatments, jaw surgery, TMJ disorder treatments, and facial trauma recovery assistance.
2nd: Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery, Multiple locations
CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-354-1600
3rd: VCU Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Richmond
OralMaxillofacialSurgery.VCU.edu, 804-628-6637
Orthodontic Practice
1st: James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico
JamesRiverOrthodontics.com, 804-505-8435
Led by Dr. Larry Scarborough and Dr. Wyatt Loflin, two graduates of the VCU School of Dentistry, James Rivers Orthodontics is the highest and most reviewed orthodontic practice in the Richmond area, offering braces for both children and adults, including Invisalign®. The practice treats conditions like crowded teeth, overbite, and underbite with a variety of orthodontic appliances.
2nd: Virginia Family Dentistry, Multiple locations
3rd: Horsey Orthodontics, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-464-8711
Orthopedic Practice
1st: OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia helps patients reclaim their mobility, strength, and well-being by offering comprehensive care at 15 locations for those in need throughout the Farmville, Lynchburg, and Richmond areas. Each orthopedic specialist works with an on-site physical therapy and surgical staff to provide sports medicine care, diagnostic imaging, outpatient joint replacement, weight loss assistance, telemedicine consultations, and more.
2nd: Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, Richmond
BonSecours.com, 804-285-2300
3rd: UVA Orthopedics, Culpeper
UVAHealth.com, 434-924-2663
Pediatric Practice
1st: Pediatric Associates of Richmond
Multiple locations
ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205
Pediatric Associates of Richmond provides regular check-ups, prenatal care, lactation support, and travel consultation and vaccines, as well as telemedicine visits for convenient care from anywhere. Patients have access to all providers and locations for a completely comprehensive healthcare experience. The practice has three Richmond area locations: Bell Creek in Mechanicsville, Short Pump in Glen Allen, and Three Chopt off of Patterson Avenue.
2nd: RVA Pediatrics, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
RVaPediatrics.com, 804-282-9706
3rd: Richmond Pediatrics Associates, Locations in Mechanicsville, Richmond
RichmondPediatrics.com, 804-559-0447
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers
Multiple locations
ShelteringArms.com, 804-764-1000
Sheltering Arms Institute includes a rehabilitation hospital and research facility, supported by seven outpatient therapy clinics throughout Central Virginia. This network offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy for conditions such as amputations, brain injuries, joint replacement, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and strokes. The center also offers specialty fitness and exercise programs.
2nd: OrthoVirginia, Multiple locations
OrthoVirginia.com, 804-330-8165
3rd: Pivot Physical Therapy, Multiple locations
PivotPhysicalTherapy.com, 844-748-6878
Primary Care Practice
1st: Commonwealth Primary Care
Locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Richmond
CPCVa.com, 804-354-1600
Commonwealth Primary Care is a physician practice, made up of 41 board-certified primary care physicians and 15 physician assistants and nurse practitioners providing top-notch care to Central Virginia patients at eight locations in the Richmond area. Since 2002, the practice has focused on high quality, patient-centered, whole-person medical care for individuals and families that is readily accessed and employed using the latest healthcare technologies.
2nd: VitalCare Family Practice, Locations in Chesterfield, Henrico
VitalCareFP.com, 804-256-8282
3rd: Midlothian Family Practice, Midlothian
VaPhysicians.com, 804-419-9760
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Pl., Midlothian
LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223
Dr. Joe Niamtu is the face and name of the regionally renowned Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery practice. Niamtu serves clients all over the Commonwealth from his award-winning Midlothian practice and also boasts a significant international clientele. Offering facial lifts, reductions, scar removals, wrinkle treatments, and more, Niamtu passionately serves his patients, with an emphasis on cosmetic surgery education.
2nd: Agnihotri Cosmetic Facial Surgery, Henrico
AgnihotriCosmeticSurgery.com, 804-270-5028
3rd: Commonwealth Facial Plastic Surgery, Midlothian
CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-378-7443
Dermatology Practice
1st: Dermatology Associates of Virginia
Multiple locations
DermVa.com, 804-549-4040
Supported by more than a dozen doctors, the Dermatology Associates team provides treatment for a number of skin conditions, including skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, warts, and eczema. The practice offers medical dermatology and surgical dermatology, including cryosurgery, electrosurgery, excisional surgery, and Mohs surgery, as well as blue light therapy, laser treatment services, and cosmetic services.
2nd: Richmond Dermatology & Laser Specialists, Richmond
RichmondDermLaser.com, 804-282-8510
3rd: Commonwealth Dermatology, Richmond
CommonwealthOFS.com, 804-282-0831
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Mango Salon
Locations in Henrico, Richmond
MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800
With locations at Westhampton, Gayton Crossing, and Greengate, Mango offers clients a large roster of stylists and services. Women’s treatments include haircuts, color services such as highlights and balayage, Cezanne smoothing treatments, extensions, and botanical treatments. The salon also offers haircuts and color services for men. Mango uses Aveda Full Spectrum Permanent Vegan Hair Color.
2nd: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, 3 locations in the Richmond area
ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051
3rd: Salon Del Sol, 3 locations in the Richmond area
SDSSalon.com, 804-323-9767
Spa
1st: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa
Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498
Scents of Serenity Organic Spa provides guests with the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a tranquil environment. With a recently opened fourth location in Midlothian, Scents of Serenity’s popular services include non-surgical facelifts, CBD massages, infrared sauna sessions, organic bath soaks, moisturizing HydraFacials, and spa parties, perfect for birthdays, and bachelorette parties.
2nd: Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar, Locations in Henrico, Richmond
SugarAndHive.com, 804-491-4111
3rd: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, 3 locations in the Richmond area
ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Poole & Poole Architecture
4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen
2PA.net, 804-225-0215
Poole & Poole was founded in Richmond by husband and wife team Michael R. and Nea May Poole, and has expanded to include outposts in Charleston, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm’s portfolio consists of single-family homes, multi-family housing units, and commercial spaces, and includes Overture at Point Chesapeake senior living community in Virginia Beach and a barn converted into a private residence in Rockville.
2nd: 3North, Richmond
3North.com, 804-232-8900
3rd: Glavé & Holmes Architecture, Richmond
GlaveAndHolmes.com, 804-649-9303
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Strange’s Wholesale Greenhouse & Plants
2 locations in Richmond
Stranges.com, 804-360-2800
Founded in the early 1930s, Strange’s is Richmond’s go-to spot for flowers, plants, Christmas trees, and all greenhouse and gardening needs. The West Broad Street location sprawls more than 110,000 square feet of indoor greenhouse and retail space. Both locations offer a garden center and florist, and the West Broad Street is home to Strange’s full-scale plant nursery.
2nd: The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farm Nurseries, Richmond
MeadowsFarms.com, 804-320-1317
3rd: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping, Richmond
CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700
Home Builder
1st: StyleCraft
6225 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
StyleCraftHomes.com, 804-234-4869
The StyleCraft portfolio includes 24 floor plans for single-family homes, townhomes, and 55+ communities in Goochland, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Midlothian, Woodlake, and Chester. The company is committed to its “Live Up” approach, a mission statement that guides not just the building of houses, but the construction of homes that customers will live and grow in.
2nd: Eagle Construction, Henrico
EagleOfVa.com, 804-741-4663
3rd: Biringer Builders, Midlothian
BiringerBuilders.com, 804-897-8343
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Green Front Furniture
316 N. Main St., Farmville
GreenFront.com, 434-392-5943
With its humble beginnings in small-town Farmville, Green Front now has a big footprint and has emerged as an industry leader in everything for the home. It encompasses four tobacco warehouses and six storefronts, selling everything from imported rugs to imported furniture. Spend the day (or weekend) roaming its one million square feet searching for the perfect find.
2nd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store, Multiple locations
LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 804-364-2320
3rd: LaDIFF, Richmond
LaDiff.com, 866-452-3433
Interior Design Firm
1st: 3North
4015 Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond
3North.com, 804-232-8900
This firm is made up of 30 architects, landscape architects, interior designers, and graphic designers, and projects span boutique hotels, schools, art galleries, and private residences. The 3North team recently completed restoration of the Jefferson Pools at the Omni Homestead in Warm Springs, and has been awarded several AIA Virginia Awards for Excellence in Architecture.
2nd: Thrill of the Hunt, Ashland
ThrillOfTheHuntVa.com, 804-368-0184
3rd: Janie Molster Designs, Richmond
JanieMolster.com, 804-282-0938
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
Multiple locations
Ferguson provides expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing, and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication, and more. The firm sells a variety of kitchen and bath items, plumbing supplies, water heaters, heating and cooling appliances, lighting and fans, and kitchen appliances. Ferguson’s wares are available to builders, as well as commercial and residential property owners.
2nd: Custom Kitchens, Inc., Richmond
CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247
3rd: RVA Custom Kitchen & Bath, Richmond
RVaKitchenAndBath.com, 804-368-3436
Landscape Design
1st: Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
2 locations in the Richmond area
CrossCreekNursery.com, 804-378-0700
A nearly 50-year-old Richmond-area staple, Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business that offers a full-service nursery, landscape design/build service, grounds management, an on-site florist, and interior landscaping. Whether you want to spruce up your landscape or completely redesign it, Cross Creek has all the tools to help make it happen, beautifully.
2nd: Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center, Richmond
SneedsNursery.com, 804-320-7798
3rd: James River Nurseries, Ashland
JamesRiverNurseries.com, 804-798-2020
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: James River Air Conditioning Company
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico
JamesRiverAir.com, 804-358-9333
James River Air is a one-stop-shop for HVAC heating and cooling, electrical, plumbing, and appliance repair service calls in the Central Virginia region – from installation, to preventative maintenance, to emergency service. In addition to residential services, James River Air also provides commercial services, including routine maintenance, emergency repairs, system replacement, refrigeration installation, building analysis, and more.
2nd: Woodfin, Richmond
AskWoodfin.com, 804-730-5000
3rd: F.H. Furr, Richmond
Real Estate Firm
1st: Long & Foster
Multiple locations
LongAndFoster.com, 804-288-8888
Founded with the core values of integrity, innovation, honesty, and good old-fashioned customer service, Long & Foster provides professional and trusted residential real estate expertise. The firm honors its sales associates and enhances its commitment to excellence with superior training, sophisticated marketing, and state-of-the-art technology, making the real estate process easier for all of its loyal clients.
2nd: Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, 3 locations in Richmond
SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100
3rd: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond
JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440
Retirement Community
1st: Westminster Canterbury Richmond
1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond
WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6000
Established in 1971 as a faith-based charitable organization, Westminster Canterbury is home to more than 900 residents living in the residential, assisted living, memory support, and health care neighborhoods of the continuing care retirement community. The 50-acre campus features a theater, dining, and more amenities for residents to maintain an active lifestyle well into their golden years.
2nd: Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville
CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-4281
3rd: Brandermill Woods, Midlothian
BrandermillWoods.com, 804-409-4962
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Keiter
4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen
KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000
With a large team of 20 partners, Keiter is able to provide assurance services such as audits, reviews, and due diligence; consulting and advisory services such as business growth, risk advisory, succession planning, and transaction advisory; tax services for individuals, families, partnerships, executives, businesses, and estate planning; valuation, litigation, and forensic services; and technology consulting including cybersecurity, data science, and IT audits.
2nd: Adams, Jenkins & Cheatham, Midlothian
AJCCPAs.com, 804-323-1313
3rd: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone PC, North Chesterfield
HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560
Auction Company
1st: Cannon’s Online Auctions
9125 W. Broad St., Richmond
CannonsAuctions.com, 804-325-8598
Cannon’s Auctions specializes in estate sales, online estate auctions, personal property sales, and liquidations, and accepts all manner of items for auction—from books to furniture, jewelry, and antiques. All items are marketed through specialty online platforms and social media in order to obtain the highest possible prices. Offering a competitive commission structure, Cannon’s works closely with sellers to tailor the experience to any specific requirements.
2nd: Dixon’s Online Estate Auctions, Richmond
DixonsAuction.com, 804-598-5099
3rd: Grindstaff’s Auction Marketing Group, Mechanicsville
GrindstaffAuctions.com, 804-301-2488
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Virginia Credit Union
Multiple locations
VaCU.org, 804-323-6800
Originally called the State Employees’ Credit Union, Virginia Credit Union was founded in 1928 and now serves Virginians statewide. The company is “in the business of confidence,” meaning that it strives to give each client the tools, education, and resources to make smart decisions with their hard-earned money, giving peace of mind that their futures are financially secure.
2nd: Atlantic Union Bank, Multiple locations
AtlanticUnionBank.com, 804-990-4828
3rd: Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union, Petersburg
PeoplesAdvFCU.org, 804-748-3081
Car Dealer
1st: CarMax
Multiple locations
CarMax.com, 800-519-1511
Since opening its first store in Richmond in 1993, CarMax now has over 220 locations nationwide. As the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, CarMax provides customers with a personalized, on-demand, and accessible experience, including the signature 30-day money-back guarantee and 24-hour test drives, that allows everyone to shop on their own terms, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient.
2nd: Haley Toyota of Richmond, Midlothian
HayleyToyota.com, 804-729-3097
3rd: McGeorge Toyota, Henrico
McGeorgeToyota.com, 804-655-0361
Car Wash
1st: Car Pool
Multiple locations
CarPoolCarWashes.com, 804-726-5405
Car Pool has served the Richmond area for nearly 50 years and now has five full-service hand wash locations, as well as a professional detailing shop, located at 2900 Chamberlayne Avenue, the site of the first Car Pool that opened in 1977. This local chain’s philosophy centers around courtesy, speed, quality, value, and an unyielding commitment to customer satisfaction.
2nd: Flagstop Car Wash, Multiple locations
FlagstopCarWash.com, 804-782-9274
3rd: Hogwash, 2 locations in Richmond
HogWashRVA.com, 804-718-0444
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Davenport & Company
Multiple locations
InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000
With Central Virginia locations in Richmond, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and Farmville, all clients are supported by a large and top-notch team. The firm provides wealth management services such as brokerage services and equity research, as well as corporate finance services and public finance services. Asset management strategies include mutual funds, separate accounts, fixed income, and asset allocation.
2nd: Virginia Asset Management, Multiple locations
VAMLLC.com, 804-330-0711
3rd: Hermitage Wealth Management, Inc., Richmond
HermitageWealth.com, 804-270-7877
Funeral Home
1st: Bliley’s
4 locations in Richmond
Blileys.com, 804-355-3800
Bliley’s has served the Richmond community since 1874. With a staff that are experts in family support, event planning, grief resources, and funeral customs and rituals, you can rest easy knowing your loved one is never without care. Bliley’s features the only cremation center in RVA that allows families to hold a service and/or stay throughout the process.
2nd: Bennett Funeral Homes, 4 locations in the Richmond area
BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-359-4481
3rd: Woody Funeral Homes, Locations in Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Richmond
DignityMemorial.com, 804-288-3013
Law Firm
1st: Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen
Multiple locations
AllenAndAllen.com, 866-895-5713
Founded in 1910 in Lunenburg County, what was once The Allen Law Firm is now known statewide as Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, a personal injury practice with more than a century of experience. Generations of the Allen family have worked to establish the firm as an authority in providing quality legal assistance to injured persons and as an altruistic cornerstone for the communities they serve.
2nd: Shaheen Law Firm, Multiple locations
ShaheenLaw.com, 804-285-6406
3rd: McGuireWoods, Richmond
McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000