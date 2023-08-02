Central Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS
Annual Charity Event
1st: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k Presented by Kroger
Sports Backers, 100 Ave. of Champions, Richmond
SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495
The 14th-largest race in the country, Richmond’s own Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K was first held in April 2000 and has since become one of the city’s most-loved traditions. With lots of live bands, costumes, porch parties, crowds on every block, and even a race for kids, this annual event is always one to look forward to.
2nd: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, Richmond
RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300
3rd: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond
CHFRichmond.org, 804-228-5826
Art Event
1st: Arts in the Park
1301 Blanton Ave., Richmond
RichmondArtsInThePark.com, 804-358-2711
Now in its 52nd year, Arts in the Park is one of Richmond’s largest and most popular outdoor events. Originally held inside the Carillon War Memorial, it’s grown to include more than 350 exhibitors from around the country, sprawled across the entirety of Byrd Park. This year’s event is planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7.
2nd: RVA First Fridays, Richmond
3rd: First Fridays, Fredericksburg
FxbgFirstFriday.com, 540-202-6655
Art Gallery
1st: Crossroads Art Center
2016 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond
CrossroadsArtCenter.com, 804-278-8950
Crossroads exhibits the works of more than 225 visual artists from the local Richmond area and greater Mid-Atlantic region. The art center provides represented artists the opportunity to promote and sell their works through both in-person and online exhibitions. In addition, Crossroads offers educational workshops such as mixed media painting or acrylic and color classes.
2nd: Quirk Gallery, Richmond
QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036
3rd: LibertyTown Arts Workshop, Fredericksburg
LibertyTownArts.com, 540-371-7255
Entertainment for Adults
1st: Topgolf
2308 Westwood Ave., Richmond
Topgolf.com, 804-977-6371
Practice your swing while sipping on a colorful cocktail or cold beer and snacking on pub food. Players can choose from range-style hitting or various games. Bays feature high-top tables and lounge seating, as well as heaters for chillier days. The Richmond location also offers a 14-hole minigolf course and a rooftop terrace with fire pits.
2nd: River City Roll, Richmond
RiverCityRoll.com, 804-339-2580
3rd: Drive Shack, Richmond
DriveShack.com, 804-729-3778
Festival
1st: Richmond Folk Festival
200 S. Third St., Richmond
RichmondFolkFestival.org, 804-788-6466
A three-day event held on Browns Island every October, the Richmond Folk Festival tells the rich story of American cultural diversity through music, dance, traditional crafts, and cuisine. Celebrating 19 years this fall (Oct. 13-15), the festival features six performance stages, showcasing music and dance from more than 30 artists from all over the world.
2nd: Richmond Greek Festival, Richmond
GreekFestival.com, 804-358-5996
3rd: Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival, Amherst
RebecWinery.com, 434-946-5168
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
The concepts for each letter in the LOVE sign at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden were developed by Garden staff from all departments to highlight seasonal beauty, celebrate the ecosystem, honor Garden volunteers, encourage recycling, and welcome guests. The sign is incorporated into the garden’s popular, yearly holiday lights show extravaganza, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.
2nd: LOVEwork at Culpeper Depot, Culpeper
VisitCulpeperVa.com, 540-727-0611
3rd: LOVEwork in Farmville, Farmville
FarmvilleVa.com, 4343-92-8465
Movie Theater
1st: The Byrd Theatre
2908 W. Cary St., Richmond
ByrdTheatre.org, 804-358-3056
Built in the 1920s, and still an architectural treasure, the 1,200-seat Byrd Theatre screens both contemporary and classic films. The theater features many series and festivals such as Studio Ghibli Fest, the Science on Screen series, the Family Classics series, and the Environmental Film Festival. Come early before Saturday showings to hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ playing.
2nd: Movieland at Boulevard Square, Richmond
BTMCinemas.com, 804-354-6008
3rd: Goochland Drive-In, Hadensville
Museum
1st: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond
VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405
The VMFA is the only art museum in the U.S. open 365 days a year with free general admission. It offers a wide array of special exhibitions and access to a global collection of art. Permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 works spanning more than 6,000 years. A new wing, adding 170,000 square feet of museum space, is in progress.
2nd: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond
SMV.org, 804-864-1400
3rd: Children’s Museum of Richmond, Richmond
ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000
Music Venue
1st: The National
708 E. Broad St., Richmond
TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900
Richmond’s downtown, indoor venue hosts up to 1,500 guests per show. Featured artists come from a variety of genres. Upcoming acts this summer include Chase Rice and Rival Sons in May, All Time Low and Declan McKenna in June, Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Flatland Cavalry in July, and Mary Chapin Carpenter and Jason Isbell in August.
2nd: Altria Theater, Richmond
AltriaTheater.com, 804-592-3384
3rd: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville
JohnPaulJonesArena.com, 434-243-4960
Performing Arts Company
1st: Richmond Ballet
407 E. Canal St., Richmond
RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906
The Richmond Ballet’s 2022-23 season is the first to be co-planned by artistic director Stoner Winslett and associate artistic director Ma Cong. Known as the State Ballet of Virginia, the company boasts an expansive repertory of 19th- and 20th-century masterpieces, and more than 90 new ballets by contemporary choreographers. Its scope also includes the acclaimed School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion community programming.
2nd: Richmond Symphony, Richmond
RichmondSymphony.com, 804-788-1212
3rd: Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond
Va-Rep.org, 804-282-2620
Performing Arts Theater
1st: Altria Theater
6 N. Laurel St., Richmond
AltriaTheater.com, 804-592-3384
The Altria Theater opened in 1927 as the “Mosque,” named for its Moorish Revival style architecture and detailing, and has since hosted thousands of entertainers and performances. Today, you can see a variety of events at the theater, including comedy shows, concerts, children’s theater, and Broadway tours like The Lion King and Fiddler on the Roof.
2nd: Carpenter Theatre, Richmond
DominionEnergyCenter.com, 804-592-3330
3rd: Academy of Fine Arts, Lynchburg
AcademyCenter.org, 434-846-8499
Special Event Venue
1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s 82 acres are open daily for perusing and learning, with a mission to build community and connect people through flora and fauna. The garden includes more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory—the only one of its kind in the mid-Atlantic—a children’s garden, and Kroger Community Kitchen Garden growing fresh produce for Richmond area food banks.
2nd: Altria Theater, Richmond
AltriaTheater.com, 804-592-3384
3rd: Browns Island, Richmond
BrownsIsland.com, 804-788-6466
PETS
Dog Groomer
1st: Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs
3501 W. Cary St., Richmond
DogmaGrooming.com, 804-358-9267
The team at Dogma, with more than 100 years of combined experience, takes pride in their groomers being calm and gentle, skilled and knowledgeable, creative, and holding high standards. Dogma offers both dog and cat grooming, with services including fur trimming, bathing, specialty shampooing, blow drying, teeth brushing, nail clipping, and more from its Carytown storefront.
2nd: Holiday Barn Pet Resort, Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200
3rd: The Barking Lot, Richmond
TheBarkingLot.info, 804-358-4038
Dog Training Company
1st: Level Up Dog Sports
8438 Old Richfood Rd., Mechanicsville
LevelUpDogSports.com, 804-723-0602
Level Up offers both group classes and private options in a variety of focus disciplines, for dogs of all skill levels. Training areas include agility, manners, dog sport foundation, scent work, rally obedience, precision heeling, and competition obedience proofing. The 18,000-square-foot main building and 10,000-square-foot annex provide ample space and amenities for dogs and humans alike.
2nd: All Dog Adventures, Richmond
AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737
3rd: Holiday Barn Pet Resort, Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts
Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200
During Holiday Barn’s early years, original owners Emerson and Kathy Hughes’ goal was to provide a safe, healthy, and fun vacation for Richmond area pets. Now under the direction of their son Michael, Holiday Barn has seen great success and expansion, with added amenities like an in-ground swimming pool, a doggie daycare pavilion and play yards, luxury suites, and cat condominiums.
2nd: All Dog Adventures, Richmond
AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737
3rd: Hanover Your Pet, Mechanicsville
HanoverYourPets.com, 804-730-4616
Veterinary Hospital
1st: River City Veterinary Hospital
5305 W. Broad St., Richmond
RiverCityVetHospital.com, 804-339-2580
In addition to the usual dogs and cat clients, River City Veterinary Hospital also serves small mammals like rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs, even chickens. The veterinary hospital is led by husband and wife team Anthony and Heather O’Sullivan, with five additional veterinarians on staff, and has been serving the Richmond area for nine years.
2nd: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond
LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629
3rd: Mechanicsville Animal Hospital, Mechanicsville
MechanicsvilleAnimalHospital.com, 804-559-9800
KIDS
Family Entertainment
1st: Maymont
1700 Hampton St., Richmond
Maymont.org, 804-525-9000
Upcoming events at Maymont this summer include Toddler Time: Historic Gardens on Mondays in May, as well as summer camps like Living Alphabet for ages 4-5, Maymont Explorers for second and third graders, and Junior Animal Keeper Camp for fourth and fifth graders in June through August. Families can also visit the mansion, gardens, and nature center.
2nd: Flying Squirrels Baseball, Richmond
MiLB.comRichmond, 804-359-3866
3rd: Kings Dominion, Doswell
KingsDominion.com, 804-876-5000
K-12 Independent School
1st: The New Community School
4211 Hermitage Rd., Richmond
TNCS.org, 804-266-2494
The New Community School is focused on students in fifth through twelfth grade with dyslexia and other learning disabilities. Core classes–English, math, history, and science–average six to eight students per class. Elective classes include fine arts, visual arts, drama, woodworking, photography, and more. The school also offers a variety of athletics and clubs for well-rounded students.
2nd: Collegiate School, Richmond
Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077
3rd: St. Catherine’s School, Richmond
St.Catherines.org, 804-288-2804
Preschool
1st: Westhampton Day School
6100 Patterson Ave., Richmond
WesthamptonDaySchool.org, 804-282-7459
Westhampton Day School serves 180 full-day students in the two-year-old program, three-year-old program, prekindergarten, and kindergarten. Students experiment and grow in a Christian environment that focuses on stimulating and hands-on experiences for young learners. Two-year-olds begin with numbers, letters, shapes, colors, and vocabulary; three-year-olds learn through thematic units, problem-solving, and both independent and group exploration activities.
2nd: River Road Church Preschool, Richmond
RRCB.org, 804-282-4368
3rd: Weinstein JCC, Richmond
WeinsteinJCC.org, 804-285-6500
Summer Camp
1st: Camp Hanover
3163 Parsleys Mill Rd., Mechanicsville
CampHanover.org, 804-779-2811
Sixty-plus years and tens of thousands of campers later, Camp Hanover continues its mission of education, outreach, and faith formation. The Christian camp offers both day and overnight programs for elementary, middle, and high school youth, utilizing a decentralized, small-group program model to cultivate strong relationships and focus on each child for unforgettable experiences and lasting memories.
2nd: YMCA Camp Thunderbird, Chesterfield
YMCARichmond.org, 804-748-6714
3rd: SOAR365 Summer Camp, Richmond
Soar365.org, 804-665-1239
TRAVEL
Bed & Breakfast
1st: The Inn at Little Washington
309 Middle St., Washington
TheInnAtLittleWashington.com, 540-675-3800
Guests of the Inn at Little Washington are welcome to daily house breakfast in the dining room during their stay in one of the inn’s 23 sumptuously decorated rooms or suites. All guests are also guaranteed a dinner reservation at chef Patrick O’Connell’s 3 Star Michelin restaurant—the only Michelin-rated location in Virginia—each evening of their getaway.
2nd: The Farmhouse at Veritas, Afton
VeritasFarmhouse.com, 540-456-8100
3rd: The Henry Clay Inn, Ashland
HenryClayInn.com, 804-798-3100
Historic Site
1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville
Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
Designed by Thomas Jefferson and built using enslaved labor, Monticello is a National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded in 1923, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is a nonprofit that has maintained the estate for a century. Monticello is committed to sharing an honest, inclusive history of everyone who lived and labored on the mountaintop.
2nd: Maymont, Richmond
Maymont.org, 804-525-9000
3rd: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond
HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501
Hotel
1st: The Jefferson Hotel
101 W. Franklin St., Richmond
JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000
The Jefferson is a true historic landmark, hosting its guests in style for over 125 years. With elegant décor, ornate architecture, and fine dining, it is no surprise that this hotel is known as one of the best in the country. The Jefferson’s staff is committed to world-class hospitality as part of an unforgettable experience.
2nd: Quirk Hotel, Richmond
QuirkHotels.com, 804-340-6036
3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg
CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500
Resort
1st: Wintergreen Resort
39 Mountain Inn Loop, Nellysford
WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200
Spanning 11,000 acres on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Wintergreen is a four-season recreation destination. Known for exhilarating skiing and championship golf, the resort also boasts guest rooms and suites, condos, rental homes, four restaurants, snowboarding and snow tubing, racquet sports, hiking, swimming, fishing. Prefer to relax and recharge? Schedule an appointment at Wintergreen’s mountain top spa.
2nd: Boar’s Head Resort, Charlottesville
BoarsHeadInn.com, 844-611-8066
3rd: Keswick Hall, Keswick
Keswick.com, 434-979-3440
State Park
1st: Pocahontas State Park
10301 State Park Rd., Chesterfield
DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-796-4255
Pocahontas State Park covers nearly 8,000 acres and includes more than 90 miles of hiking and biking trails and three lakes. Swift Creek Lake offers boat rentals, and visitors can also camp, picnic, visit the Aquatic Center with multiple pools, fish, and partake in history and nature programs. The park also has a 2,000-seat amphitheater for concerts and other live entertainment.
2nd: Smith Mountain Lake State Park, Huddleston
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-297-6066
3rd: Lake Anna State Park, Spotsylvania
DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-854-5503
Tourist Attraction
1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
1050 Monticello Loop, Charlottesville
Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
Monticello offers 13 different types of tours, designed with everyone in mind, from the history buff to the family on vacation. Explore Jefferson’s lifelong interest in nature on a Garden and Grounds tour; test your knowledge with an interactive smartphone scavenger hunt; or learn about the experiences of the enslaved people who lived and labored on the plantation on the Slavery at Monticello tour.
2nd: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond
LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887
3rd: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond
VMFA.museum, 804-340-1400
OUTDOORS & ACTIVE
Dance Studio
1st: Fred Astaire Dance Studios
100 Arboretum Pl., Suite 110, Richmond
FredAstaire.com, Richmond, 804-476-8297
This studio teaches a variety of ballroom dances, including tango, bachata, cha cha, swing, foxtrot, mambo, merengue, quickstep, salsa, tango, waltz, and offers both group and private lessons, as well as practice parties and children’s classes. For engaged couples, fathers and daughters, or bridal parties, the studio also offers customized wedding day programs and packages.
2nd: West End Academy of Dance, Henrico
WestEndAcademy.com, 804-740-0842
3rd: Fred Astaire Dance Studios (Charlottesville Ballroom), Charlottesville
CharlottesvilleBallroom.com, 434-227-4717
Golf Course
1st: The Country Club of Virginia
2 locations in Richmond
TheCCV.org, 804-287-1330
The Country Club of Virginia (CCV) sets the gold standard for championship golf in the Commonwealth. Established in 1908, the private club offers members and their guests three courses: the James River Course, the Tuckahoe Creek Course, and the Westhampton Course. Each year, CCV hosts the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, welcoming 72 PGA Tour champions to Richmond for a three-day tournament.
2nd: The Federal Club, Glen Allen
TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996
3rd: Independence Golf Club, Midlothian
IndependenceGolfClub.com, 804-601-8600
Gym
1st: acac Fitness & Wellness Centers
Multiple locations
ACAC.com, 888-979-7870
In the midst of the fitness craze of the 1980s, Phil Wendel opened the first acac in a small shopping center in Charlottesville. Since then, it’s expanded to include 12 clubs in three states, with two locations in the Richmond area. The acac team emphasizes health and wellness in facilities known for their cleanliness and friendly professionals.
2nd: American Family Fitness, Multiple locations
AmFamFit.com, 804-364-1200
3rd: Planet Fitness, Multiple locations
PlanetFitness.com, 844-880-7180
Specialty Fitness
1st: City Barre
1404 Belleville St., Richmond
City-Barre.com, 804-999-4227
City Barre offers a packed roster of barre classes, with a new flow and playlist daily. Workouts are designed to target all the major muscle groups, and clients can join with monthly or yearly unlimited memberships or with a variety of class packages. The studio hosts special events such as Boos and Brews, where you bring your partner and then enjoy local craft beer post-workout.
2nd: The Hot Yoga Barre, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond
TheHotYogaBarre.com, 804-814-3067
3rd: Humble Haven Yoga, Richmond
HumbleHavenYoga.com, 804-318-5395
Tennis Facility
1st: Westwood Club
6200 W. Club Ln., Richmond
WestwoodClub.net, 804-288-6028
This private club, established in 1927, provides members with access to 11 outdoor tennis courts (nine Har-Tru clay and two DecoTurf cushioned hard courts) and nine indoor tennis courts (seven clay and two hard courts). Members also have access to full-time tennis professionals, squash and racquetball courts, a resort-style pool, a fitness center, and an on-site restaurant.
2nd: Boar’s Head Sports Club, Charlottesville
BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066
3rd: acac Fitness & Wellness Center, Multiple locations
ACAC.com, 888-979-7870