Central Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k Presented by Kroger

Sports Backers, 100 Ave. of Champions, Richmond

SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495

The 14th-largest race in the country, Richmond’s own Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K was first held in April 2000 and has since become one of the city’s most-loved traditions. With lots of live bands, costumes, porch parties, crowds on every block, and even a race for kids, this annual event is always one to look forward to.

2nd: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, Richmond

RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

3rd: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond

CHFRichmond.org, 804-228-5826

Art Event

1st: Arts in the Park

1301 Blanton Ave., Richmond

RichmondArtsInThePark.com, 804-358-2711

Now in its 52nd year, Arts in the Park is one of Richmond’s largest and most popular outdoor events. Originally held inside the Carillon War Memorial, it’s grown to include more than 350 exhibitors from around the country, sprawled across the entirety of Byrd Park. This year’s event is planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7.

2nd: RVA First Fridays, Richmond

RichmondArtsDistrict.org

3rd: First Fridays, Fredericksburg

FxbgFirstFriday.com, 540-202-6655

Art Gallery

1st: Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond

CrossroadsArtCenter.com, 804-278-8950

Crossroads exhibits the works of more than 225 visual artists from the local Richmond area and greater Mid-Atlantic region. The art center provides represented artists the opportunity to promote and sell their works through both in-person and online exhibitions. In addition, Crossroads offers educational workshops such as mixed media painting or acrylic and color classes.

2nd: Quirk Gallery, Richmond

QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036

3rd: LibertyTown Arts Workshop, Fredericksburg

LibertyTownArts.com, 540-371-7255

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Topgolf

2308 Westwood Ave., Richmond

Topgolf.com, 804-977-6371

Practice your swing while sipping on a colorful cocktail or cold beer and snacking on pub food. Players can choose from range-style hitting or various games. Bays feature high-top tables and lounge seating, as well as heaters for chillier days. The Richmond location also offers a 14-hole minigolf course and a rooftop terrace with fire pits.

2nd: River City Roll, Richmond

RiverCityRoll.com, 804-339-2580

3rd: Drive Shack, Richmond

DriveShack.com, 804-729-3778

Festival

1st: Richmond Folk Festival

200 S. Third St., Richmond

RichmondFolkFestival.org, 804-788-6466

A three-day event held on Browns Island every October, the Richmond Folk Festival tells the rich story of American cultural diversity through music, dance, traditional crafts, and cuisine. Celebrating 19 years this fall (Oct. 13-15), the festival features six performance stages, showcasing music and dance from more than 30 artists from all over the world.

2nd: Richmond Greek Festival, Richmond

GreekFestival.com, 804-358-5996

3rd: Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival, Amherst

RebecWinery.com, 434-946-5168

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond

LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

The concepts for each letter in the LOVE sign at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden were developed by Garden staff from all departments to highlight seasonal beauty, celebrate the ecosystem, honor Garden volunteers, encourage recycling, and welcome guests. The sign is incorporated into the garden’s popular, yearly holiday lights show extravaganza, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.

2nd: LOVEwork at Culpeper Depot, Culpeper

VisitCulpeperVa.com, 540-727-0611

3rd: LOVEwork in Farmville, Farmville

FarmvilleVa.com, 4343-92-8465

Movie Theater

1st: The Byrd Theatre

2908 W. Cary St., Richmond

ByrdTheatre.org, 804-358-3056

Built in the 1920s, and still an architectural treasure, the 1,200-seat Byrd Theatre screens both contemporary and classic films. The theater features many series and festivals such as Studio Ghibli Fest, the Science on Screen series, the Family Classics series, and the Environmental Film Festival. Come early before Saturday showings to hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ playing.

2nd: Movieland at Boulevard Square, Richmond

BTMCinemas.com, 804-354-6008

3rd: Goochland Drive-In, Hadensville

GoochlandDriveInTheater.com

Museum

1st: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond

VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

The VMFA is the only art museum in the U.S. open 365 days a year with free general admission. It offers a wide array of special exhibitions and access to a global collection of art. Permanent holdings encompass nearly 50,000 works spanning more than 6,000 years. A new wing, adding 170,000 square feet of museum space, is in progress.

2nd: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond

SMV.org, 804-864-1400

3rd: Children’s Museum of Richmond, Richmond

ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000

Music Venue

1st: The National

708 E. Broad St., Richmond

TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900

Richmond’s downtown, indoor venue hosts up to 1,500 guests per show. Featured artists come from a variety of genres. Upcoming acts this summer include Chase Rice and Rival Sons in May, All Time Low and Declan McKenna in June, Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Flatland Cavalry in July, and Mary Chapin Carpenter and Jason Isbell in August.

2nd: Altria Theater, Richmond

AltriaTheater.com, 804-592-3384

3rd: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville

JohnPaulJonesArena.com, 434-243-4960

Performing Arts Company

1st: Richmond Ballet

407 E. Canal St., Richmond

RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906

The Richmond Ballet’s 2022-23 season is the first to be co-planned by artistic director Stoner Winslett and associate artistic director Ma Cong. Known as the State Ballet of Virginia, the company boasts an expansive repertory of 19th- and 20th-century masterpieces, and more than 90 new ballets by contemporary choreographers. Its scope also includes the acclaimed School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion community programming.

2nd: Richmond Symphony, Richmond

RichmondSymphony.com, 804-788-1212

3rd: Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond

Va-Rep.org, 804-282-2620

Performing Arts Theater

1st: Altria Theater

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond

AltriaTheater.com, 804-592-3384

The Altria Theater opened in 1927 as the “Mosque,” named for its Moorish Revival style architecture and detailing, and has since hosted thousands of entertainers and performances. Today, you can see a variety of events at the theater, including comedy shows, concerts, children’s theater, and Broadway tours like The Lion King and Fiddler on the Roof.

2nd: Carpenter Theatre, Richmond

DominionEnergyCenter.com, 804-592-3330

3rd: Academy of Fine Arts, Lynchburg

AcademyCenter.org, 434-846-8499

Special Event Venue

1st: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond

LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s 82 acres are open daily for perusing and learning, with a mission to build community and connect people through flora and fauna. The garden includes more than a dozen themed areas, including a conservatory—the only one of its kind in the mid-Atlantic—a children’s garden, and Kroger Community Kitchen Garden growing fresh produce for Richmond area food banks.

2nd: Altria Theater, Richmond

AltriaTheater.com, 804-592-3384

3rd: Browns Island, Richmond

BrownsIsland.com, 804-788-6466

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs

3501 W. Cary St., Richmond

DogmaGrooming.com, 804-358-9267

The team at Dogma, with more than 100 years of combined experience, takes pride in their groomers being calm and gentle, skilled and knowledgeable, creative, and holding high standards. Dogma offers both dog and cat grooming, with services including fur trimming, bathing, specialty shampooing, blow drying, teeth brushing, nail clipping, and more from its Carytown storefront.

2nd: Holiday Barn Pet Resort, Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

3rd: The Barking Lot, Richmond

TheBarkingLot.info, 804-358-4038

Dog Training Company

1st: Level Up Dog Sports

8438 Old Richfood Rd., Mechanicsville

LevelUpDogSports.com, 804-723-0602

Level Up offers both group classes and private options in a variety of focus disciplines, for dogs of all skill levels. Training areas include agility, manners, dog sport foundation, scent work, rally obedience, precision heeling, and competition obedience proofing. The 18,000-square-foot main building and 10,000-square-foot annex provide ample space and amenities for dogs and humans alike.

2nd: All Dog Adventures, Richmond

AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737

3rd: Holiday Barn Pet Resort, Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

During Holiday Barn’s early years, original owners Emerson and Kathy Hughes’ goal was to provide a safe, healthy, and fun vacation for Richmond area pets. Now under the direction of their son Michael, Holiday Barn has seen great success and expansion, with added amenities like an in-ground swimming pool, a doggie daycare pavilion and play yards, luxury suites, and cat condominiums.

2nd: All Dog Adventures, Richmond

AllDogAdventures.com, 804-355-7737

3rd: Hanover Your Pet, Mechanicsville

HanoverYourPets.com, 804-730-4616

Veterinary Hospital

1st: River City Veterinary Hospital

5305 W. Broad St., Richmond

RiverCityVetHospital.com, 804-339-2580

In addition to the usual dogs and cat clients, River City Veterinary Hospital also serves small mammals like rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs, even chickens. The veterinary hospital is led by husband and wife team Anthony and Heather O’Sullivan, with five additional veterinarians on staff, and has been serving the Richmond area for nine years.

2nd: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Locations in Glen Allen, Richmond

LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629

3rd: Mechanicsville Animal Hospital, Mechanicsville

MechanicsvilleAnimalHospital.com, 804-559-9800

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Maymont

1700 Hampton St., Richmond

Maymont.org, 804-525-9000

Upcoming events at Maymont this summer include Toddler Time: Historic Gardens on Mondays in May, as well as summer camps like Living Alphabet for ages 4-5, Maymont Explorers for second and third graders, and Junior Animal Keeper Camp for fourth and fifth graders in June through August. Families can also visit the mansion, gardens, and nature center.

2nd: Flying Squirrels Baseball, Richmond

MiLB.comRichmond, 804-359-3866

3rd: Kings Dominion, Doswell

KingsDominion.com, 804-876-5000

K-12 Independent School

1st: The New Community School

4211 Hermitage Rd., Richmond

TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

The New Community School is focused on students in fifth through twelfth grade with dyslexia and other learning disabilities. Core classes–English, math, history, and science–average six to eight students per class. Elective classes include fine arts, visual arts, drama, woodworking, photography, and more. The school also offers a variety of athletics and clubs for well-rounded students.

2nd: Collegiate School, Richmond

Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077

3rd: St. Catherine’s School, Richmond

St.Catherines.org, 804-288-2804

Preschool

1st: Westhampton Day School

6100 Patterson Ave., Richmond

WesthamptonDaySchool.org, 804-282-7459

Westhampton Day School serves 180 full-day students in the two-year-old program, three-year-old program, prekindergarten, and kindergarten. Students experiment and grow in a Christian environment that focuses on stimulating and hands-on experiences for young learners. Two-year-olds begin with numbers, letters, shapes, colors, and vocabulary; three-year-olds learn through thematic units, problem-solving, and both independent and group exploration activities.

2nd: River Road Church Preschool, Richmond

RRCB.org, 804-282-4368

3rd: Weinstein JCC, Richmond

WeinsteinJCC.org, 804-285-6500

Summer Camp

1st: Camp Hanover

3163 Parsleys Mill Rd., Mechanicsville

CampHanover.org, 804-779-2811

Sixty-plus years and tens of thousands of campers later, Camp Hanover continues its mission of education, outreach, and faith formation. The Christian camp offers both day and overnight programs for elementary, middle, and high school youth, utilizing a decentralized, small-group program model to cultivate strong relationships and focus on each child for unforgettable experiences and lasting memories.

2nd: YMCA Camp Thunderbird, Chesterfield

YMCARichmond.org, 804-748-6714

3rd: SOAR365 Summer Camp, Richmond

Soar365.org, 804-665-1239

TRAVEL

Bed & Breakfast

1st: The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St., Washington

TheInnAtLittleWashington.com, 540-675-3800

Guests of the Inn at Little Washington are welcome to daily house breakfast in the dining room during their stay in one of the inn’s 23 sumptuously decorated rooms or suites. All guests are also guaranteed a dinner reservation at chef Patrick O’Connell’s 3 Star Michelin restaurant—the only Michelin-rated location in Virginia—each evening of their getaway.

2nd: The Farmhouse at Veritas, Afton

VeritasFarmhouse.com, 540-456-8100

3rd: The Henry Clay Inn, Ashland

HenryClayInn.com, 804-798-3100

Historic Site

1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville

Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

Designed by Thomas Jefferson and built using enslaved labor, Monticello is a National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded in 1923, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation is a nonprofit that has maintained the estate for a century. Monticello is committed to sharing an honest, inclusive history of everyone who lived and labored on the mountaintop.

2nd: Maymont, Richmond

Maymont.org, 804-525-9000

3rd: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond

HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501

Hotel

1st: The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond

JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000

The Jefferson is a true historic landmark, hosting its guests in style for over 125 years. With elegant décor, ornate architecture, and fine dining, it is no surprise that this hotel is known as one of the best in the country. The Jefferson’s staff is committed to world-class hospitality as part of an unforgettable experience.

2nd: Quirk Hotel, Richmond

QuirkHotels.com, 804-340-6036

3rd: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg

CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Resort

1st: Wintergreen Resort

39 Mountain Inn Loop, Nellysford

WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

Spanning 11,000 acres on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Wintergreen is a four-season recreation destination. Known for exhilarating skiing and championship golf, the resort also boasts guest rooms and suites, condos, rental homes, four restaurants, snowboarding and snow tubing, racquet sports, hiking, swimming, fishing. Prefer to relax and recharge? Schedule an appointment at Wintergreen’s mountain top spa.

2nd: Boar’s Head Resort, Charlottesville

BoarsHeadInn.com, 844-611-8066

3rd: Keswick Hall, Keswick

Keswick.com, 434-979-3440

State Park

1st: Pocahontas State Park

10301 State Park Rd., Chesterfield

DCR.Virginia.gov, 804-796-4255

Pocahontas State Park covers nearly 8,000 acres and includes more than 90 miles of hiking and biking trails and three lakes. Swift Creek Lake offers boat rentals, and visitors can also camp, picnic, visit the Aquatic Center with multiple pools, fish, and partake in history and nature programs. The park also has a 2,000-seat amphitheater for concerts and other live entertainment.

2nd: Smith Mountain Lake State Park, Huddleston

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-297-6066

3rd: Lake Anna State Park, Spotsylvania

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-854-5503

Tourist Attraction

1st: Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

1050 Monticello Loop, Charlottesville

Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

Monticello offers 13 different types of tours, designed with everyone in mind, from the history buff to the family on vacation. Explore Jefferson’s lifelong interest in nature on a Garden and Grounds tour; test your knowledge with an interactive smartphone scavenger hunt; or learn about the experiences of the enslaved people who lived and labored on the plantation on the Slavery at Monticello tour.

2nd: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond

LewisGinter.org, 804-262-9887

3rd: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

VMFA.museum, 804-340-1400

OUTDOORS & ACTIVE

Dance Studio

1st: Fred Astaire Dance Studios

100 Arboretum Pl., Suite 110, Richmond

FredAstaire.com, Richmond, 804-476-8297

This studio teaches a variety of ballroom dances, including tango, bachata, cha cha, swing, foxtrot, mambo, merengue, quickstep, salsa, tango, waltz, and offers both group and private lessons, as well as practice parties and children’s classes. For engaged couples, fathers and daughters, or bridal parties, the studio also offers customized wedding day programs and packages.

2nd: West End Academy of Dance, Henrico

WestEndAcademy.com, 804-740-0842

3rd: Fred Astaire Dance Studios (Charlottesville Ballroom), Charlottesville

CharlottesvilleBallroom.com, 434-227-4717

Golf Course

1st: The Country Club of Virginia

2 locations in Richmond

TheCCV.org, 804-287-1330

The Country Club of Virginia (CCV) sets the gold standard for championship golf in the Commonwealth. Established in 1908, the private club offers members and their guests three courses: the James River Course, the Tuckahoe Creek Course, and the Westhampton Course. Each year, CCV hosts the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, welcoming 72 PGA Tour champions to Richmond for a three-day tournament.

2nd: The Federal Club, Glen Allen

TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996

3rd: Independence Golf Club, Midlothian

IndependenceGolfClub.com, 804-601-8600

Gym

1st: acac Fitness & Wellness Centers

Multiple locations

ACAC.com, 888-979-7870

In the midst of the fitness craze of the 1980s, Phil Wendel opened the first acac in a small shopping center in Charlottesville. Since then, it’s expanded to include 12 clubs in three states, with two locations in the Richmond area. The acac team emphasizes health and wellness in facilities known for their cleanliness and friendly professionals.

2nd: American Family Fitness, Multiple locations

AmFamFit.com, 804-364-1200

3rd: Planet Fitness, Multiple locations

PlanetFitness.com, 844-880-7180

Specialty Fitness

1st: City Barre

1404 Belleville St., Richmond

City-Barre.com, 804-999-4227

City Barre offers a packed roster of barre classes, with a new flow and playlist daily. Workouts are designed to target all the major muscle groups, and clients can join with monthly or yearly unlimited memberships or with a variety of class packages. The studio hosts special events such as Boos and Brews, where you bring your partner and then enjoy local craft beer post-workout.

2nd: The Hot Yoga Barre, Locations in Midlothian, Richmond

TheHotYogaBarre.com, 804-814-3067

3rd: Humble Haven Yoga, Richmond

HumbleHavenYoga.com, 804-318-5395

Tennis Facility

1st: Westwood Club

6200 W. Club Ln., Richmond

WestwoodClub.net, 804-288-6028

This private club, established in 1927, provides members with access to 11 outdoor tennis courts (nine Har-Tru clay and two DecoTurf cushioned hard courts) and nine indoor tennis courts (seven clay and two hard courts). Members also have access to full-time tennis professionals, squash and racquetball courts, a resort-style pool, a fitness center, and an on-site restaurant.

2nd: Boar’s Head Sports Club, Charlottesville

BoarsHeadResort.com, 844-611-8066

3rd: acac Fitness & Wellness Center, Multiple locations

ACAC.com, 888-979-7870