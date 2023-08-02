Central Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

Restaurants
Asian Restaurant
1st: Mekong
6004 W. Broad St., Richmond
MekongIsForBeerLovers.com, 804-288-8929
This Vietnamese eatery is also a beloved craft beer bar. Start off with spring rolls or dumplings, then indulge in traditional pho or broken rice. Chef specialties include hot and sour catfish, seasonal soft shell crab, clay pot-style chicken, and beef sautéed in spicy lemongrass sauce. Be sure to order one of the many IPAs or sour beers on tap.
2nd: Peter Chang, Multiple locations
PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-728-1820
3rd: Fat Dragon Kitchen & Bar, Richmond
FatDragonRVa.com, 804-354-9888
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
3201 W. Moore St., Richmond
ZZQRVa.com, 804-528-5648
ZZQ began as a pop-up and catering operation helmed by Native Texan, and self-taught pitmaster, Chris Fultz. He later met pitmistress Alex Graf and as business grew, they opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant together in 2018. Boasting the only authentic Texas-style barbecue in the Commonwealth, ZZQ uses all-wood cooking methods to create its popular sliced brisket, specialty meat sandwiches, spicy sides, and more.
2nd: Buz & Ned’s Real BBQ, Richmond
BuzAndNeds.com, 804-346-4227
3rd: County Smoak, Lynchburg
CountySmoak.com, 434-215-3311
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Bodo’s Bagels
3 locations in Charlottesville
BodosBagels.com, 434-293-5224
You don’t need to leave the state to get authentically crafted, freshly baked New York bagels. Locally owned and operated since 1988, Bodo’s Bagels serves traditional bagels and cream cheese, baked from scratch in-house, every day, along with affordable sandwiches and salads at three locations in Charlottesville, satisfying locals, visitors, and the college community alike.
2nd: Mason Dixon Cafe, Fredericksburg
MasonDixonCafe.com, 540-371-1950
3rd: Boychik’s Deli, Glen Allen
Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030
Burger Joint
1st: Five Guys
Multiple locations
FiveGuys.com, 866-345-4897
Five Guys’ famous patties were first flipped in Arlington, where the company began in the 1980s. Since then, the popular fast-casual burger and fries chain has expanded to more than 1,500 locations nationwide. Fan favorite menu items include the signature boardwalk-style fries cooked in pure peanut oil, and handspun milkshakes with a wide variety of mix-in options, from bacon to bananas.
2nd: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, Locations in Charlottesville, Richmond
JackBrownsJoint.com, 804-285-1758
3rd: Burger Bach, Multiple locations
BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305
Caterer
1st: MOSAIC Catering + Events
3001 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond
MosaicCateringEvents.com/Richmond, 804-525-2190
From humble beginnings as a Carytown café, MOSAIC now runs catering operations out of both Richmond and Charleston, South Carolina. From corporate luncheons to weddings, bar service options, and a full-scale production catalog, including lighting, décor, audio + visual, and custom design services, the MOSAIC team are pros at transforming an ordinary space into a spectacular one for good eats and good times.
2nd: Homemades by Suzanne, Richmond
HomemadesBySuzanne.com, 804-798-8331
3rd: Cater 2 Events, Richmond
Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.
3 locations in Richmond
BlanchardsCoffee.com, 804-687-9443
David Blanchard founded Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. in January 2005, and it wasn’t long before grocery store chains started selling his beans locally, transforming the company into a favorite wholesale coffee brand. With three café locations in Richmond—on West Broad Street, Morris Street in the Fan, and on Forest Hill Avenue on the Southside, Blanchard’s mission continues: Good work in the service of great coffee.
2nd: Joe Bean's, Multiple locations
JoeBeans.coffee, 434-237-0030
3rd: The Local Cup, Mechanicsville
TheLocalCup.com, 804-277-3689
Fine Dining
1st: Stella’s
1012 Lafayette St., Richmond
StellasRichmond.com, 804-358-2011
A Richmond staple since 1983, with a second location in Charleston, South Carolina since 2017, Stella’s honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine. The charming and romantic space is a tribute to Stella herself, who, for many years, crafted her famed Greek recipes for all who walked through the doors. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to order from the authentic and thoughtfully crafted menu.
2nd: Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse, Richmond
Bookbindersrichmond.com, 804-643-6900
3rd: L’Opossum, Richmond
LOpossum.com, 804-918-6028
Food Truck
1st: River City Wood Fire Pizza
3681 Speeks Dr., Midlothian
RiverCityWoodFire.com, 804-339-2580
Started by Joe LaJoie, this food truck specializes in wood-fired, 10-inch, personal pizzas featuring from-scratch sourdough and red sauce recipes. Try the Sir Brussels white pizza with Brussels sprout leaves, minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan, and mozzarella, or the Chicken Bacon Ranch with house marinara, garlic-pepper ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, smoked bacon, white cheddar, and house-made ranch.
2nd: Boka Tako, Richmond
BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652
3rd: Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay, Richmond
ChristophersRunawayGourmay.com, 804-399-7197
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Gelati Celesti
7 locations in the Richmond area
GelatiIceCream.com, 804-346-0038
Gelati Celesti has been producing its trademark “heavenly handmade ice cream” for nearly 40 years, with flavors churned in small batches using special Italian equipment. Boasting 24 house flavors, and a slew of others that rotate throughout the year, these ice cream experts also offer made-to-order ice cream pies, cakes, and cookies for any occasion.
2nd: Carl’s Frozen Custard, Fredericksburg
3rd: Scoop, Richmond
ScoopRVa.com, 804-918-4455
Indian Restaurant
1st: Lehja
11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, Richmond
Lehja.com, 804-364-1111
With a menu offering a modern approach to the classics, Lehja has developed a solid following. Washingtonian magazine claimed it to be the “best Indian restaurant outside of Washington D.C.’s Rasika in the region.” Popular dishes include a deconstructed butter chicken and duck Salli Boti. An extensive wine list won praise from Wine Spectator.
2nd: Lemon Cuisine of India, Richmond
LemonCuisineOfIndia.net, 804-204-1800
3rd: Anokha Restaurant, Richmond
Anokha.us, 804-360-8686
Italian Restaurant
1st: Edo’s Squid
411 N. Harrison St., Richmond
EdosSquidRVA.com, 804-864-5488
Edo’s Squid’s authentic, homemade Italian dishes have developed legions of foodie fans. A less-than-grand entrance—up a creaky, old staircase—belies the profound culinary experience waiting inside. Food is consistently delicious, with squid served every which way, and delectable pasta dishes (like broccoli rabe and puttanesca) and flavorful mains like hanger steak and rockfish are among customer favorites. But order anything—you can rarely go wrong.
2nd: Mama Cucina, Glen Allen
Mama-Cucina.com, 804-346-3350
3rd: Orofino, Fredericksburg
OrofinoRestaurant.com, 540-373-1352
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Mexico Restaurant
6 locations in the Richmond area
Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-559-8126
Mexico Restaurant opened in 1990 and has since expanded to six locations throughout the Richmond area. Serving fresh Mexican food of the highest quality in a casual atmosphere, Mexico is perfect for a family dinner, birthday party, or casual night out. The chain prides itself not only on food and service, but also its involvement with the community.
2nd: En Su Boca, Richmond
EnSuBoca.com, 804-359-0768
3rd: Mi Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant, Multiple locations
Mi-Jalisco.com, 804-716-7414
Outdoor Dining
1st: Portico Restaurant & Bar
12506 River Rd., Richmond
PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800
This Portofino-inspired restaurant features a cozy stone terrace nestled among gardens of fresh herbs and flowers. On colder evenings, outdoor diners can stay warm by the stacked stone fireplace. In addition to a casual Italian menu for lunch and dinner seven days per week, Portico also offers Sunday morning brunch with cocktails, pizza, and sweet and savory breakfast options.
2nd: The Boathouse, 4 locations in the Richmond area
BoathouseVa.com, 804-404-9194
3rd: Blue Mountain Brewery, Afton
BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020
Pizzeria
1st: Bottoms Up Pizza
1700 Dock St., Richmond
BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400
A staple of Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom district since 1990, Bottoms Up has specialized in gourmet sourdough crust pizzas for nearly 35 years. Surviving floods, hurricanes, and a pandemic, this family-owned business is here to stay, maintaining its status as Richmond’s go-to for quality, delicious pizzas, savory sauces, generous pasta portions, and even a selection of juicy burgers.
2nd: Mary Angela’s Pizzeria, Richmond
MaryAngelasPizzaToGo.com, 804-353-2333
3rd: Waterstone Pizza, Lynchburg
WaterstonePizza.com, 434-455-1515
Sandwich Shop
1st: TASTE
5706 Grove Ave., Suite 100, Richmond
TasteUnlimited.com, 804-362-0504
Whether you’re looking for catering service or a quick lunch, TASTE Westhampton has the perfect fresh sandwich menu. Favorites from the shop, which originated in Virginia Beach, include the Tidewater with classic chicken salad, Virginia country ham, Swiss cheese, and house dressing on French bread, and the Virginian with prosciutto, turkey, baked ham, provolone, romaine, tomato, banana peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette on ciabatta.
2nd: Boychik’s Deli, Glen Allen
Boychiks.com, 804-747-1030
3rd: Secret Sandwich Society, Richmond
SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777
Seafood Restaurant
1st: The Boathouse
4 locations in the Richmond area
BoathouseVa.com, 804-404-9194
This longtime Richmond favorite for special events sports waterfront views (the James River at Rocketts Landing and Smith Creek Reservoir at Sunday Park in Brandermill) combined with an extensive seafood menu. Start with raw oysters on the half shell or gooey crab and artichoke dip, and then dig into pan-seared rockfish, classic shrimp and grits, or whole Maine lobster with drawn butter.
2nd: Rappahannock, Richmond
RappahannockRVa.com, 804-545-0565
3rd: The Hard Shell, Midlothian
TheHardShell.com, 804-643-2333
Steakhouse
1st: Buckhead’s Chop House
8510 Patterson Ave., Richmond
Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000
Held to the highest standard of excellence, Buckhead’s Chop House has been a Richmond tradition since 1994, serving succulent Braveheart Beef and fresh seafood. A passion for culinary perfection is evident in every bite. As an added bonus, the Buckhead’s bar proudly highlights one of the largest selections of single malt Scotches and bourbons in the area.
2nd: Old Original Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse, Richmond
Bookbindersrichmond.com, 804-643-6900
3rd: Hondos Steak House, Glen Allen
HondosSteakHouse.com, 804-968-4323
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten-Free Fare
1st: Goatocado
1823 W. Main St., Richmond
Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226
Once a single food truck, Goatocado now has a brick-and-mortar restaurant and a busy food cart available for large events and private parties. A “conscious kitchen,” Goatocado is dedicated to sustainability and sourcing the freshest ingredients possible. The menu includes wraps, bowls, and ramen, with choices of bases and add-ons—like quinoa or mac ‘n’ cheese, and organic tofu or garlic ginger mushrooms.
2nd: Sammy T’s, Fredericksburg
SammyTs.com, 540-371-2008
3rd: Ipanema Cafe, Richmond
IpanemaVeg.com, 804-213-0190
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Shyndigz
1903 W. Cary St., Richmond
Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449
Famous for its substantial slices of cake, Shyndigz has a deliciously sweet selection of goodies. Cobblers, oatmeal cream pies, and crème brûlée are also on the menu, along with vegan desserts like banana brûlée. A savory selection of small plates and charcuterie are recent menu additions. Follow along on their social media channels for updates on daily specials.
2nd: Baked on the James, Scottsville
BakedOnTheJames.com, 434-286-4683
3rd: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, Richmond
PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253
Chocolatier
1st: For the Love of Chocolate
3136 W. Cary St., Richmond
ForTheLoveOfChocolateRVA.com, 804-278-8950
After seeing fine chocolatiers on a trip to Europe, For the Love of Chocolate’s original owner wanted to bring that same luxurious experience to Richmond. Long-time customers Ron and Elizabeth Vranas took over in 2020, and this year the shop is celebrating 30 years as a haven for chocolate lovers, with gourmet and international items, Virginia-made options, rare retro candies, and much more.
2nd: Gearharts Fine Chocolates, Charlottesville
GearhartsChocolates.com, 434-972-9100
3rd: The Frenchman’s Corner, Culpeper
TheFrenchmansCorner.com, 540-825-8025
Farmers Market
1st: South of the James Market
Forest Hill Park, Richmond
GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373
This open-air, producer-only market is the ideal spot for farmers and artisans to sell locally grown and handmade items. Open year-round, rain or shine, South of the James has an impressively extensive vendor list—from soaps to sausage, donuts to dog treats, and fruits to flowers. Find it in Forest Hill Park on Richmond’s Southside, every Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
2nd: Lynchburg Community Market, Lynchburg
LynchburgCommunityMarket.com, 434-455-4485
3rd: Charlottesville City Market, Charlottesville
Charlottesville.gov, 434-970-3371
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: Stella’s Grocery
6 locations in the Richmond area
StellasGrocery.com, 804-358-2011
This market offshoot of renowned Greek eatery Stella’s has locations all over the city, including Scott’s Addition, Westhampton, and across the street from the restaurant itself. You can pick up basics, such as olive oil or coffee, as well as prepared dishes, fresh sandwiches, gelato, beer and wine, in addition to candles and other lifestyle and décor items.
2nd: Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Richmond
YellowUmbrellaRVa.com, 804-282-9591
3rd: Ellwood Thompson’s, Richmond
EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525
DRINK
Wine Shop
1st: Once Upon a Vine
4009 MacArthur Ave., Richmond
OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463
In addition to an extensive selection of Virginia wines, Once Upon a Vine offers bottles from all over the world, as well as beers from six continents. The shop is organized by price range rather than by region. The shop also carries cheese, chocolates, and other Virginia-made food goods. Stop by for a Friday-night tasting to learn more.
2nd: Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Provisions, Richmond
BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232
3rd: J. Emerson, Inc., Richmond
JEmersonFineWine.com, 804-285-8011
Brewery
1st: Hardywood
2 locations in Richmond
Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420
Founded in 2011, Hardywood’s mission includes a sharp focus on brewing quality, sourcing locally, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. With 12 total variants, Hardywood is well known for its Gingerbread Stout. Its Ownby Lane location in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition includes a pizza kitchen and an outdoor patio with fire pits and a performance stage.
2nd: Blue Mountain Brewery, Afton
BlueMountainBrewery.com, 540-456-8020
3rd: Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Roseland
DBBrewingCompany.com, 434-361-1001
Cidery
1st: Bold Rock Hard Cider
Locations in Charlottesville, Nellysford
BoldRock.com, 434-361-1030
After opening its Nellysford Cider Barn a decade ago, Bold Rock has become a regional favorite as the nation’s largest independently-owned cider company, racking up more than 100 awards. Enjoy sweet ciders in-person at the tranquil Nellysford or Carter Mountain locations, or purchase hard seltzers and canned cocktails to take home from regional grocery stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
2nd: Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
BlueBeeCider.com, 804-231-0280
3rd: Buskey Cider, Richmond
BuskeyCider.com, 804-355-0100
Cocktails
1st: The Jasper
3113 W. Cary St., Richmond
JasperBarRVa.com, 23221
The Jasper offers “full pours and honest prices,” as their slogan goes. Craft cocktails change seasonally but include libations such as Man After Midnight with Brazilian sugarcane rum, amari, blanco tequila, bay leaf, and bubbly; nitro bourbon and gingers; and Penicillin shots featuring Islay Scotch, lemon, honey, and ginger. During the holiday season, the bar turns into the Christmas-themed Miracle on Cary Street pop-up.
2nd: The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel, Richmond
QuirkHotels.com, 804-340-6050
3rd: Tazza Kitchen, Multiple locations
TazzaKitchen.com, 804-415-6224
Distillery
1st: Belle Isle Craft Spirits
615 Maury St., Richmond
BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com, 804-723-1030
Not just for bootleggers anymore: Belle Isle’s moonshine has gone mainstream, with flavors ranging from Yuzu Ginger to Cold Brew Coffee, and holiday specialties like Peppermint Patty. Ready-to-drink canned cocktails are also available, like Cherry Lime Drive, a bubbly tart cherry and limeade concoction produced in collaboration with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Check out Belle Isle’s website for a slew of creative cocktail recipes.
2nd: A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg
ASmithBowman.com, 540-373-4555
3rd: Silverback Distillery, Afton
SBDistillery.com, 540-456-7070
Winery
1st: Trump Winery
100 Grand Cru Dr., Charlottesville
TrumpWinery.com, 434-266-9909
Nestled among the rolling, verdant hills outside of Charlottesville, Trump Winery offers guests gorgeous views alongside award-winning wine. Enjoy a flight in the tasting room, a seated meal with seasonal fare, or a picnic on the lawn with a glass or bottle of your choosing. If you can’t make it in person, purchase a wine club membership for quarterly deliveries.
2nd: Barboursville Vineyards, Barboursville
BbvWine.com, 540-832-3824
3rd: King Family Vineyards, Crozet
KingFamilyVineyards.com, 434-823-7800