A meal with a view.

Venture to Bryce Resort in Bayse for an al fresco dinner experience with an exceptional view. The resort’s Dinner on the Mountain series offers a monthly five-course dinner in the summer and fall. Enjoy a glass of champagne as you ride the chairlift to the mountaintop, where your meal will be cooked, plated, and served. Take in the panoramic views as you enjoy seasonal dishes—from stuffed pork tenderloin with apple cider demi-glace, seared scallops with spinach and pancetta, to cannoli filled with chai-infused cream. After dessert, watch the sunset along your elevated journey back to the base of the mountain. BryceResort.com