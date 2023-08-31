Blue Mountain Equine Therapy

These horses lead the charge with real health benefits.

Blue Mountain Therapy (BMT) provides a full range of coordinated therapeutic services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy, family training, and autism support. Expanding its footprint, BMT in Abingdon has introduced hippotherapy—the use of horses—in two therapeutic riding programs.

Horses and trained equine therapy specialists work with children who have physical disabilities, cognitive delays, or emotional and mental challenges, with benefits that include improved motor skills and movement, and enhanced social skills and verbal communication. BMT’s at-risk youth program uses horses to teach life skills; build confidence, relationships and trust; and learn responsibilities and respect—all in a safe and nurturing environment free of judgment. BlueMountainTherapy.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.