60 Years of the Apple House

Celebrating more than half a century of hospitality.

Near the Front Royal entrance to Skyline Drive, the Apple House in Linden has been a stop for travelers for 60 years. Apple House put down roots in 1963 as a shipping point for orchardists Ben Lacy and Orville VanDeusen’s apples. “This also included a small roadside market and convenience store,” says CEO George McIntyre. “From the beginning, we’ve served locals and tourists alike.”

These days, the Apple House is still run by Lacy’s family, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with barbecue, Virginia ham, local beef, buffalo, and more on the menu. The gift shop offers an array of local wares—from jams and jellies to peanuts, hot sauce, pies, Virginia wine and beer, and ice cream. There’s even a pub, a food truck, and catering services.

Perhaps the most famous Apple House staple is its apple butter cinnamon doughnut. They’ve become so popular, they’re now available to order online.

What’s kept the Apple House so dear to travelers’ hearts all these years—besides the doughnuts, of course? “First and foremost the search for local, small-town American offerings and genuine hospitality of a time gone by,” says McIntyre. TheAppleHouse.net