Auction houses offer more than you might expect.

Thought auctions were all about bidding and buying? Think again. Elizabeth Evans of Green Valley Auctions in Mt. Crawford says that in addition to live and online auctions, the company also has a consignment shop. “Through this avenue, we can offer high-end furnishings directly to the buyer without the rush and split decision-making of an auction,” she says. Green Valley also assists with moves—helping to sell certain items and move the rest to the customer’s new home—as well as cleanout services, donations, and trash removal. GreenValleyAuctions.com