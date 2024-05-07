A Fabulous Spring Staycation

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

May is finally here! While we embrace its potential to serve up a perfect almost-summer day, there’s always a chance for rain and cool temperatures. That can put a real damper on a spring staycation. So Lansdowne Resort created the forecast-defying Whatever The Weather Package – an adaptable escape for unpredictable conditions.

Guests reserving a Whatever The Weather package will enjoy an overnight stay in AAA Four-Diamond accommodations, daily $50 breakfast credit and $100 credit to spend as you choose at the resort. Extra amenities include a bottle of champagne and Virginia-sourced charcuterie board, plus a s’mores kit, nightly turndown service and luxuriously late check-out.

Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out

Nestled into 500 acres in the picturesque Potomac River Valley, Lansdowne Resort inspires moments of outdoor bliss. Players can work on their handicap on two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones, Jr. or the 9-hole Sharkbite Course. Prefer a racquet or paddle to a club? Reserve time on one of two lighted tennis courts or three pickleball courts. If summer temperatures come out to play, you can take a dip in the outdoor pool (opening the weekend of May 11). Find even more outdoor adventures on the resort’s daily activities calendar.

Rain, Rain, You Can Stay

Look at this as an opportunity to precipitate your journey to wellness. Along with facials, skincare, massages and body treatments, the resort’s Spa Minérale offers therapies that tap into the healing power of ancient Eastern wisdom. The fully-equipped fitness center also offers an impressive array of group classes so guests can keep up with their workout regimen.

Reserve your Whatever The Weather Package for a 100% chance of a perfect stay at Lansdowne Resort, no matter what the meteorologists have to say.