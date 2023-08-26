World War II in the Pacific Weekend

This living history event brings to life the experiences of fighting in the Pacific Theater and the home front during World War II. Guests will have the opportunity to learn from living historians portraying soldiers who fought in the Pacific Theater and about a number of different aspects of a soldier’s life to include weapons, signals and communications. Impressions will range from U.S. Army and Marines to those of British and Russian allies. Civilian living historians will portray goings on at the home front and USO activities stateside. Demonstrations will include weapons and a 1940’s military uniform and civilian fashion show.

Partner museums to include; the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, MacArthur Memorial, U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum, U.S. Army Ordnance TSF, U.S. Army Women’s Museum and the Virginia War Memorial will have displays and more for visitors to see and experience. Presentations by authors and historians will be made on the following subjects; Battle of Midway by Timothy & Laura Orr which includes a book-signing, Japanese Armor by Eury Cantillo, Pre-war American-Japanese Relations presentation by James Triesler and The Price of Unpreparedness: American POWs in the Pacific by Corey Thorton.

Children will enjoy craft activities to include World War II coloring books and making a take home project of the Roosevelt’s Scottie Dog “Fala.”

All event activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission and separately, beverages and food may be purchased from vendor Bishop’s BBQ on Saturday, August 26th.

This event is held in partnership with Bank of Southside Virginia, Strosnider Chevrolet.