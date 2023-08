Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend World Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Conference 2024 (EDCC24) to be held during March 09-10, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand around the theme ‘Beyond Borders: Global Perspectives in Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Health’. This international meet (EDCC24) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Health. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class Endocrinology, Obesity and Medical Associations.

World Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Conference 2024 (EDCC24) is a premiere educational event which is designed to advance knowledge and expertise in endocrine and obesity that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international endocrinology and obesity societies and associations. This International Congress EDCC24 is going to be held at Bangkok, Thailand during March 09-10, 2024.The conference is targeted to the international Endocrinology community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary endocrine, diabetic, cardiovascular and metabolic challenges

Focus Areas / Session Topics

 Clinical Endocrinology

 Molecular Endocrinology

 Endocrine Oncology, Endocrine Connections

 Hypertension

 Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolism

 Obesity

 Cardiovascular Disorders

 Neuroendocrine

 Pediatric Endocrine

 Nutrition and Lifestyle

 Thyroid Disorders

 Reproductive endocrinology

 Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolism and Nutrition

 Calcium and Bone

 Adrenal and Cardiovascular Endocrinology

 Environmental Endocrinology

 Endocrine related Cancer and Tumors

 Neuroendocrinology and NET (neuroendocrine tumor)

 Reproductive and Development Endocrinology

 Cardiovascular medicine

 Precision Medicine

 Transgender Medicine and Research

 Endocrinology and Genetics

Target Audiences

• Endocrinologists

• Pediatric endocrinologists

• Neuroendocrine Specialists

• Reproductive endocrinologists

• Primary care physicians

• Andrologist and Gynecologists

• Diabetologists

• Cardiologists

• Nutritionists and Metabolic Specialists

• Other health professionals, such as nurses, physician’s assistants, and other clinicians who care for individuals with endocrine diseases