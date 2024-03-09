Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference 2024 (WCAC24) to be held during March 09-10, 2024 around the theme ‘Scientific advancement and exploration in Critical Care and Anesthesiology’. This international meet (WCAC24) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference is perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Critical Care and Anesthesiology. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class critical care, Anesthesia, trauma and Medical Associations.

World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference 2024 (WCAC24) is a premiere educational event which is designed to advance knowledge and expertise in trauma and critical care that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Anesthesiologic, Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care societies and associations. This International Congress World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference 2024 March 09-10 , 2024. The conference is targeted to the international Critical Care Medicine community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary critical care surgical challenges; For every community, there continues to be a need for surgical and medical teams to evaluate and treat the severely injured patients. It is appropriate that this Critical Care and Anesthesiology Conference Congress take the action of leading a continuing education venue for the complex operative and critical care surgical challenges and become the epitome of such series. The 2024 Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care Conference (WCAC24) will be organized around the theme ‘Scientific advancement and exploration in Critical Care and Anesthesiology’

Few Topics which will be covered:

Critical Care Medicine

Anesthesiology

Emergency Medicine

Intensive Care

Trauma and Anesthesiology

Interventional Pulmonology

Asthma and COPD

Pulmonary Infections

Interstitial Lung Diseases

Pulmonary Hypertension

Pleural Diseases

Chest Imaging

Sleep Medicine

Respiratory Care

Venous Thromboembolism

Thoracic Surgery

Pediatric Pulmonology

Research in Pulmonary Medicine and many more

Target Audience:

Critical care and trauma surgeons

General surgeons

Emergency physicians

Anesthesiologists

Pulmonologists

Trauma coordinators

Surgical residents

Thoracic surgeons and cardiologists

Trauma and Critical Care Nurses

Physician assistants

Allergist & immunologist

Intensivists

respiratory care specialists

Internists

Physicians

Advocates and researchers in public health and health promotion administrators

Training Institutes

Industry professionals

Researchers

Fellows or Postdoctoral Students

Therapists

Emeritus

Young Research Scientists

Business Delegates

Medical Students

Device Manufacturing Companies

Associations and Societies