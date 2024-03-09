Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference 2024 (WCAC24) to be held during March 09-10, 2024 around the theme ‘Scientific advancement and exploration in Critical Care and Anesthesiology’. This international meet (WCAC24) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference is perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Critical Care and Anesthesiology. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class critical care, Anesthesia, trauma and Medical Associations.
World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference 2024 (WCAC24) is a premiere educational event which is designed to advance knowledge and expertise in trauma and critical care that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Anesthesiologic, Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care societies and associations. This International Congress World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference 2024 March 09-10 , 2024. The conference is targeted to the international Critical Care Medicine community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary critical care surgical challenges; For every community, there continues to be a need for surgical and medical teams to evaluate and treat the severely injured patients. It is appropriate that this Critical Care and Anesthesiology Conference Congress take the action of leading a continuing education venue for the complex operative and critical care surgical challenges and become the epitome of such series. The 2024 Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care Conference (WCAC24) will be organized around the theme ‘Scientific advancement and exploration in Critical Care and Anesthesiology’
Few Topics which will be covered:
Critical Care Medicine
Anesthesiology
Emergency Medicine
Intensive Care
Trauma and Anesthesiology
Interventional Pulmonology
Asthma and COPD
Pulmonary Infections
Interstitial Lung Diseases
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pleural Diseases
Chest Imaging
Sleep Medicine
Respiratory Care
Venous Thromboembolism
Thoracic Surgery
Pediatric Pulmonology
Research in Pulmonary Medicine and many more
Target Audience:
Critical care and trauma surgeons
General surgeons
Emergency physicians
Anesthesiologists
Pulmonologists
Trauma coordinators
Surgical residents
Thoracic surgeons and cardiologists
Trauma and Critical Care Nurses
Physician assistants
Allergist & immunologist
Intensivists
respiratory care specialists
Internists
Physicians
Advocates and researchers in public health and health promotion administrators
Training Institutes
Industry professionals
Researchers
Fellows or Postdoctoral Students
Therapists
Emeritus
Young Research Scientists
Business Delegates
Medical Students
Device Manufacturing Companies
Associations and Societies