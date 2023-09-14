Weinstein Author Series – Russ Ford with Todd C. Peppers | Crossing the River Styx

Please join us for a talk on the book Crossing the River Styx: The Memoir of a Death Row Chaplain with authors Russ Ford, a retired chaplain, and Todd C. Peppers, a professor of law and public affairs. As the head chaplain on Virginia’s death row for 18 years, Ford raged against the inequities of the death penalty—now outlawed in Virginia—while ministering to the men condemned to die in the 1980s and 1990s. He spent years forging close bonds with the condemned and developing a nuanced understanding of their crimes, their early struggles and their challenges behind bars. His unusual ministry makes this memoir a unique and compelling read, a moving and unflinching portrait of Virginia’s death row inmates. A book signing will follow the talk.

The Carole Weinstein Author Series supports the literary arts by bringing both new and well-known authors to the Library of Virginia through online or in-person events. Free and open to the public, the series focuses on Virginia authors and Virginia subjects across all genres. This book will be available at the Virginia Shop. For more information, contact Catherine Fitzgerald Wyatt at 804.692.3999 or catherine.fitzgeraldwyatt@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Registration is required. Seating in the Lecture Hall is available on a first come, first served basis. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.