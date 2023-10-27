Voices from the Shadows

Costumed guides will lead participants on a special Halloween tour, where they will encounter various historical figures on a real battlefield. Participants will hear ladies recounting scary stories, music in the night and experience fireside encounters, soldiers called to an attack, a surgery and more. Tours will be accompanied by sights and sounds that heighten the senses while breaking the silence of the night. The naturally haunting atmosphere of Pamplin Historical Park gives visitors a rare opportunity to experience the Park and battlefield after dark.

This event is offered on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required to ensure a spot on the tour. The lantern-lit walk begins at the Hart Farm, located at 6915 Duncan Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. Admission is $17.50 for adults and $7 for children. The minimum recommended age for this nighttime tour is six years old. Flashlights are recommended for all tour participants. Call 804-861-2408 for reservations and directions.