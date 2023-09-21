Virtual Book Talk - Grant at 200: Reconsidering the Life and Legacy of Ulysses S. Grant

Ulysses S. Grant stood at the center of the American Civil War maelstrom. The Ohio native answered his nation’s call to service and finished the war as a lieutenant general in command of the U.S. Army. Four years later, he ascended to the presidency to better secure the peace he had helped win on the battlefield. Despite his major achievements in war and peace, political and sectional enemies battered his reputation. Learn from Chris Mackowski and Frank Scaturro how Grant’s reputation has blossomed into a full renaissance. His military record garners new respect and, more recently, an appreciation for his political career — particularly his strong advocacy for equal rights — is quickly catching up.

Chris Mackowski, Ph.D., is the editor-in-chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He is a professor at St. Bonaventure University and the historian-in-residence at Stevenson Ridge, a historic property on the Spotsylvania battlefield. He has authored or co-authored more than a dozen books on the Civil War.

Frank Scaturro is an attorney and author. His previous writings include “President Grant Reconsidered” (1998) and “The Supreme Court’s Retreat from Reconstruction” (2000). He is also the president of the Grant Monument Association, which is dedicated to the preservation of Grant’s Tomb. Frank served as Counsel for the Constitution for the Senate Judiciary Committee and as special counsel to the House Select Investigative Panel.