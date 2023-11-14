Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Enjoy a soaring selection of operatic delights performed by talented members of Virginia Opera, the Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Experience your favorite local opera celebrities in an intimate performance that includes famous arias and duets from the greatest hits of opera, in addition to Broadway showtunes and other diverse and exciting repertory!

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
703-993-7759
