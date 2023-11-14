Enjoy a soaring selection of operatic delights performed by talented members of Virginia Opera, the Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Experience your favorite local opera celebrities in an intimate performance that includes famous arias and duets from the greatest hits of opera, in addition to Broadway showtunes and other diverse and exciting repertory!
Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera
to
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Jul 14, 2023