Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

Virginia Opera’s season comes to a stunning close with one of opera’s most beloved works. Set in imperial Japan, Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly follows a young Japanese maiden after she is abandoned by a reckless American naval officer. Bound by tradition and honor, she fanatically believes her “husband” will return to her and they can be a family. Puccini’s haunting score—heavily influenced by Japanese folk melodies—is filled with unforgettable music of unparalleled beauty that will stay with you long after you’ve left the theater. This ever-popular opera will feature an all-female, Asian creative team, bringing a new lens to this tragic tale. Virginia Opera Artistic Director Adam Turner conducts the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.