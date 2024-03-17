Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly

to

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

Virginia Opera’s season comes to a stunning close with one of opera’s most beloved works. Set in imperial Japan, Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly follows a young Japanese maiden after she is abandoned by a reckless American naval officer. Bound by tradition and honor, she fanatically believes her “husband” will return to her and they can be a family. Puccini’s haunting score—heavily influenced by Japanese folk melodies—is filled with unforgettable music of unparalleled beauty that will stay with you long after you’ve left the theater. This ever-popular opera will feature an all-female, Asian creative team, bringing a new lens to this tragic tale. Virginia Opera Artistic Director Adam Turner conducts the Richmond Symphony Orchestra. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Info

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
703-993-2787
please enable javascript to view
to
