Virginia Opera: The Barber of Seville

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

“Bravo Figaro, bravo, bravissimo!” Get ready to laugh and cheer for everyone’s favorite barber in this beloved masterpiece. Figaro, wily barber and wingman extraordinaire, is determined to help the lovestruck Count Almaviva woo the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian, Dr. Bartolo. The shenanigans unfold in Gioachino Rossini’s delightful bel canto and operatic comedy, The Barber of Seville. Presented by Virginia Opera, Rossini’s tour de force is a witty tale of bribery, deception, disguise, and, of course, true love. From the famous opening aria “Largo al factotum” (“Make Way for the Servant Who Does Nothing”), audiences of all ages will recognize the music, laugh out loud as Figaro and Almaviva scheme their way into Rosina’s heart, and leave utterly smitten with the romantic comedy. The music for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
703-993-2787
