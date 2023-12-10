Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna

Let the angelic voices of the Vienna Boys Choir transport you to the snowy Alps where the air smells sweet and twinkling lights brighten the night sky. The beloved ensemble is praised for its heavenly voices, harmonic purity, and endearing charm. Made up of boy sopranos and altos from ages eight to 14 and from 31 countries, the Vienna Boys Choir is one of the best international choral ensembles of its kind. Founded 600 years ago, the group counts many of history’s most eminent composers among its alumni, including Joseph Haydn and Franz Schubert. Their program, Christmas in Vienna, balances an eclectic mix of Baroque classics, contemporary popular hits, sacred songs, Austrian folk tunes, polkas, waltzes, and traditional holiday favorites. This concert, filled with extraordinary singing—and just a dash of cute—is sure to become a cherished annual holiday tradition!