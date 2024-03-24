“Elevate, engage, empower.” That is the mission of Chicago’s boundary-pushing, genre-defying Trinity Irish Dance Company. The internationally praised company brilliantly fuses traditional Irish step dance with contemporary movement for a high octane, syncopated experience that is “impossibly complex” (The New York Times) and “irresistible” (Dance Magazine). With 16 dancers and a live musical ensemble, Trinity Irish Dance Company performs a captivating and joyous program that blends sheer percussive power with aerial grace. Celebrate Irish traditions with Trinity Irish Dance Company’s “sophisticated and commanding” (Los Angeles Times) take on the globally loved traditional Celtic form.