Saturday, February 24 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Banjo virtuoso, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Award winner, and 2019 Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year, Tray Wellington leads the high-energy acoustic Newgrass sensation the Tray Wellington Band. The quartet, which includes Josiah Nelson (mandolin and fiddle), Nick Weizenfeld (guitar), and Katelynn Lowe (bass), pushes the boundaries of Bluegrass music, incorporating Bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create an exciting new sound that also honors traditional Bluegrass roots. They have opened for several leading Bluegrass artists, including Dan Tyminski and Joe Mullins, and have performed at premier festivals, including the IBMA World of Bluegrass Street Fest in 2021.