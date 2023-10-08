Chesterfield CASA welcomes all families and friends to come run or walk in support of children who face neglect, abuse, and abandonment. Proceeds from registration, donation and sponsorship dollars will allow our programs to support enough volunteers to serve all at-risk children who are referred for advocacy services.
Superhero 5K and Family Festival
Westchester Commons 153 Perimeter Drive, Virginia 23113
Fitness, outdoors, Special Needs
Jun 28, 2023