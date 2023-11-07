Step into the Future with a Job In Digital Infrastructure

At this FREE event, we have curated an enriching program specifically designed to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for veterans. Our focus is to empower those who have served our nation with the knowledge and resources they need to embark on successful careers in this thriving industry.

Highlights of the event include:

Industry & Benefits Overview: Discover the dynamic world of the digital infrastructure industry and explore the myriad of rewarding career opportunities it offers. We will provide a concise overview of the industry's functions and highlight the vast potential it holds for both individuals and organizations. Additionally, our special guest speakers will delve into the key benefits and insights to help you successfully prepare for and transition into a thriving civilian career within this exciting field.

Panel Discussion and Interactive Q&A: Engage with industry experts and thought leaders as they share their experiences, expertise, and guidance on various aspects of the data center industry. This panel discussion will offer valuable insights into the diverse career paths available and the skills in demand.

Networking Session: Connect with professionals from leading data center organizations, fellow veterans, and industry mentors who are passionate about supporting career transitions and fostering growth within the data center sector. This is an exceptional opportunity to expand your professional network and forge valuable connections.

Show Floor Visit: Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of data centers by exploring the Show Floor, where you can witness cutting-edge technologies and innovations firsthand. This experience will provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry's latest trends and developments.

Speakers include:

Lee Kirby, Co-founder and Chairman of Salute Mission Critical, Executive Sponsor IM Armed Forces Community and Army Veteran

Lee Kirby is a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience in information technology and systems. He has made significant contributions in both the private and public sectors, dedicating himself to being a servant leader and making a difference in the tech industry. As the Co-founder and Chairman of Salute Mission Critical, a premier global data center services company, Lee is passionate about providing military veterans and their families with rewarding careers. He has successfully addressed the talent shortage in the industry while combating veteran and military spouse unemployment through innovative initiatives.

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute Mission Critical and Marine Corps Veteran

Erich J. Sanchack is the CEO of Salute Mission Critical. With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles in large portfolios, Erich brings a wealth of experience to the table. He has held positions in prominent companies such as CenturyLink and Lockheed Martin. As a former U.S. Marine Corps officer, Erich is actively involved in various organizations, including the Data Center Coalition and the Northern Virginia Technology Council. His contributions to the industry have been recognized through awards and accolades, showcasing his commitment to sustainable and impactful solutions.

Lieutenant General (R) Dash Jamieson and Air Force Veteran

Lieutenant General (R) Dash Jamieson has an impressive military career spanning 37 years. With extensive command experience and expertise in data management, cyber security, and emerging technologies, Dash is a recognized expert in the field. He currently serves on the board of directors for Digital Realty Trust and ArQit Quantum Inc, among others. Dash's knowledge and mentorship have contributed to the advancement of innovative solutions and the development of future leaders.

Krystyna Witt, Director - Solutions Architect at EdgeConneX and Military Spouse

Krystyna Witt is a Sales Engineering leader with a strong background in data center colocation, network integration, and project management. With over 18 years of experience, she has demonstrated expertise in evaluating customer requirements and developing innovative solutions. Krystyna's leadership and technical skills contribute to the growth and profitability of EdgeConneX. With a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from George Mason University, she brings a diverse knowledge base to her role.

The Honorable Paul Lawrence, 7th Under Secretary for Veterans Benefits and Army Veteran

Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., was the 7th Under Secretary for Benefits, nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate in 2018. Leading the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), he oversaw a workforce of over 24,000 employees dedicated to delivering essential benefits programs for veterans. This includes disability compensation, pension and fiduciary services, education assistance, home loan guaranty, employment readiness, life insurance, and transition assistance. With responsibility for executing over $118B in direct benefits through regional offices, processing centers, and VBA headquarters, he played a vital role in supporting veterans and their dependents. In 2023, to make the benefits experience easier for Veterans, he wrote “Veterans Benefits for You,” an easy to read, how-to guide.

12th SMA (R) Jack Tilley, Chairman of American Freedom Foundation and Host of Your Next Mission®

Jack Tilley, a native of Vancouver, Washington, served as the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army from June 23, 2000, to January 15, 2004. During his distinguished 36-year military career, he held various leadership positions within the Department of the Army and Unified Command environments. As Sergeant Major of the Army, he acted as the Army Chief of Staff's personal advisor on enlisted-related matters, with a focus on soldier training and quality of life. Jack is a Vietnam War veteran and has received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal and the Bronze Star with V Device.

Now, he co-chairs the American Freedom Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through fundraising and awareness initiatives. In addition to his philanthropic work, Jack has established himself as a successful management consultant, working with top Fortune 500 companies on projects related to the military community. He is also the President/CEO of J.Tilley Inc., a Co-founder of Pinnacle Five, LLC, and the Senior Vice President for Leadership Development with NewDay USA. Jack is a renowned public speaker, hosting the country's number one military podcast, "Your Next Mission," and is the author of the book "A Soldier's Life."

Link: https://eur.cvent.me/ldYkv?RefId=Veteran+Pass