Saturday, November 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.*

Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist Sonia De Los Santos brings her uplifting voice and soulful sound to families of all backgrounds. While playing guitar and jarana jarocha, Sonia performs songs in English and Spanish from her three albums: Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents’ Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner), ¡Alegría!, and Esperanza. As she reflects on her own experiences of growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, and developing connections to her heritage and community, she radiates hope and inspires all of us to find gratitude in one another, curiosity in our world, and light within ourselves. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Santos has been hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin Children’s music artists you should know.” Her big-hearted message—fused with Latin American rhythms and North American folk traditions—is sure to make the entire family smile and dance throughout her Hylton Family Series debut. (Recommended for ages 4 to 10)

*The 2 p.m. performance will be sensory friendly.