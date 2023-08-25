Sheep to Sweater Wool Demo

Have you ever wondered how we turn wool into yarn and clothing? Join us in the Art Studio to learn about the process wool goes through, from sheep to sweater!
This event is ideal for ages 3-8 yrs.
This event is free with Museum admission.
Children's Museum of Richmond, Chesterfield 6629 Lake Harbor Drive, Midlothian, Virginia 23112
Aug 2, 2023
