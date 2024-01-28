Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featuring Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) returns to the Center for the Arts for an exhilarating program of Russian masterpieces with rising star pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. Under the esteemed direction of Maestro Vasily Petrenko, RPO plays Debussy's sprightly colorful Danse (orchestration by Ravel) and Rimsky-Korsakov’s brilliant symphonic poem, Scheherazade, which depicts the exotic fantasy tale using every instrument of the orchestra to tell the story. RPO is cemented in its place at the forefront of classical music performance and is unwavering in its dedication to excellence while developing its programming, breaking down barriers, and making classical music accessible and inclusive. British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, the 2022/2023 Artist-in-Residence with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, masterfully performs Prokofiev’s popular third piano concerto. In addition to recording three albums, she was an ECHO Rising Star and recipient of the coveted Leonard Bernstein Award and an Opus Klassik award for Best Young Artist. “She’s a phenom,” raves the San Francisco Chronicle; and is “calmly commanding… unfailingly subtle,” says The New York Times.