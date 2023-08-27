Roots Concert Series Featuring Virginia Rain Bluegrass Band

The Frontier Culture Museum American Roots Concert Series is back for the 2023 season. Join us every Sunday in August from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM for live roots music! The final concert of 2023 will feature Virginia Rain Bluegrass Band.

Virginia Rain Bluegrass Band is based in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, where bluegrass roots run deep, traditional and true. They hope their music reflects the love and passion each of them has for bluegrass!

Tickets are $12 per person, or reserve an entire table for $60.00. Tickets for Roots are included in museum admission, so spend the whole day with us! Rick’s BBQ & Catering will be on site during the Roots Concert for dinner!