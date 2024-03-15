The Philadelphia Dance Company, better known as PHILADANCO!, is widely recognized for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers, and electrifying performances. Formed in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, a barrier-breaking African American ballet dancer, PHILADANCO! launched to provide artistic opportunities and nurture the talents of Black dancers denied places in local dance companies. Witness one of America’s top dance companies share fresh and fervent stories through movement. “If there’s fun to be had, PHILADANCO! will have it. But if there’s deeper purpose, these performers will clarify it, underscore it, and make you pay attention.” (Dance Magazine). As an Artist-in-Residence, company members will also work with the community through classes and workshops during the week surrounding the performance.