Performance: Lost Bayou Ramblers

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

The Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers’ evolution as a progressive band rooted in Cajun traditions continues to excite, challenge, and redefine both genre expectations and cultural preconceptions.

Lost Bayou Ramblers stand at the crosscurrents of Louisiana culture by inhabiting the gray area between Cajun and Creole, convention and innovation, mystery and revelation. The group has experimented and grown the show to what it's become today: an eclectic mix of modern sounds and rhythms with ancient Cajun melodies and lyrics.

