Calling all bluegrass and American roots music fans to join around the “campfire” with the GRAMMY Award-winning duo The Okee Dokee Brothers. Long before the pair won five Parents’ Choice Awards, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing grew up as childhood friends in Denver, Colorado, where they enjoyed adventures like rafting down their neighborhood creek and hiking through the Rocky Mountains. Now, they infuse bluegrass music and playful lyrics with childhood wonder for the great outdoors, hoping to spark a desire in children to explore their surroundings and imaginations. “The lyrics are playful, engaging and subtly filled with life lessons. These are songs that encourage kids to find happiness with fewer material possessions and embrace adventure even in trying situations” (Chicago Tribune). (Recommended for ages 3 to 8)

This performance will be sensory friendly. These performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other social, learning, or cognitive disabilities.